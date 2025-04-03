Pistachio green not your shade? Helen Skelton shows how peony pink is done
Helen Skelton has showcased another one of the season's biggest colour trends and it's a joyful alternative to calming green.
Spring means an abundance of pastels and in recent weeks pistachio green has emerged as one of the most popular hues.
We can see why, as it’s muted enough to work with so many other colours, but it’s far from the only option if you want your outfits to be "spring-like". As much as we love wearing green, it’s not for everyone and pale pinks are one of the biggest spring/summer fashion trends for 2025.
They can be more of a fun option compared to pistachio and Helen Skelton just made a strong case for peony pink with her Reiss trousers and Zara knit. The Morning Live host shared several snaps of her recent outfit, which was styled by the talented Alexandra Young. The Reiss Aura trousers are sadly out of stock but there are some lovely designs out there in a similar tone.
Recreate Helen's Look
Exact Match
Helen Skelton's rose-pink top is an affordable knit from Zara which has pretty ribbed trims and a crew neckline. It also comes in a bright lime if you want to be bold with your outfits for summer. We'd wear this top with a pair of blue or white jeans for a toned-down look or pink trousers to make a statement.
Similar Tone
Very sadly, Helen's exact Reiss Aura trousers are out of stock but these Zara ones are a similar colour and have crisp pleating running down the legs. They feature handy side pockets and faux welt pockets on the back, as well as belt loops so you can accessorise.
Shop More Pastel Pink
This high-waisted midi skirt has a glossy satin finish and fastens securely with a zip at the side. Satin skirts are one of those pieces you can effortlessly style no matter the weather, as they work with jumpers tucked in as well as T-shirts and cami tops.
Currently 20% off at Phase Eight, this blazer is a contemporary take on the traditional black tuxedo blazer. It has a fitted silhouette, with peak lapels and a single breasted fit. You can wear it with the matching Elandra tux trousers to make a chic co-ord, or with a more casual outfit.
Helen’s tailored trousers were high-waisted and flared, with a crisp pressed crease running down the front of each leg. This gave them a smart feel that contrasted against the undeniably playful pink colour.
She went for a more relaxed approach with her Zara top and instead of tucking it into her trousers, she left it loosely draped over the waistband. The slightly puffed sleeves and knitted texture brought softness to her ensemble and made it more of a smart-casual outfit.
Even Helen Skelton’s shoes tied in with the pretty pink colour scheme and the pointed toes of her suede court heels worked with her flared trousers to create a leg-elongating effect. The vibrant petal pink colour instantly brings a smile to your face and she showed it isn’t as daunting to wear as you might imagine.
If you’re not someone who likes keeping outfits to just one colour, then you can still take inspiration from Helen and then embrace pastel pink in an understated way. Perhaps add a pink top, trousers or even a dress to your spring capsule wardrobe and see how you get on styling them with neutral staples.
To make a pink top more casual and wearable, we'd pair it with blue denim jeans and trainers, whilst pink trousers look lovely with a smart white shirt or a loose T-shirt. Pink accessories also bring a pop of colour in small, manageable amounts too.
We’d recommend balancing pink with beige, white or cream tones to make it more subtle. Pink shades with a bright, warm undertone like Helen’s top and trousers make more of an impact and feel more fun, compared to pistachio green and other trending pastels like butter yellow which are more calming and earthy.
The Morning Live presenter has worn several all-pink looks in recent years, including trousers and a pussybow blouse in February. Alongside bright red, this has to be one of her favourite colours to wear and she described her latest look and makeup as "an invisible crown that helps us navigate the life stuff".
Emma is a Royal Editor with eight years experience working in publishing. She specialises in the British Royal Family, ranging from protocol to outfits. Alongside putting her royal knowledge to good use, Emma knows all there is to know about the latest TV shows on the BBC, ITV and more. When she’s not writing about the latest royal outing or unmissable show to add to your to-watch list, Emma enjoys cooking, long walks and watching yet more crime dramas!
