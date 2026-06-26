I've worn these Gola leopard print trainers with jeans, dresses and tailoring – there's almost nothing they don't liven up

If you're in the market for a trainer that instantly lifts an outfit, the Gola Elan leopard print trainers are it. Leopard print is one of those trends that's worth investing in, and these trainers make it feel easy to wear.

The muted snow leopard print makes these trainers elevated and versatile, yet they are still full of personality, and since getting them, they have become a core part of my summer capsule wardrobe. Printed colourful trainers are a key part of the trainer trends 2026, and I can see why.

Like many, my outfits tend to be either block-coloured or monochrome, meaning that statement accessories (especially footwear) work hard to liven up my daytime outfits. And although my best white trainers have their place, I'm a sucker for colourful or printed footwear because it can make an outfit feel distinctively stylish with very little effort.

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Gola Gola Elan Safari Leopard Print Womens Trainers Clb866-Zy £93.50 at Amazon The Elan Safari trainer features a muted snow leopard print suede with gold and sage green detailing. They have a low-profile silhouette, which makes them appear sleek and minimal, yet their playful print makes them a lively choice.

And whilst many people are still loyal to Adidas Sambas, Gola has designs that are equally as stylish and versatile. I've noticed several styles from the brand, including the Elan, Harrier and Hawk, rising in popularity, and their vintage-inspired silhouettes and low-profile designs all contribute to their popularity,

What many people don't know is that the British clothing brand Gola has a long history, dating back over a hundred years, making it a reliable place to shop for your footwear.

Gola's Elan trainers also deliver on comfort, thanks to their soft interiors, and the classic lace-up design means you can adjust them for a comfortable fit. I find myself wearing them consistently on busy weekdays and weekend outings, and I've never experienced any rubbing or blisters.

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