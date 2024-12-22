Gillian Anderson just wore the most timeless black midi dress - and revealed what everyone ‘really wants’ for Christmas
Gillian Anderson is on hand to provide inspiration for both our last-minute Christmas outfits and our last-minute Christmas gift shopping
We can't get over how stunning Gillian Anderson's vintage-inspired black midi dress is, with the style bringing a contemporary and chic touch to a timeless and classic silhouette.
As we head into a new year, new colour trends, silhouettes, and prints are going to be coming into fashion - but one thing will never go out of style and that is the LBD.
And Gillian Anderson has taken this timeless appeal one step further with her 50s-inspired black midi dress that is undoubtedly one of the best celebrity nods to vintage fashion we've seen in recent months. The voluminous skirt, sharp collared bodice and waist-cinching belt make for a stunning and eye-catching style that we love on Gillian and she lent into the throwback feel with a pair of equally timeless black point-toe court heels - talk about chic and sophisticated!
A post shared by Bloomsbury Publishing (@bloomsburypublishing)
A photo posted by on
Shop Timeless Black Midi Dresses
This stunning dress looks so much like Gillian's with its retro-inspired tea-dress silhouette, short and sharp collar, fitted waist and voluminous skirt. The delicate bow belt is a lovely touch that shows off the waist and adds a super feminine feel to the style.
With rows of wide ruffles giving this dress a voluminous skirt, it flows and moves beautifully for a striking look. The shirt-style bodice has a clean and sharp collar, with a subtle V-neckline and sweet button detail giving timeless appeal.
Blending casual wear with a formal-appropriate style, this Nobody's Child midi dress is a versatile piece you'll get tonnes of wear out of. The sharp, oversized collar is stunning, with a subtle V-neckline and floating skirt creating an easy-to-wear silhouette.
This silhouette is stunning! With a fitted shirt-style bodice boasting a classic shirt collar and button down detailing, it holds timeless appeal and we love the elongated sleeves that add a sweet, vintage-inspired touch. Its elegance is further heightened by the satin crepe fabric which oozes luxury.
Cut to a relaxed, straight fit, this shirt dress balances casual with formal perfectly to create a versatile, wearable wardrobe staple. It's made from a woven fabric that shines in the light, with the spread collar, tie belt and a subtly flared skirt adding a formal flair.
While this Finery London dress doesn't have a collar or voluminous skirt like Gillian's, it does have that vintage charm and timeless, simple look that makes it a great piece to wear all year round and for any occasion. The simple V-neckline and floating skirt give a sleek and chic look, while the puffed sleeves and crepe fabric soften the silhouette.
The dress is a beautiful, statement piece that meshes vintage glamour with a contemporary and sleek look. The collared bodice, with a fitted waistline flatters the figure before the silhouette cascades down into a voluminous 50s-inspired tea dress skirt, giving the dress a striking look that's both formal and fun.
In place of a bright 50s-style pattern of colour, Gillian brought the piece into the 21st century with some monochrome styling, with the black fabric giving the dress a sleek and sophisticated finish.
She accessorised with a simple pair of black, point-toe court heel pumps which, while a simple and classic choice, caught the eye of Gillian's fans who flooded the comments section of her Instagram post with praise for her effortless ability to walk in such sky-high stilettos.
"I still don’t understand how effortlessly she moves in these shoes," one wrote. While another added, "How does she simply float down the stairs in heels like that?!'
Sign up for the woman&home newsletter
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
For her accessories, Gillian kept it very minimal and added just one simple gold bracelet to her wrist for some shine. With her hair slicked back into a voluminous ponytail and a pair of black-framed glasses sitting atop of her nose, she left our eyes to wander to the one accessory she really wanted to promote; her book Want, which is currently on sale at Amazon.
With her captioning the video, 'Get what you really want this Christmas,' Gillian not to subtly hinted that her book Want is the gift on everyone's wish lists this year. It's true that it is a great gift, with the book receiving rave reviews from critics and it quickly rising to number one on the New York Times Bestseller List in September when it was first released.
As well as being a great read that documents the anonymous desires of various women, the book is almost an accessory in its own right, with the stunning pink colour of the cover being a beautiful shade and the simplistic book design making it something you want to show off everywhere. For any fans of Gillian in your life, it makes for the perfect last-minute gift.
Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse is a freelance royal news, entertainment and fashion writer. She began her journalism career after graduating from Nottingham Trent University with an MA in Magazine Journalism, receiving an NCTJ diploma, and earning a First Class BA (Hons) in Journalism at the British and Irish Modern Music Institute. She has also worked with Good To, BBC Good Food, The Independent, The Big Issue and The Metro.
-
-
Where is eggnog from? The history of the festive drink explained
Find out where is eggnog from, as we delve into the history of the festive drink
By Ellie Hutchings Published
-
I'm swapping out my cast iron for this lighter alternative - and it's just as good as Le Creuset
The Tefal Air Cast Aluminium Stewpot is a game changer. It's lighter than cast iron, but it looks and performs almost identically to Le Creuset
By Laura Honey Published
-
Is there anything more festive than velvet? Emilia Fox just wore a wine red velvet jumpsuit and dainty gold jewellery for a classic Christmas look
We love her matching burgundy manicure too
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published
-
Leopard print knee boots and lieutenant cap? Amal Clooney shows how to turn a simple winter outfit into something ultra chic
The winter-ready accessories created a striking focal point that effortlessly elevated Amal's monochrome, all-black look
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published
-
Looking for a white winter coat? Cat Deeley's timeless trench is the sophisticated staple we’re adding to our wardrobe
The longline tailored style is effortlessly elegant
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published
-
Charlotte Hawkins just wore the most elegant green sequin dress – the high street buy is on sale today
The beautiful piece is from high street favourite Karen Millen.
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published
-
These genius shoulder pads from M&S offer a simple yet effective styling hack for elevating blouses and shirts
And they are only £15—watch as these sell out fast
By Molly Smith Published
-
Unsure what to wear for Twixmas? Emilia Fox’s bottle green velvet dress is perfect for those in-between days
Emilia Fox recently wore a gorgeous green midi dress and the combination of this colour and the velvet fabric is perfect for the season
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
We're copying Jennifer Aniston's timeless trick to perfectly layer and stack our favourite jewellery items
Stacking and layering jewellery can take accessorising to a whole new level
By Molly Smith Published
-
If New Year’s Eve was a dress, then it would be Emilia Fox’s sparkling sequin gown with shooting stars
Emilia Fox wore the most dazzling star-covered gown and this style has got us convinced to embrace sequins this New Year's Eve
By Emma Shacklock Published