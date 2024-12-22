Gillian Anderson just wore the most timeless black midi dress - and revealed what everyone ‘really wants’ for Christmas

We can't get over how stunning Gillian Anderson's vintage-inspired black midi dress is, with the style bringing a contemporary and chic touch to a timeless and classic silhouette.

As we head into a new year, new colour trends, silhouettes, and prints are going to be coming into fashion - but one thing will never go out of style and that is the LBD.

And Gillian Anderson has taken this timeless appeal one step further with her 50s-inspired black midi dress that is undoubtedly one of the best celebrity nods to vintage fashion we've seen in recent months. The voluminous skirt, sharp collared bodice and waist-cinching belt make for a stunning and eye-catching style that we love on Gillian and she lent into the throwback feel with a pair of equally timeless black point-toe court heels - talk about chic and sophisticated!

A post shared by Bloomsbury Publishing (@bloomsburypublishing) A photo posted by on

Shop Timeless Black Midi Dresses

Wedtrend Vintage Cocktail Dress £36.99 at Amazon This stunning dress looks so much like Gillian's with its retro-inspired tea-dress silhouette, short and sharp collar, fitted waist and voluminous skirt. The delicate bow belt is a lovely touch that shows off the waist and adds a super feminine feel to the style. CeCe Tiered Midi Shirtdress £97.43 at Nordstrom With rows of wide ruffles giving this dress a voluminous skirt, it flows and moves beautifully for a striking look. The shirt-style bodice has a clean and sharp collar, with a subtle V-neckline and sweet button detail giving timeless appeal. Nobody's Child Black Open Collar Hebe Midi Dress £75 at Nobody's Child Blending casual wear with a formal-appropriate style, this Nobody's Child midi dress is a versatile piece you'll get tonnes of wear out of. The sharp, oversized collar is stunning, with a subtle V-neckline and floating skirt creating an easy-to-wear silhouette. Finery London Jaela Navy Crepe Midi Shirt Dress £89 at Finery London This silhouette is stunning! With a fitted shirt-style bodice boasting a classic shirt collar and button down detailing, it holds timeless appeal and we love the elongated sleeves that add a sweet, vintage-inspired touch. Its elegance is further heightened by the satin crepe fabric which oozes luxury. Nordstrom Long Sleeve Belted Shirtdress Was £81.47, Now £61.10 at Nordstrom Cut to a relaxed, straight fit, this shirt dress balances casual with formal perfectly to create a versatile, wearable wardrobe staple. It's made from a woven fabric that shines in the light, with the spread collar, tie belt and a subtly flared skirt adding a formal flair. Finery London Crepe V-Neck Midi Tea Dress £79 at M&S While this Finery London dress doesn't have a collar or voluminous skirt like Gillian's, it does have that vintage charm and timeless, simple look that makes it a great piece to wear all year round and for any occasion. The simple V-neckline and floating skirt give a sleek and chic look, while the puffed sleeves and crepe fabric soften the silhouette.

The dress is a beautiful, statement piece that meshes vintage glamour with a contemporary and sleek look. The collared bodice, with a fitted waistline flatters the figure before the silhouette cascades down into a voluminous 50s-inspired tea dress skirt, giving the dress a striking look that's both formal and fun.

In place of a bright 50s-style pattern of colour, Gillian brought the piece into the 21st century with some monochrome styling, with the black fabric giving the dress a sleek and sophisticated finish.

She accessorised with a simple pair of black, point-toe court heel pumps which, while a simple and classic choice, caught the eye of Gillian's fans who flooded the comments section of her Instagram post with praise for her effortless ability to walk in such sky-high stilettos.

"I still don’t understand how effortlessly she moves in these shoes," one wrote. While another added, "How does she simply float down the stairs in heels like that?!'

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

For her accessories, Gillian kept it very minimal and added just one simple gold bracelet to her wrist for some shine. With her hair slicked back into a voluminous ponytail and a pair of black-framed glasses sitting atop of her nose, she left our eyes to wander to the one accessory she really wanted to promote; her book Want, which is currently on sale at Amazon.

With her captioning the video, 'Get what you really want this Christmas,' Gillian not to subtly hinted that her book Want is the gift on everyone's wish lists this year. It's true that it is a great gift, with the book receiving rave reviews from critics and it quickly rising to number one on the New York Times Bestseller List in September when it was first released.

As well as being a great read that documents the anonymous desires of various women, the book is almost an accessory in its own right, with the stunning pink colour of the cover being a beautiful shade and the simplistic book design making it something you want to show off everywhere. For any fans of Gillian in your life, it makes for the perfect last-minute gift.