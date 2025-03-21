Hold on - did Emilia Fox’s candy pink Wyse London dress just make us fall for spring florals all over again?

Emilia Fox’s candy pink Wyse London dress has just made us fall in love with spring florals all over again for 2025.

There are some trends that come and go and others - like florals for spring - which never fail to return year after year. We thought we’d already found our favourite floral items for our spring capsule wardrobe, but Emilia Fox has made us think otherwise. The Silent Witness star appeared on Good Morning Britain on 21st March to award solicitor Nabila Zulfiqar with the King’s Trust Volunteer of the Year Award. For this special appearance she went for an outfit from one of the best British clothing brands, Wyse London, whose elegant designs she regularly reaches for.

Emilia loves wearing Wyse dresses with this particular shape - short sleeves ending in a frill, a V-neckline and tiered skirt. Her pink dress is the £295 Samara design which is made from a luxurious and breathable silk and cotton blend fabric.

Shop Emilia Fox's Pink Dress And Alternatives

Exact Match Wyse London Samara Dress £295 at Wyse London Emilia's dress is one of those investment pieces you can bring out year after year and it will never go out of style. It's made from a luxurious silk cotton blend, with a flattering open neckline and tiered skirt. You can wear it with or without the belt and it's covered in a pink daisy print. Finery London Mairead Dress £39 at Finery London Affordable and so pretty with it's delicate coral floral pattern, the Mairead midi dress is also made from practical crease-free fabric. It has a waist seam which helps to accentuate the fit-and-flare shape and a modest keyhole detail at the front. Style with white, tan or raffia accessories for a summery outfit. Ghost Crepe Floral Midi Dress £129 at M&S If you have any weddings or other special occasions coming up this dress would make such a gorgeous outfit. The tea dress shape is elegant and it's crafted from heavy satin-back crepe fabric with a comfy regular fit. The skirt is bias-cut and the V-neckline leads to a pleated waist.

Shop Accessories For Pink Dresses

M&S Straw Woven Mini Bag £39.50 at M&S Floral dresses and raffia accessories go hand-in-hand in our opinion as they both scream summer. This adorable mini woven bag from M&S is great for outings and date nights as it's dainty but has room for your essentials. It's fully lined with a drawstring fastening and has two adjustable straps and two top handles. Dune Casing Slingback Heels £69 at Dune As much as Emilia Fox's raspberry pink court shoes work so well with her dress, not everyone will be as keen on stilettos. For something comfier and more neutral, these leather slingbacks with their block heels are perfect. The toe cap is made from patent leather for a subtle contrast. Phase Eight Leather Wedges Was £99, Now £59 at Phase Eight Made with 100% leather straps, these espadrille wedges have an intricate weave pattern which covers your foot and sit on a classic jute wedge sole. They are currently reduced in the same and also come in gold if you prefer metallic shades. The tan versions are very versatile and would work beautifully with a pink floral dress.

The material drapes beautifully and the Samara dress has a flattering open neckline and falls to midi length, with a tiered skirt. The tiers are framed by delicate lace detailing which also runs along the top of the frilled sleeve cuffs. Although you can style it without the matching belt, Emilia wore hers and tied it in a bow at the side.

Whether or not a dress comes with a belt, you can always add one of your own and this is a great tip if you want to accentuate your waist or add more structure to a flowing dress. Wyse London describes the print of Emilia Fox’s dress as a daisy pattern and the vibrant candy pink shade really makes the raspberry tone of the micro floral motif pop.

(Image credit: Photo by David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for Audi UK)

Larger, bold florals are also stunning for the warmer months but when you want something that feels more sophisticated and elegant, smaller florals like this are the way to go. We love the contrasting pink hues and these really lean into the blossom-like pattern and make Emilia’s outfit feel extra feminine. If you don’t love brighter pinks, then it’s worth considering a pastel pink option as this colour is one of the biggest spring/summer fashion trends for 2025.

Pink isn’t as daunting to wear as you might initially think. Tan, white and raffia accessories go especially well with it, as does denim. Throw over a trench coat or denim jacket on cooler days and you’ll feel very chic. The Silent Witness actor wore her dress with deep pink court shoe heels, but we’d opt for something more summery day-to-day.

Trainers, ballet flats and sandals in neutral tones would look amazing with this dress and a woven bag or hat and sunglasses would give it a holiday-esque edge and dress it down slightly. For a more formal occasion like a wedding or party, though, heels like Emilia’s are a lovely choice. As she had the great honour of telling Nabila that she’s won the Volunteer of the Year Award we’re not surprised that the actor took a more polished styling approach.

She shared a photo of the two of them on social media on the day and revealed that as well as her role as a solicitor, Nabila does amazing voluntary work mentoring young people in schools across Birmingham and helps them develop confidence and skills to build and pursue their aspirations.