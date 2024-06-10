Duchess Sophie perfects multi-tonal dressing in all green as she teams up with Mary Berry

Duchess Sophie has given us yet more seasonal dressing inspiration with her latest outfit for the Royal Windsor Flower Show.

The royal was photographed mingling with celebrity guests like Mary Berry and Alan Titchmarsh, enjoying a day in the sunshine at the colourful venue in Windsor Great Park.

For the occasion, Sophie wore a relaxed yet stylish outfit, with brown accessories complementing a summer dress with white and peach floral detailing. Alongside the pretty patterned dress, Sophie wore an oversized brown and tan shopper and a statement brown waist belt with a metallic panel at the front giving the piece a vintage feel. Espadrille wedges in grey with pretty lace-up details finished the summery look.

The Duchess of Edinburgh has given us plenty of inspiration for our summer capsule wardrobe lately, taking note of Duchess Sophie's Prada jacket and green floral dress worn to a poignant Remembrance Service event.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The Duchess of Edinburgh was officially opening the grand event, which also saw Sarah Ferguson in attendance to witness the floral spectacles. Baking royalty Mary Berry was pictured alongside Duchess Sophie, with the pair chatting away on the sunny June Saturday.

Mary Berry also opted for green, a colour befitting the botanical-themed event. Mary wore a bright green dress with purple patterns and a vibrant purple sash tied at the waist to elevate the simple outfit. We love the ruffle hem detail and, in true Mary Berry style, the elaborate brooch finished with dried flowers in neutral tones.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Duchess Sophie accessorised her look with simple jewellery featuring elegant drop earrings with gemstones, a simple gold necklace, and a matching bracelet. Her hair was pulled into the Duchess's signature style - a low-maintenance low bun with a classic and natural makeup look befitting the daytime event.

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

During her visit to the show, Sophie was joined by honorary president of the event, and gardener and broadcaster Alan Titchmarsh. The Duchess was seen examining plants and chatting to fellow guests about the displays - as well as pursuing the impressive display of baked goods.

A post shared by Royal Windsor Flower Show (@royalwindsorflowershow) A photo posted by on

Be Inspired By Duchess Sophie's Look