Duchess Sophie perfects multi-tonal dressing in all green as she teams up with Mary Berry

Duchess Sophie looked chic for an appearance at the Royal Winsdor Flower show

Duchess Sophie with Alan Titchmarsh and Mary Berry view and try some of the cakes and breads on display during a visit to the Royal Windsor Flower Show at Windsor Great Park on June 8, 2024 in Windsor, England
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Lauren Hughes
By
published

Duchess Sophie has given us yet more seasonal dressing inspiration with her latest outfit for the Royal Windsor Flower Show.

The royal was photographed mingling with celebrity guests like Mary Berry and Alan Titchmarsh, enjoying a day in the sunshine at the colourful venue in Windsor Great Park.

For the occasion, Sophie wore a relaxed yet stylish outfit, with brown accessories complementing a summer dress with white and peach floral detailing. Alongside the pretty patterned dress, Sophie wore an oversized brown and tan shopper and a statement brown waist belt with a metallic panel at the front giving the piece a vintage feel. Espadrille wedges in grey with pretty lace-up details finished the summery look. 

The Duchess of Edinburgh has given us plenty of inspiration for our summer capsule wardrobe lately, taking note of Duchess Sophie's Prada jacket and green floral dress worn to a poignant Remembrance Service event. 

Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh and Alan Titchmarsh attend the Royal Windsor Flower Show at Windsor Great Park on June 8

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The Duchess of Edinburgh was officially opening the grand event, which also saw Sarah Ferguson in attendance to witness the floral spectacles. Baking royalty Mary Berry was pictured alongside Duchess Sophie, with the pair chatting away on the sunny June Saturday. 

Mary Berry also opted for green, a colour befitting the botanical-themed event. Mary wore a bright green dress with purple patterns and a vibrant purple sash tied at the waist to elevate the simple outfit. We love the ruffle hem detail and, in true Mary Berry style, the elaborate brooch finished with dried flowers in neutral tones. 

Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh and Mary Berry view and try some of the cakes and breads on display during a visit to the Royal Windsor Flower Show at Windsor Great Park on June 8, 2024 in Windsor, England

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Duchess Sophie accessorised her look with simple jewellery featuring elegant drop earrings with gemstones, a simple gold necklace, and a matching bracelet. Her hair was pulled into the Duchess's signature style - a low-maintenance low bun with a classic and natural makeup look befitting the daytime event. 

During her visit to the show, Sophie was joined by honorary president of the event, and gardener and broadcaster Alan Titchmarsh. The Duchess was seen examining plants and chatting to fellow guests about the displays - as well as pursuing the impressive display of baked goods. 

A post shared by Royal Windsor Flower Show (@royalwindsorflowershow)

A photo posted by on

Be Inspired By Duchess Sophie's Look

M&S Floral V-Neck Midi Tea Dress
M&S Floral V-Neck Midi Tea Dress

This pretty floral dress is a bestseller for the brand and comes with rave reviews from shoppers who say it offers an 'excellent fit' and is a 'stylish summer dress'.

Hush Brindisi Belt
Hush Brindisi Belt With Gold Buckle

The Hush Brindisi Belt is crafted from rich vegetable-tanned leather and mixes brown and gold tones like Duchess Sophie's belt for a chic way to give a relaxed-fit dress some definition. 

Boden Cassie Espadrille Wedges
Boden Cassie Espadrille Wedges

These Boden Cassie Espadrille Wedges have the same pretty lace-up detailing as Duchess Sophie's and come in the shades oatmeal and black. 

Topics
Sophie, Duchess Of Edinburgh
Lauren Hughes
Lauren Hughes

Lauren is the former Deputy Digital Editor at woman&home and became a journalist mainly because she enjoys being nosy. With a background in features journalism, Lauren worked on the woman&home brand for four years before going freelance. Before woman&home Lauren worked across a variety of women's lifestyle titles, including GoodTo, Woman's Own, and Woman magazine.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸