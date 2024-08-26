Duchess Sophie's suede ankle boots are the shoe style we need for transitional seasons

As the seasons transition from summer to autumn, so too must our wardrobes – including footwear. Which, we'll be honest, is a constant source of confusion with the unpredictable weather.

Thankfully, the Duchess of Edinburgh is, once again, on hand with some practical fashion inspiration. On the hunt for a versatile transitional shoe, we remembered Sophie stepping out in these stunning suede, navy Penelope Chilvers 'Arizona' boots back in May. With spring and autumn weather typically changeable, these shoes are ready for all weather conditions.

The Duchess wore the eye-catching boots with a beautifully elegant Ponte Fit + Flare Midi Dress from one of the best British clothing brands, ME+EM – the whole outfit being perfect for day one of the 2024 Royal Windsor Horse Show.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Shop suede boots

Suede Buckle Ankle Boots £65 at M&S These suede ankle boots from M&S would make a great, versatile addition to your shoe collection. Super stylish, the colour is stunning - perfect for autumn - and the buckle detail elevates the overall look. And they don't just look good – antibacterial Freshfeet foam padding keeps them smelling fresh, and Insolia Flex technology ensures your feet are correctly placed to provide all-day comfort. Dune Pippie Suede Ankle Boots £120 at John Lewis There are so many gorgeous suede ankle boots around right now, super on trend, the options are endless. But there's something to be said for a timeless design - just like these gorgeous, highly versatile block heel boots from Dune. It's hard to think of an autumn/winter outfit these wouldn't work with – a capsule wardrobe staple. Cassidy Suede Cowboy Boot £259 at Penelope Chilvers The Duchess' boots were from Penelope Chilvers, and have now sadly sold out. But the quality footwear brand has a number of other striking designs, including these beautiful tan Cassidy Cowboy boots. Available in three different colours, these are an investment piece you'll reach for time and time again.

Ankle boots are the spring/autumn footwear staple we need in our wardrobes, and thankfully there's no shortage of designs to choose from. If you opt for suede like Duchess Sophie, be sure to get some waterproof spray sorted to protect them from damage in the rain. This Nikwax Suede Spray comes highly rated on Amazon, and costs less than £10 – it's definitely worth investing for the longevity of suede boots.

Perfect for the transitional weather, ankle boots solve many a footwear conundrum as the seasons change. Something the Duchess of Edinburgh clearly knows, and we've no doubt we'll see her favourite Penelope Chilvers make more appearances over the coming autumn months.

Not quite ready for boots? Don't miss our round up of the most comfortable trainers for women, all of which are tried and tested for all-day comfort.