These high street trainers look just like 2025's trending designer styles - get them quick before they sell out

This season, three standout high street trainers have caught my eye for their uncanny resemblance to trending designer styles—offering that coveted blend of trend, style, and affordability.

As a fashion writer, I come across hundreds of designer styles on A-listers and runways that I could only wish for. Most recently I've been eyeing the latest trainer trends of 2025, which heavily feature vintage styles and bright, bold colours including the Onitsuka Tiger Mexico 66 trainers and the iconic Puma Speedcats. However, I'm shopping on a high-street budget, which means I need the best designer lookalikes that offer the same style and feel for a lot less than their designer counterparts.

There are excellent high street alternatives that have the same subtle vintage feel and similar designs and colourways as trending retro styles. H&M has a pair of trainers that instantly remind me of the Onitsuka's trending shoe. They have the same striped detailing across the side and a vintage, sporty silhouette that perfectly falls in line with the shoe trends of 2025.

If you're after something more understated, but with the same feel as the Onisuka Tiger Mexico 66 trainers, M&S has a version that's just as chic, with a minimalist, suede material that nods to the originals without screaming dupe. Lastly, Zara, who never fails to release on-trend staples, has some vibrant red padded trainers that seriously look like the Puma Speedcats, with the same flat sole, rounded toe, and stream-lined silhouette.

Shop High Street Designer Lookalike Trainers

H&M Trainers £32.99 at H&M The best white trainers don't have to be plain and simple, you can always opt for styles that offer retro-inspired design elements such as this pair from H&M. A great alternative to the Onitsuka Tiger Mexico 66s with the similar features and shape. M&S Leather Stripe Trainers £49.50 at M&S These sporty looking trainer come in a range of exciting colourways, from cream to gold. Style them with laid-back denim looks such as a pair of barrel leg jeans and a chic tailored blazer. Zara Padded Running Trainers £35.99 at Zara If you're looking to make a vibrant statement with your footwear these padded running shoes are the perfect find, plus they offer a similar style and feel as the trending Puma Speedcat trainers.

Trending Designer Trainers

Onitsuka Tiger Mexico 66 £150 at Onitsuka Tiger With the original model of this trainer dating back to the 1960s, this updated shoe has new, modern design elements but still retains the feel of the original model. Plus it comes in a range of colours, from a bright yellow to a classic black. Adidas Tokyo Shoes £85 at Adidas This low-profile style gives off the feel of a 70s running shoe that perfectly fails in line with this years shoe trends. Team with them with your best wide leg jeans, a light piece of knitwear and layer up with your favourite trench coat. Puma Speedcat OG Sneakers Unisex £90 at Puma Originally designed to be worn by Formula 1 drivers, you can't help but be drawn in by their sporty origins. You could style these in so many ways, with denim, wide leg silhouettes or even midi-skirts.

Shop More Colours

H&M Silver-Coloured Trainers £32.99 at H&M These silver colour trainers offer a sophisticated way to add a touch of glamour to your smart-casual looks. Style these with dark indigo denim or light creamy ecru, the options are endless. M&S Leather Stripe Trainers £49.50 at M&S With playful pink detailing these trainers are the perfect piece of footwear to enter spring. Also their chunky sole and breathable mesh material make them some of the most comfortable trainers for all-day wear. Zara Padded Running Trainers £35.99 at Zara These bright royal blue trainers are currently at the top of my wishlist. With trainer trends taking a turn for the bold and vibrant, why not go all in with this lively style?