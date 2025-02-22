Clodagh McKenna just wore the chicest winter to spring outfit – her plaid blouse and flared jeans work for any occasion
The Irish chef has impeccable taste - in more ways than one
Clodagh McKenna often has us gripped with her delicious-looking recipes, but we're taking notes on her taste in fashion too – this plaid blouse and dark indigo jeans combination in particular.
We've been really enjoying the lighter evenings and glimpses of sunshine through the rain as spring edges ever closer. But part of us will also be sad to say goodbye to our warm winter wardrobe and best cashmere jumpers. However, Irish chef and author Clodagh McKenna has really help take the edge off saying goodbye to cosy knits with the most simple but chic transitional outfit.
Posting on Instagram recently, Clodagh teamed a beautiful Plaid Frill Collar Blouse from Brora with a pair of ultra-flattering high-rise, flared Donna Ida jeans. It's hard to beat the simplicity of 'jeans and a nice top', but Clodagh shows just how powerful the 'basic' outfit can be.
A post shared by Clodagh McKenna Herbert (@clodagh_mckenna)
A photo posted by on
Shop Clodagh's style
Exact Match
This may look like a simple plaid shirt, but the detail in this piece from Brora is what sets it apart, the frills at the collar and cuffs elevating the piece from a basic to something altogether more special. It's an elevated twist on a classic, perfect for spring – and it's selling fast.
Exact Match
Flared, stretch, high-rise - these Donna Ida jeans have everything you need for the most beautiful, flattering silhouette for all body types. The stretch blend denim makes them comfortable, and the high-rise offers extra support, with pockets and buckle detail at the front, elevating the overall look. An investment piece you'll wear time and time again.
Clodagh's glasses are vintage Tom Ford navigators, which are sadly no longer available. However, there are plenty of similar-looking frames, including these (which are a fraction of the price). The oversized design and shape of these frames are a fine fit for most face shapes, but if you're not sure, make the most of the website's virtual try-on service.
The TV chef and presenter was wore the outfit to promote a live cook-along she will be doing on the 7 March, focusing on some of her favourite Irish recipes from her very own kitchen. Fans are invited to sign up for the hour-long session via Zoom, attendees will receive a recipe pack via email to cook along.
As well as Clodagh's chic outfit, we got a glimpse into her beautiful kitchen, which fans were quick to comment on. "What a fab idea! And wowee your kitchen is a dream," wrote one. "Lovely kitchen, not sure I will be able to join you which is a shame because those potato dumplings sound good," said another.
We've no doubt the food – and fashion – will be amazing.
