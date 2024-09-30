Catherine Zeta-Jones made airport styling so chic in a pair of flattering leather trousers and black velvet blazer - her fedora is the perfect elevated accessory

Catherine Zeta-Jones's chic airport outfit is so unexpected, but the actress looked stunning in a pair of skin-tight leather trousers, matching velvet blazer and a chic fedora when she landed in LA back in 2017.

You're getting ready for a long flight, what outfit do you put on? Probably some comfortable gym leggings and a pair of white trainers, anything that will keep you comfy and cosy while you travel. That might be the case for most of us, but not for Catherine Zeta-Jones.

Back in 2017, the actress was spotted in an airport in LA dressed to the nines in a monochrome all-black outfit. The look may have stuck to one colour, but there was a whole host of complimentary textures bringing interest to the outfit - forget being chic for the airport, this outfit would be chic anywhere!

With a flattering pair of leather trousers with blocked suede detailing making up the base of her outfit, Catherine added in texture with a sleek and sophisticated satin shirt and a pair of round-toe, heeled suede boots.

Further elevating her outfit was a longline, black velvet blazer. The rich, deep fabric looked super luxurious, complimenting the leather, suede and satin perfectly.

Accessorising with a felt fedora really cemented this look as a statement style, with the wide brim and exaggerated height of the hat adding interest without overwhelming the rest of the outfit.

Leaning into her chic and elevated look, Catherine accessorised with a stunning pair of drop-detail earrings, with the diamond embellishments glinting and catching the light.

Her makeup was similarly glowing. With a peach-toned blush bringing a sweeping of colour to the skin, Catherine complimented the tone with a rose-tinted lipstick. The shade is a timeless one and has seen a real renaissance this autumn. It was everywhere on the Emmys red carpet this year, being flattering on a variety of skin tones and types.

We love how the softer pinks in her makeup juxtapose the deep black tones in her outfit and it's a great reminder that your makeup look doesn't necessarily have to match with your clothes but can compliment it in different ways.