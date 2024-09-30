Catherine Zeta-Jones made airport styling so chic in a pair of flattering leather trousers and black velvet blazer - her fedora is the perfect elevated accessory
Forget comfort on a long-haul flight, for Catherine Zeta-Jones it's all about style
Catherine Zeta-Jones's chic airport outfit is so unexpected, but the actress looked stunning in a pair of skin-tight leather trousers, matching velvet blazer and a chic fedora when she landed in LA back in 2017.
You're getting ready for a long flight, what outfit do you put on? Probably some comfortable gym leggings and a pair of white trainers, anything that will keep you comfy and cosy while you travel. That might be the case for most of us, but not for Catherine Zeta-Jones.
Back in 2017, the actress was spotted in an airport in LA dressed to the nines in a monochrome all-black outfit. The look may have stuck to one colour, but there was a whole host of complimentary textures bringing interest to the outfit - forget being chic for the airport, this outfit would be chic anywhere!
With a flattering pair of leather trousers with blocked suede detailing making up the base of her outfit, Catherine added in texture with a sleek and sophisticated satin shirt and a pair of round-toe, heeled suede boots.
Further elevating her outfit was a longline, black velvet blazer. The rich, deep fabric looked super luxurious, complimenting the leather, suede and satin perfectly.
Accessorising with a felt fedora really cemented this look as a statement style, with the wide brim and exaggerated height of the hat adding interest without overwhelming the rest of the outfit.
Shop Catherine Zeta-Jones's Look
With a comfortable elasticated waist, these faux leather leggings from Mango are the perfect airport companion. With the same sleek and sophisticated look as Catherine Zeta-Jones's chic style, they're sure to elevate any outfit with ease while also ensuring you can travel in comfort.
With a comfortable and flattering relaxed fit, this blazer is impossibly versatile. The classic black velvet is stunning, adding a rich texture to any outfit whether it's casual and laid-back or formal and party-ready. It's also made from recycled materials, so you can feel as good as you look.
Leaning into her chic and elevated look, Catherine accessorised with a stunning pair of drop-detail earrings, with the diamond embellishments glinting and catching the light.
Her makeup was similarly glowing. With a peach-toned blush bringing a sweeping of colour to the skin, Catherine complimented the tone with a rose-tinted lipstick. The shade is a timeless one and has seen a real renaissance this autumn. It was everywhere on the Emmys red carpet this year, being flattering on a variety of skin tones and types.
We love how the softer pinks in her makeup juxtapose the deep black tones in her outfit and it's a great reminder that your makeup look doesn't necessarily have to match with your clothes but can compliment it in different ways.
