Cat Deeley proves a tweed jacket is the perfect accessory for autumn - and layers it with a classic summery outfit
The presenter looked effortlessly chic in her autumnal blazer.
Cat Deeley has given us style inspiration with her chic tweed jacket - and it’s the perfect accessory for the impending colder weather.
September has finally arrived, meaning it’s time to start thinking about your autumn capsule wardrobe and stock up on those cold-weather essentials. Cat Deeley, has already found the perfect way to keep cosy this season with a timeless tweed jacket.
Cat has always had enviable style, but this is one of our favourites for autumn, and we’re keen to recreate this look from her recent photoshoot with Oxfam. As part of the charity’s latest campaign, Second Hand September, the presenter styled various second-hand items - including a gorgeous tweed blazer. Layering it over a chambray shirt and blue jeans, Cat’s look is effortlessly chic but still ultra-wearable and cosy - perfect for autumn.
Shop tweed jackets
We love this tweed blazer from & Other Stories, which is strikingly similar to Cat's. With its padded shoulders and tapered waist, this jacket will give an hourglass silhouette but still keep you cosy during the cold weather.
This stylish tweed jacket from Mango has been drastically reduced and we don't think it will stay on shelves for long. It's currently on sale for just £35.99 - so you'll have to be quick if you want to nab this autumn essential.
Though tweed jackets trend every autumn, Cat’s look gives us a fresh take on the seasonal essential. We love how the smart piece pulls together the entire look, brilliantly contrasting against the more relaxed jeans and shirt.
By opting for a classic jacket with large lapels, buttons and structured shoulders, the presenter’s outfit feels more polished. The neutral tones are also timeless and sophisticated, elevating the more laidback elements of Cat’s look.
It’s a great way to prolong the longevity of your summer outfits too, Cat making her double denim look autumn-ready with the additional layer.
Woman&home's Digital Fashion Editor Caroline Parr says:: “Autumn is officially blazer weather, and you'll never go too far wrong with classic tweed. As Cat shows, it will add a heritage feel to jeans and a chambray shirt, plus it's much softer than a black blazer.”
