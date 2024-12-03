Anita Rani's cosy navy knit with bold red lips and nails is casual festive chic at its finest

We're always in awe of Anita Rani's style, but she's the queen of casual glam in this navy jumper teamed with pops of bold red.

Like a fashion chameleon, Anita Rani can move effortlessly between timeless glamour and stylish everyday dressed down looks. Her recent black and white dress teamed with red shoes for an event was delightfully chic, while her chunky trainers and mini skirt combo had us instantly wanting the same relaxed but contemporary look.

While it's the season to be giving careful consideration to Christmas party outfits, Anita's latest must-have look is both festive and comfortable - something to be coveted in the run up to the big day. On Instagram, Anita showcased the perfect cosy roll neck knitted jumper in navy, and brought a festive edge with bright pops of red on her lips and nails. Navy and red are always a winning combination, and this look will suit everything from low-key Sunday lunches to wandering Christmas markets.

A post shared by Anita Rani (@itsanitarani) A photo posted by on

Shop navy knitted jumpers

Ladies Pure New Wool Cable Knit Roll Neck £49.95 (was £89.95) at House of Bruar Soft and cosy pure new wool, this relaxed roll neck offers wonderful winter warmth. Chunky cable knit plaits fall from the oversized roll neck in an intricate pattern that covers the bodice and arms with a beautiful texture. Superdry Slouchy Stitch Roll Neck Knit Jumper - Navy £35.10 (was £50) at Very Slouchy stitch roll neck knit jumper by Superdry in Navy - this jumper offers a relaxed design, giving a timeless look that's perfect for everyday wear while the loose knit keeps you warm and stylish on chilly days. Cable Knit Roll Neck Long Sleeve Jumper £36.00 (was £80.00) at Debenhams Stay warm and stylish with this roll neck cable knit jumper by French Connection. Perfect for pairing with your favourite jeans on a cold day, this jumper features a classic cable knit design and a cosy roll neck, offering both comfort and a fashionable look each day of the week.

Shop red lipstick and nail polish

Inappropriate Red Lipstick | Nars Cosmetics £17.85 (was £25.50) at NARS Bring on bolds and brights for groundbreaking style. This lipstick features a dynamic blend of Moringa and Passion Fruit Seed Oils to enhance colour vibrancy and condition lips for radically lightweight wear and unprecedented feel. Opi Classic Nail Polish in Big Apple Red £10.92 (was £12.50) at Amazon Big Apple Red is OPI's most classic and timeless shade of red nail polish. The signature ProWide brush delivers an even application of polish and prevents streaks. Shiseido ModernMatte Powder Lipstick in Night Life £22.50 (was £30.00) at Shiseido This non-drying formula delivers matte, full-coverage colour that feels utterly weightless and provides a powder-soft finish on lips. A unique blend of waxes and oils melts and transforms into an ultra-thin, featherweight powder, while spherical pigments float across lips to blur imperfections.

Anita told her followers in the Instagram post that she'd been inspired by watching a conversation between Pamela Anderson and Drew Barrymore about not wearing makeup. Apart from her lovely red lips, Anita's face was otherwise makeup free and she looked natural and stunning.

She also shared that she's currently feeling quite under the weather, and we wish we could look as glamorous when the lurgy hits us, too. Hopefully her well maintained nails with a pop of red to match her lips, will brighten her mood with their festive feel.