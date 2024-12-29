Olive green and burgundy? Amanda Holden oozes elegance in sultry satin dress, knee high boots and wine-red accessories

Amanda's sultry style is the perfect inspiration for a last-minute New Year's Eve look

Amanda Holden
(Image credit: MEGA/GC Images/Getty Images)
Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse
By
published
in News

Amanda Holden stunned in an elegant olive green midi dress as she spent time with her family over the festive season - her decision to accessorise with contrasting wine-red accessories and a pair of burgundy knee high boots really elevated the look into a party-worthy style.

Burgundy has been the standout shade of 2024 and we've seen it absolutely everywhere. We've had burgundy manicures, burgundy hair dyes, burgundy outfits, boots, coats, dresses - the list goes on and on and on. And yet we're not tired of the shade in the least! In fact, it would be a shame not to incorporate it into our New Year's Eve outfits to pay homage to the stunningly rich colour and Amanda Holden has given us the ultimate inspiration on how to do just that in the most elegant way.

Sharing her Christmas Day snaps to Instagram, we immediately fell in love with Amanda's olive green midi dress that blends classic with contemporary beautifully for a striking and elegant party outfit. But it wasn't just the dress doing all the work. Amanda accessorised with a pair of burgundy knee high boots, a matching tailored maxi coat and a practical oversized burgundy clutch, with the wine-red tone complimenting her dress perfectly.

A post shared by Amanda Holden (@noholdenback)

A photo posted by on

Get Amanda Holden's Look

M&S X SIENNA MILLER Satin Ruched-Detail Maxi Dress
M&S X SIENNA MILLER Satin Ruched-Detail Maxi Dress

Made from the same olive green satin fabric as Amanda's stunning dress, this M&S buy is stunning. The simple slip dress silhouette gets a contemporary update with a revealing back detail and a thigh-high slit, and the draped waist adds a stunning statement element.

burgundy knee high boots
River Island Burgundy Patent Straight High Leg Boots

With a sky-high stiletto, pointed toe and shining patent fabric, these burgundy boots are a statement accessory that are sure to finish off any outfit with some sophisticated flair.

burgundy coat
New Look Burgundy Long Belted Unlined Coat

Blending casual with formal for a versatile appeal, this burgundy coat from New Look features a cosy longline length, sharp collar detail, and a flattering tie-belt at the waist for a flattering fit that will also keep you super warm and cosy no matter the weather.

karen millen midi dress
Karen Millen Cotton Sateen Utility Woven Column Midi Dress

This dress is oh-so flattering with its tightly fitted bodice flowing down into a straight skirt for a structured look. The strappy back and squared neckline give it a contemporary feel that's super sultry while also feeling wearable and comfortable too.

burgundy knee high boots
Bershka Block Heel Boots

With a comfortable and striking 8.5 cm block heel, these knee high boots from Bershka are a stunning burgundy piece that will go with any outfit and add a pop of sultry colour. Not only do they look good, they feel it too with a foam insole that's designed to offer greater comfort.

burgundy clutch bag with chain strap
Burgundy Chain Detail Bag

With a detachable crossbody chain strap and a handy chain detail across the front that allows for an easy and secure grip when holding the bag as a clutch, this Mint Velvet bag is a stunning, striking and practical choice of party accessory.

While we've loved burgundy for so long, styling it with an olive green hasn't come to mind - and we can't believe how chic the colour combination is.

Amanda's olive green dress is a stunning party piece, with the luxurious satin fabric falling in a flattering and floating A-line silhouette. The bodice hugs the body, with subtle flutter sleeves, a high-sitting crew neckline and sweet rouched details creating a feeling of movement and flow that's oh-so chic and perfect to dance the night away in.

The gathered details scattered across the skirt bring in lovely pops of texture and create a striking asymmetrical hemline that allows us to see more of the beautiful burgundy knee high boots Amanda chose to style the outfit with.

It was a great choice which complimented the olive tone of the dress while also working to create a sleek and streamline look. As the top of the boots were hidden by the dress, it had an elongating effect on the leg too and we're sure this covered-up look also kept Amanda nice and warm as she celebrated with her family.

While the simple dress and boots combination looked great in the first couple of photos Amanda shared to Instagram, she took the look to a whole new level of elegance when she threw on a longline, burgundy tailored coat to venture out into the cold in. The colour perfectly matched the leather of her boots and the heavy, wool fabric looked impossibly luxe next to the shining satin of her dress.

With a burgundy clutch bag and matching burgundy manicure, the two-toned outfit is one we're going to be taking inspiration from this New Year's Eve and you'll be sure to see us in a similar style for any event that calls for an elegant, dressed-up look in 2025.

Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse
Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse
Freelance news writer

Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse is a freelance royal news, entertainment and fashion writer. She began her journalism career after graduating from Nottingham Trent University with an MA in Magazine Journalism, receiving an NCTJ diploma, and earning a First Class BA (Hons) in Journalism at the British and Irish Modern Music Institute. She has also worked with Good To, BBC Good Food, The Independent, The Big Issue and The Metro.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸