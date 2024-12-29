Olive green and burgundy? Amanda Holden oozes elegance in sultry satin dress, knee high boots and wine-red accessories

Amanda Holden stunned in an elegant olive green midi dress as she spent time with her family over the festive season - her decision to accessorise with contrasting wine-red accessories and a pair of burgundy knee high boots really elevated the look into a party-worthy style.

Burgundy has been the standout shade of 2024 and we've seen it absolutely everywhere. We've had burgundy manicures, burgundy hair dyes, burgundy outfits, boots, coats, dresses - the list goes on and on and on. And yet we're not tired of the shade in the least! In fact, it would be a shame not to incorporate it into our New Year's Eve outfits to pay homage to the stunningly rich colour and Amanda Holden has given us the ultimate inspiration on how to do just that in the most elegant way.

Sharing her Christmas Day snaps to Instagram, we immediately fell in love with Amanda's olive green midi dress that blends classic with contemporary beautifully for a striking and elegant party outfit. But it wasn't just the dress doing all the work. Amanda accessorised with a pair of burgundy knee high boots, a matching tailored maxi coat and a practical oversized burgundy clutch, with the wine-red tone complimenting her dress perfectly.

Get Amanda Holden's Look

While we've loved burgundy for so long, styling it with an olive green hasn't come to mind - and we can't believe how chic the colour combination is.

Amanda's olive green dress is a stunning party piece, with the luxurious satin fabric falling in a flattering and floating A-line silhouette. The bodice hugs the body, with subtle flutter sleeves, a high-sitting crew neckline and sweet rouched details creating a feeling of movement and flow that's oh-so chic and perfect to dance the night away in.

The gathered details scattered across the skirt bring in lovely pops of texture and create a striking asymmetrical hemline that allows us to see more of the beautiful burgundy knee high boots Amanda chose to style the outfit with.

It was a great choice which complimented the olive tone of the dress while also working to create a sleek and streamline look. As the top of the boots were hidden by the dress, it had an elongating effect on the leg too and we're sure this covered-up look also kept Amanda nice and warm as she celebrated with her family.

While the simple dress and boots combination looked great in the first couple of photos Amanda shared to Instagram, she took the look to a whole new level of elegance when she threw on a longline, burgundy tailored coat to venture out into the cold in. The colour perfectly matched the leather of her boots and the heavy, wool fabric looked impossibly luxe next to the shining satin of her dress.

With a burgundy clutch bag and matching burgundy manicure, the two-toned outfit is one we're going to be taking inspiration from this New Year's Eve and you'll be sure to see us in a similar style for any event that calls for an elegant, dressed-up look in 2025.