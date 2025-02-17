Think head-to-toe leopard print is too much? Amanda Holden shows how elegant it can be with exquisite three-piece suit
The BGT star proved there's no such thing as too much animal print
Leopard print is a big fashion trend this year that, let's face it, never really went away. And we're seeing more and more chic and bold uses of the popular print, but Amanda Holden's latest use of it might just be out favourite to date.
The Britain's Got Talent judge attended a press launch for the new series wearing head-to-toe leopard print, and while you might think that's a bit much, Amanda clever styling proved it's anything but. Her matching three-piece suit consisted of the Macey fitted blazer and Remi bootcut trousers from alice + olivia, and a sweetheart bodysuit underneath from Good American.
The outfit fitted Amanda perfectly, making for the most beautifully flattering - and comfortable-looking - fit. The look was completed with a matching leopard print handbag and barely visible open toe heels, and statement gold jewellery.
Shop Amanda's Suit
Exact Match
Amanda's top and bottoms are from alice + living, the top being its Macey fitted blazer pictured above. The slim cut piece is fitted to perfection, and works beautifully with matching trousers and top, as per Amanda, or a standalone statement piece for day and night - you'll reach for this wardrobe staple time and time again.
Exact Match
These are the exact trousers Amanda is wearing – from Alice + Living, these Remi bootcut pants are 'tailored to perfection'. Made from recycled satin crepe, they are cool and comfy, with a bootcut trouser and low rise for a super flattering fit. A versatile piece with endless styling possibilities.
Exact Match
If you're not ready to go full-on leopard print just yet, this beautiful body from Good American is a great starting point. Just imagine what this piece would add to a classic black suit and heels. Or with jeans and a pair of the best white trainers for a more casual look.
A post shared by Amanda Holden (@noholdenback)
A photo posted by on
If you're feeling a bit apprehensive about leopard print, try slowly introducing it to your wardrobe a bit at a time. Or you could take woman&home digital fashion editor Caroline Parr's advice and jump right in:
"When it comes to the animal print trend, the key to mastering it is to really lean in. Amanda's outfit is proof that layering leopard on leopard looks super glamorous, and if you think of spots as a neutral, you can do so much with them!"
