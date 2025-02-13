Amanda Holden's deep green jumpsuit is comfy and timeless - and even better, it has pockets

Comfortable, practical and uncompromising on style - Amanda Holden has us dreaming of shopping for jumpsuits in preparation for the upcoming season, in her sleek Reiss take on the ageless fashion trend.

Amanda Holden nails every outfit she puts together, and is a huge inspiration when it comes to selecting ageless pieces for a capsule wardrobe. The presenter's latest work outfit, the deep green Reiss Dion Jumpsuit has it all - wide legged and comfortable? Check. Timeless? Check. Practical and with pockets? Double check.

While the flattering jumpsuit has everything you'd look for when seeking out a garment that won't have you counting down the hours to get home and step back into your pyjamas, it effortlessly combines comfort and style in a way that is sure to make you feel incredible and certainly turn heads. Sold? We are too.

Shop comfortable and stylish jumpsuits

Nobody's Child Navy Maya Jumpsuit £79.00 at Nobody's Child The Maya jumpsuit offers the ultimate mix of comfort and style. The ruffled thick straps and square neckline add interest, and the shirred bodice fits to your waist before falling to a wide leg cut - and there's those all-important pockets. French Connection Azra Wide Leg Jumpsuit £145.00 at French Connection Floaty, feminine and in this season's on-trend utilitarian tones, this jumpsuit is as stylish as it is comfortable. With a smooth bodice and metal D-ring straps for added detail, the wide legs accentuate movement and move freely along with you - and yes, there's pockets. Reformation Kallie Jumpsuit £248.00 at Reformation Sleek, elegant, and oh-so-comfortable, this has very similar lines to the jumpsuit worn by Amanda. With back smocking for added comfort and crafted from a lightweight drapey crepe fabric, this is your perfect spring/summer staple for all occasions. Asos Jumpsuit With Cross Back Detail £49.50 (was £55.00) at ASOS If you like a daring edge to your outfits like Amanda, this jumpsuit is the one for you. The square neck and cross-back straps add an adventurous touch, and the wide leg has all the comfort you need. Dress with a shirt or polo neck for daytime wear, and just as it is for an eye-catching evening look. Boden Clarissa Jumpsuit-Black £101.50 (was £145.00) at Boden The Boden Clarissa jumpsuit is an ageless must-have. It features an elegant neckline that mixes vintage with contemporary, full length comfy legs, a fully lined bodice, and pockets! You'll feel super stylish at any occasion you wear this for. Friends Like These Wrap Jumpsuit £52.00 at Next A stunning bottle green colour, this wrap front jumpsuit will become a wardrobe staple that's worn season after season. Featuring short frill sleeves, wrap front, wide legs, and a comfortable scuba crepe, this is a jumpsuit that can be dressed up or down for any occasion.

A wardrobe staple for decades, jumpsuits were traditionally worn as a practical item. Evolving over the years, jumpsuits are a perennially on-trend garment that are versatile, comfortable, and can be styled in so many different ways - now often adorning the red carpet for high-profile events.

Amanda could easily wear her dark green jumpsuit straight to an event or evening out, elevating her look with a pair of designer black court shoes. As always, her hair was styled to perfection, and her makeup absolutely on point. Yes, we are loving jumpsuits, and can't wait to emulate Amanda's style.