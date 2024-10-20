Amal Clooney's two-tone yellow trench coat and royal purple midi dress is the unexpectedly beautiful colour combination we're adding to our wardrobes this season

Think of autumn fashion, and your mind will undoubtedly default to a neutral colour palette, and this year in particular, rich burgundy. But Amal Clooney just reminded us there's a whole world of colour suited to this season, with the most stunning colour combination we'd never have thought of pairing until now.

We struggle to find an outfit Amal Clooney doesn't look elegant in, but this one has got to be a favourite. Pictured in New York in October back in 2019, Amal wore the most stunning two-tone Proenza Schouler trench coat over the top of a rich, royal purple-coloured midi dress. The human rights lawyer completed the striking look with simple black accessories.

We've had our eyes on a new Burberry trench coat for a while now, but this stunning yellow and cream piece has us widening our search.

(Image credit: Alamy / Everett Collection Inc

Shop Amal's style

Amal's eye-catching coat sat beautifully over a purple vintage Bottega Veneta dress – the style and colour of which could easily secure a spot in our pick of the best wedding guest dresses.

Complementing her outfit perfectly, Amal accessorised with a Dior bag and matching Dior Essence heels. On her way to teach at Columbia University, Amal finished it off with some black Versace Tribute sunglasses and barely-there makeup, wearing just a perfectly applied layer of pink lipstick.

It's not the first time we've been inspired by Amal's wardrobe – she has very quickly reached fashion icon status with her chic and elegant outfit choices. She nails it every time, even when it comes to casual wear. Despite rarely wearing jeans, Amal recently stepped out in a straight leg style teamed with a black blazer for a flattering every day combination we couldn't wait to recreate.