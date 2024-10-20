Amal Clooney's two-tone yellow trench coat and royal purple midi dress is the unexpectedly beautiful colour combination we're adding to our wardrobes this season
The human rights lawyer proves wardrobe staples can be anything but basic
Think of autumn fashion, and your mind will undoubtedly default to a neutral colour palette, and this year in particular, rich burgundy. But Amal Clooney just reminded us there's a whole world of colour suited to this season, with the most stunning colour combination we'd never have thought of pairing until now.
We struggle to find an outfit Amal Clooney doesn't look elegant in, but this one has got to be a favourite. Pictured in New York in October back in 2019, Amal wore the most stunning two-tone Proenza Schouler trench coat over the top of a rich, royal purple-coloured midi dress. The human rights lawyer completed the striking look with simple black accessories.
We've had our eyes on a new Burberry trench coat for a while now, but this stunning yellow and cream piece has us widening our search.
Shop Amal's style
This contrasted trench from Karen Millen oozes elegance and sophistication. With all the features and look of a classic trench coat, the black details at the collar, cuffs, buttons and belt take this piece from a simple staple to super chic.
This tailored midi dress is strikingly similar to Amal's beautiful piece. A twist on a classic pencil dress, cap sleeves, a v-neckline and crepe fabric provide a minimal but beautiful, elegant silhouette. Perfect for day or night, dress up with knee high boots for an elevated every day, or delicate heels for a glamorous evening look.
Just like Amal's, this is a classic trench with a twist. With all the features you would expect from a trench, including notched lapels and storm flap, this piece also includes a built in hooded quilted dickey, which not only elevates the look overall, but adds more protection from the elements.
Mango is on fire with its accessories right now, and this faux leather mini handbag is topping our wishlist right now. It has a top carry handle and adjustable crossbody strap, dual compartment design to easily organise your essentials. A timeless classic that will serve you all year round.
Nothing says designer sunglasses quite like a logo branded arm, and these square Marc Jacobs pair are currently almost half price in the Nordstrom sale. The square silhouette offers full coverage and UV protection - the perfect way to keep your eyes safe in style.
Amal's eye-catching coat sat beautifully over a purple vintage Bottega Veneta dress – the style and colour of which could easily secure a spot in our pick of the best wedding guest dresses.
Complementing her outfit perfectly, Amal accessorised with a Dior bag and matching Dior Essence heels. On her way to teach at Columbia University, Amal finished it off with some black Versace Tribute sunglasses and barely-there makeup, wearing just a perfectly applied layer of pink lipstick.
It's not the first time we've been inspired by Amal's wardrobe – she has very quickly reached fashion icon status with her chic and elegant outfit choices. She nails it every time, even when it comes to casual wear. Despite rarely wearing jeans, Amal recently stepped out in a straight leg style teamed with a black blazer for a flattering every day combination we couldn't wait to recreate.
Caroline is Digital Fashion Editor for woman&home, and has been a fashion writer and editor for ten years.
After graduating from the London College of Fashion, she has spent the last decade tracking down and writing about celebrity outfits, covering events ranging from the Met Gala to the King’s Coronation.
She has an encyclopaedic knowledge of brands, but always likes to know about new and under the radar labels. She’s originally from Liverpool, and outside of work, her great loves are leopard print and her lively but adorable cocker spaniel, Ghillie.
- Kerrie HughesEditor
