Amal Clooney’s striking red coat and check print trousers are the statement pieces our wardrobes need this winter

We're taking style notes from an Amal Clooney throwback look this season after falling in love with her 2016 pairing of chic check trousers and a bold red coat.

Monochrome outfits are everywhere this season, whether it's bold black and white looks or striking seasonal burgundy styles. But the on-trend, sleek look isn't for everyone - especially those who enjoy a pop of colour.

If that's you, Amal Clooney's throwback outfit from 2016 is the look you want to recreate to participate in the trend. Amal gave a masterclass in styling sophisticated colour with this look, elevating her black and white outfit with a striking red coat - and the resulting look is so classic and timeless.

Amal Clooney wearing check trousers and red coat in 2016

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Shop Amal Clooney's Look

winter coat from Nordstrom
Sanctuary Double Breasted Herringbone Coat

With a red and black herringbone pattern creating a striking pattern across this coat, it gives a similar textured look to Amal's beautiful red coat. The tailored look is beautiful, with a sharp collar and crisp hemlines.

Check trousers from M&S
M&S Jersey Checked Straight Leg Trousers

These trousers from M&S give you a perfectly tailored look, being available in not just short, regular and long lengths, but also extra short and extra long too. The style is timeless and classic, boasting an all-over checked design across the comfortable jersey fabric.

Black jumper from Mango
Mango Flurry Rib Funnel Neck Sweater

This figure hugging jumper from Mango is a versatile wardrobe staple that's the perfect base for a variety of outfits. The wide, soft ribbing brings texture to the piece, with a sophisticated funnel neckline adding a chic touch to the look.

black patent point toe heels
Open Edit Sophia Pointed Toe Slingback Pump

These pointed-toe heels balance contemporary with classic perfectly. The elastic slingback strap ensures comfort, as does the walkable heel, and it makes these heels super versatile.

flat lay image of red coat
By Anthropologie Wool-Blend Wrap Coat

Made from a cosy wool-blend fabric, this winter coat is as cosy as it is stylish. Dress it down with jeans and a pair of chunky suede boots, or dress it up for a striking style with a sleek black midi dress and pair of strappy heels.

black and white checked trousers from M&S
M&S Printed Elasticated Waist Wide Leg Trousers

Oh how we love an elasticated waist! These trousers boast a striking print, with a wide-leg shape creating a flattering and comfortable look. Plus, these trousers are available in short, regular and long leg lengths to get you the perfect fit.

The base of her outfit is really quite simple, with a flattering black crew neck top creating a streamline look that lets her checkered trousers really stand out.

The elevated suit trousers cut a striking figure, with their pattern being the standout element. Their simple silhouette, with a comfortable mid-rise waistline, figure-hugging leg and slightly flared hemlines is super versatile, creating elevated outfits like Amal's while also working for more casual wear when paired with a cosy black knit and pair of comfortable white trainers.

With a sleek pair of patent, pointed-toe heels and an ultra-sophisticated white designer handbag accessorising her look, it was Amal's red, tailored coat that created the boldest statement.

The flattering winter coat is from luxury women's ready-to-wear brand Altuzarra and was, reportedly, gifted to Amal as the style never made it into store - making it a truly unique piece in her wardrobe.

Luckily, there are tonnes of similar styles available to buy as the red coat is having its moment right now. And it's no question as to why - the bold and striking winter must-have is a great and easy way to bring colour into your winter capsule wardrobe, keeping you cosy and warm as well as looking super chic.

But while each piece of this outfit is stunning in its own right, it's really the culmination of these contrasting prints that makes this outfit so stunning. Like so many of Amal's outfits, this one is definitely on our list of celebrity looks to recreate this season.

Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse
Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse
Freelance news writer

Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse is a freelance royal news, entertainment and fashion writer. She began her journalism career after graduating from Nottingham Trent University with an MA in Magazine Journalism, receiving an NCTJ diploma, and earning a First Class BA (Hons) in Journalism at the British and Irish Modern Music Institute. She has also worked with Good To, BBC Good Food, The Independent, The Big Issue and The Metro.

