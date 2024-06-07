Boden's swimwear collection nails grown-up boho – and we're here for it

These Boden swimwear picks perfectly capture the trending and well-loved boho aesthetic. Ultra chic and playful, these are some of the best swimwear pieces to wear this summer, so get your hands on them quick!

Offering a grown-up bohemian flair, the Boden swimwear collection is perfect for those who want to feel both stylish and sophisticated while poolside or lounging by the beach. Plus, indulging in one of these printed bathing suits may just bring you a little closer to those sunny days ahead. And if you're wondering how to choose the best swimwear for your body shape, they have plenty of cuts and designs to choose from. These beautifully patterned pieces come in a variety of shapes, styles and vibrant colour, plus they have added support - making Boden one of the best swimwear brands to consider buying from this summer.

For lots of us, choosing swimwear can feel like a daunting challenge. As our bodies and tastes evolve over the years, so do our swimwear preferences . So finding pieces which bring you joy and make you look great should be your first priority. With this in mind, these Boden swimwear options are a brilliant choice. They feature flattering cuts, supportive fabrics, and playful patterns which are certain to enhance your holiday staples. The collection includes a variety of styles, from V-neck pieces, to supportive cup bathing suits and stylish bikinis.

And if you’re wondering, what is boho style, it can be defined as relaxed elegance, comprised of earthy tones, intricate patterns, and artisanal designs. Drawing influences from the free-spirited and effortless styles of 60s & 70s bohemia. Boho has ebbed in and out of fashion for the past few years, with certain celebrities such as Sienna Miller keeping it current. However, now it is certainly back with a vengeance, with Carole Middleton sporting a boho jacket in the recent weeks. And we can't forget Sienna Miller's M&S collection, which heavily draws on her love of tassels and paisley prints.

Our boho Boden swimwear picks

1. V-Neck

Boden Porto V-neck Swimsuit View at Boden RRP: £80 | This swimsuit is certainly one of the best bathing suits for women over 50. It has a deep V-neck and playful red and blue pattern that gives off that boho aesthetic. The strategically placed waistband cinches in the right areas to accentuate your waistline and smooth out your natural curves, making it an ideal choice for women who want to look confident and stylish in their swimwear. Additionally, the V-neck shape is particularly supportive and flattering for those with a larger bust, enhancing your silhouette and providing just the right amount of coverage. One customer says, ''the cut and pattern of this suit are beautiful and really compliment my figure. I ordered this swimsuit in my normal clothing size, and it was perfect''.

2. Underwire support

Boden Colour Pop Cup Size Swimsuit View at Boden RRP: £85 | Available in a large range of cup sizes, this piece is ideal for those seeking bust support, and it also has lightly padded cups to enhance your shape too. If the vibrant green isn’t your first colour choice; you’ll love the foliage paisley option, which comes in a blend of crimson, hot pink, and blue. Like the V-neck swimsuit, this one-piece features a flattering waistband that beautifully enhances your silhouette. The built-in underwire offers extra support for those who need it, but if you prefer a more relaxed fit, Boden offers plenty of wireless options.

Boden's designs make the brand a top-contender when it comes to supportive, functional swimwear. Added underwire is a game-changer for those looking for supportive swimwear, and these vibrant, beautiful designs mean that you don't have to compromise on style. This design feature is crucial in providing structured support that enhances and defines your natural shape, and it will also make you feel secure throughout the day.

3. Lightly padded

Boden Cross Front Halter Swimsuit View at Boden RRP: £85 | With a cross front twisted halter neck, this one-piece is fantastic swimsuit for elongating your shape. The halter neck adds a touch of elegance and allows for adjustable support, ensuring that your fit is customised to your body. Designed with slightly padded bust, it also provides subtle shaping too, although, this design is most suitable for those with a smaller bust. This beautiful pink, green and ecru pattern certainly captures bohemian charm. And if pink isn't your usual colour choice, but you love piece, you can also choose it in either a blue and white botanical print, or a plain black.

4. Power mesh lined

Boden Taormina Bandeau Swimsuit View at Boden RRP: £85 | This playful botantical print is simple stunning, and the orange buckle makes it even more fun. Crafted with power mesh lining, this swimsuit offers support and shaping which ensures you feel confident with every wear. The silicone tape at the neckline also adds an extra layer of assurance, keeping it in place whilst you swim or sunbath. Alongside this, you can choose to take off or leave on the added halter neck strap, giving you more then one styling options. The shape should also elongate your legs, with one customer commenting ''the high cut leg elongated my body and I felt really confident in this suit''.

Power mesh is a revolutionary fabric that provides structured support and comfort. This lightweight and breathable material is designed to offer gentle compression, just like shapewear. This means that it offers support for target areas, and the power mesh is often strategically placed, for example, to offer tummy control.

5. High waist bikini

Boden Square Neck Panel Top and High Waist Bottoms View at Boden RRP: top £45 & bottoms £45 | The square neck design of this bikini offers a complimentary neckline that will frame your face and shoulders, and paired with the matching high-waisted bikini bottoms, this two piece is a winner. Designed with an indigo and white pattern that gives off the essence of Greece, the print is certainly perfect for the holiday season. The halter neck ties are also adjustable, meaning that you can choose the correct level of bust support too, and the bikini bottoms are a high-waisted cut, ideal for flattering a tummy. Wearing a two-piece swimsuit can add dimension to your shape, and for those that usually stick to one-pieces, high waisted bikini bottoms are an excellent choice. woman&home's Digital Fashion Editor Caroline Parr says, ''high waisted bikinis are a great choice if you love the coverage of a swimsuit but want the flexibility of a two-piece. There's a real vintage vibe to this look, and high waisted cuts will show off just a flattering amount of skin when you're lounging by the pool''.

6. Bandeau

Boden Milos Smocked Bandeau Swimsuit View at Boden RRP: £85 | Elevate your poolside presence with this stunning one-piece. Featuring an eye-catching abstract smock pattern that covers the indigo base, this swimsuit is the right balance of unique and stylish. The bandeau neckline is designed to showcase your shoulders while providing versatile wear, thanks to the detachable halter neck strap. Despite its delicate appearance this swimsuit has hidden support features. Lightly padded, fixed cups, and silicone tape along the neckline ensure that even those with larger busts feel secure and comfortable. This piece is perfect for making a stylish statement in the sun.

7. Removable padding

Boden Ithaca Halter Swimsuit View at Boden RRP: was £75 now £52 | Designed with a plunging neckline, and a bright green swirling pattern, this one-piece is simply gorgeous. And if you are wondering what colour suits me? Then this green hue brightens both warmer and cooler skin tones. There is also optional support from lightly padded cups removable cups. You can purchase this swimsuit in either regular or long, making it ideal for all heights. One reviewer reveals, ''Hard to find long which I need with my height. The low cut front enhances my smaller bust and give me some cleavage. It is extremely flattering. It has plenty of coverage but still looks sexy. It is comfortable''.

8. Underwired support

Underwired Support Boden Capri Cup-size Swimsuit View at Boden RRP: £80 | If bust support is your biggest priority, then this underwired design may just be the perfect pick for you. Coming in sizes from 32A to 38DD, there are plenty of options available. The shape-enhancing twisted front at the neckline adds a complimentary detail, while the padded, fixed cups offer support. Coming in a beautiful indigo and red diamond wave pattern, and a stunning navy and white floral paisley, this one-piece is certain to turn heads.

Does Boden swimwear come up small?

When choosing any swimwear, fit is crucial, and Boden's pieces are no exception. They do tend to fit true to size; however, if you are in-between sizes, we would recommend sizing up. There is nothing worse than squeezing into a swimsuit, causing you discomfort throughout your leisurely activities. We all know the dreaded feeling of wearing a swimsuit that is small, so if in doubt, size up!