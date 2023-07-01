15 best one-piece swimsuits that’ll make you want to book a vacation

The best one-piece swimsuits are as much a part of summer as iced coffees and tubs of gelato, however, a well-selected swimsuit is sure to last you countless summers. Offering instant elegance, one-piece bathing suits are back in fashion and we've rounded up our favorites to make summer shopping a synch.

One-piece swimsuits have long been considered the more 'sensible option' for poolside attire, however, as part of this season's swimwear trends 2023, the best one-piece swimsuits made a welcome return to the runway. Regaining its fashion crown, when it comes to bathing suits this summer there's no need to compromise on looking or feeling great.

Worn by many an iconic starlet over the years, the best one-piece swimsuits take style notes from the likes of Pamela Anderson in Baywatch, Marilyn Monroe in How to Marry a Millionaire, and Elizabeth Taylor in Suddenly Last Summer, ensure the new crop of bathing suits are every inch as curve loving as their bikini counterparts.

15 best one-piece swimsuits to shop now

“The key swimwear trends 2023 for one-piece swimsuits involve simplicity - think earth tones, simple silhouettes, and textured fabrics in dark colors,” says stylist and trends forecaster at Editors Faves, Melissa Fiorentino. “The focus here is on “Quiet Luxury” meaning high-quality materials that speak for themselves rather than relying on a loud pattern or bold design. The style that will never go out of fashion is a classic one-piece with 1-inch straps and a round neck. You want to avoid anything too trendy, such as cutouts or deep v-necks, as these tend to cycle in and out of style.”

Alternatively, throw caution to Melissa’s advice and use this opportunity to step outside of your comfort zone with a trend-led bathing suit. “There are a lot of really great trends this season,” explains fashion stylist Robin Saperstein. “A few of my favorites are one-shoulder, metallics, and scallop edges.”

You’ll be spoilt for choice when it comes to cuts. Choose from plunge, scoop, or a no-strap-marks-bandeau for your neckline, and high or low-cut legs. Some swimsuits will have built-in boning, wiring, and padding to support your bust, and others will have been constructed with stomach-smoothing panels that hug and hone your shape.

Cossie + Co is a swimwear brand built on the refreshing ethos that swimwear should be enjoyed rather than worrying about a wardrobe slip-up or adjusting every few seconds. This one-piece is made from its signature material, which is a matte stretch fabric with a textured honeycomb finish. It’s fully lined with the same material inside and out for light compression. Even better, the fabric is made from recycled polyamide fiber created from plastics that have been found in our oceans, making ti some of the best sustainable swimwear too. A chic floral swimsuit, we love the combination of the print with a block color panel for added interest. The wide band in the middle is perfectly placed to define your waist, making it one of the best bathing suits for women over 50 we’ve found.

The sister brand of American Eagle, Aerie is our go-to for affordable swimwear that leaves plenty in the holiday budget for cocktails too. At first glance, this one-piece is pretty low-key, with a geometric monochrome print and conservative round-neck. It’s all party at the back though, thanks to a scoop back complete with criss-cross detailing. The fabric is textured too, which makes it feel and look more expensive than its price tag. If the trend for thong-cut swimwear isn't for you, you’ll be pleased to know that this one is full coverage.

This one-piece is too good to just wear to the pool. It’s on the pricey side compared to others on this list, but wearing it as a bodysuit with shorts or a beach skirt will quickly help to bring down your cost-per-wear. If the vibrant fuchsia shade wasn’t enough to put a spring in your step, then the smoothing fabric that contours to your body like a second skin will leave you feeling like you’re walking on air. Underwired cups make this a great choice for those looking for supportive swimwear for bigger busts, or smaller busts looking for a little extra lift. And with sizing up to a 5X it's one of the best plus-size swimsuits we’ve seen.

When it comes to Quiet Luxury swimsuits, this bathing suit from H&M is on the money. While it isn't a high-cost item, it certainly delivers elegance, thanks to its neutral hue and figure-flattering cut, and the simple design with a plunge front, wide straps, and full coverage bottom is the kind you can rely on year after year. If you really want to go down the timeless route, you can buy it in black, but we like the shimmery finish to the green for a little extra interest. The straps are adjustable and the padded cups are removable so you can tailor the fit to suit your shape.

Hunza G’s collaboration with Rosie Huntington-Whiteley’s beauty brand Rose Inc is the collaboration we didn’t see coming but are very much here for. It has taken some of the swimwear brand’s best-selling shapes and reimagined them in three makeup-worthy shades - our favorite of which is this shimmery coral pink. As with all of Hunza G’s swimwear, it’s only available in one size as its signature crinkle fabric adapts to US sizes 2-12 / UK sizes 6-16.

For a bathing suit low on fuss, this Everlane number is one of the best one-piece swimsuits. The shape is as classic as it gets, with very little detail bar a scoop back. That’s not to say Everlane has overlooked the little details though, as it still features a built-in shelf bra for support with removable pads and is made from a fast-drying and fade-resistant fabric to help that tiger-striped print stay at its best for longer. The fabric is sturdy and fits ever so slightly on the large size, so size down if you're in-between.

Fisch has led the way as one of the first sustainable swimwear brands and was one of the earliest adopters of ECONYL – a nylon fiber made from fishing nets and other ocean waste. Fisch is also pushing boundaries when it comes to design, and we love the sketched print on this purple and white swimsuit. The square neck is enhanced with a cutout section complete with scallop detailing to boost your bust. It’s cut high too, making your legs look longer.

This could-be vintage swimsuit is a real keeper. The all-black design features spaghetti straps, a scoop back, and high-cut legs for a leg-lengthening finish. It’s broken up with a contrasting white belt at the middle, to emphasize an hourglass silhouette. The belt is detachable offering two looks in one, so you can mix and match throughout your break and depending on the rest of your poolside ensemble, making it an excellent choice when packing for a beach vacation. Superbly versatile, you could even wear the swimsuit without the belt as a bodysuit in all weathers too. Black not your thing? No problem. It’s available in navy, red and white too.

Sexy and supportive all at once, this is the kind of swimsuit that’ll make you want to book another vacation just to get the chance to wear it again. The coverage is full at the back and cut a little cheekier at the front with a plunging square neckline. It’s not padded, but the shape of the suit and boned cut-out work together to boost and lift your bust. It does feel quite tight initially, but this is to allow the fabric to really hug and contour your shape. It will give a little the more you wear it, but the extra fitted cut at the beginning will ensure you don't end up with a saggy swimsuit.

Is this swimsuit expensive? Yes. Is it worth every penny? In our opinion, absolutely. Taking 17 hours per swimsuit to create, the gorgeous tile-inspired print is topped with handmade embroidery and beading to enhance the texture. The full-cup, underwired top is really supportive, with adjustable straps for a spot-on fit. There’s a cutout panel and a clasp at the back which can be undone to avoid tan lines when you’re sunbathing on your front.

Asymmetric necklines are a key 2023 fashion trend across everything from the best dresses to stylish tops to wear with jeans and swimwear. And, this cut will instantly make your swimwear feel more directional. Brown isn’t a color we would normally associate with swimwear, but nods to this season’s earthy tones really works with this full-bloom floral print.

We love a swimsuit with lingerie-style design details, and the elegant buttons on the front of this one from & Other Stories feel reminiscent of a vintage night dress, and this nod to a bygone era is perfectly tempered by the bold sky-blue shade. It’s the kind of color that suits everyone and will look especially good with a tan. Online reviewers have found that this one comes true to size, so there’s no need to deviate from your usual.

Printed swimwear is a great way to inject some color into your holiday outfit ideas and this geometric number from Faithful The Brand will look amazing with white linen pants or your best shirt to take you from beach to bar. The strapless shape means no worrying about tan lines, but there is the option to add narrow halterneck straps if you want to feel a bit more secure, particularly when swimming. The cutout back keeps things cheeky (and can be undone further for tanning) while the full-coverage briefs offer support.

This one-piece swimsuit is another one that will easily double as a bodysuit with your best beach cover-up or jeans. It’s a brilliant choice for anyone who favors a block-color one-piece over anything patterned and it's available in a wide array of shades from buttery sunshine yellow through to aqua. The deep V-neck shape will enhance your bust, while the delicate, barely-there straps will show off and highlight your back. It’s fully lined and completely seam-free, so you don’t have to worry about anything digging in.

Every detail of this one-piece has been created with swimming in mind. Design-wise, there’s the high neck and medium coverage bottom that delivers a sporty-feel, while the adjustable back closure offers maximum comfort. Acting like a second skin, so you can glide through the water, the super soft fabric is so light, you'll barely feel like you’re wearing anything at all. It’s fast-drying, ideal for switching between pool and lounger, with plenty of stretch, so it won’t restrict your movement. There are pockets for removable cups so you can adjust the bust shaping, but it’s best suited to anyone with a C or D bra size.

Are one-pieces flattering? There’s so much body negativity when it comes to swimwear, but realistically the best accessory you can wear with swimwear of any kind is confidence. The best one-piece swimsuits will always be the ones that make you feel good. One-pieces are higher coverage than a two-piece, so if you’re self-conscious, often a one-piece offers a level of perceived 'safety blanket' for those nervous about swimwear. As with all swimwear, for the most flattering fit, it's important to select the correct size so you get a smooth, figure hugging fit, but you also want to consider the cut to enhance your silhouette. “One-pieces are especially flattering as they offer full-torso compression, which also highlights your curves,” says Fiorentino. “They also look great when combined with shorts, as they double as a bodysuit. The most flattering styles of one-piece are balconette swimsuits, which add shape and lift to your bust with built-in cups. Another flattering style is high legs, which make your legs appear longer.” While black or dark swimsuits are thought of as being the most 'flattering', pick a cut of swimwear that suits you and lifts, contours and skims in the right places and it doesn't matter what the color is really.