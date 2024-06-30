Jewellery at A-List events is a non-negotiable. They add sparkle and shine to all sorts of outfits, and are proudly worn by celebrities to showcase their unique style. Whether it is luxurious diamond necklaces or colourful gemstone rings, the Grammys have seen a variety of memorable jewels over the decades.

People like Cher, Kylie Minogue and Lizzo have all graced the Grammys red carpet in seriously impressive bling (think diamond-encrusted butterflies hair clips and serpent necklaces), adding sparkle to the event that celebrates all genres of music.

So, to show the range of jewels that have sparkled at the Awards show, we have brought together 32 of our best jewellery looks ever from the Grammys.

Best jewellery looks ever from the Grammys

Lizzo

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Lizzo wowed at the 2021 Grammys in this chic icy sea foam green dress and matching jewellery. Designed by Bulgari, the singer wore a necklace from their Serpenti range, a necklace in the shape of a serpent with a chain dangling from one end. She also added plenty of diamond baguette rings, multiple stacking bracelets, large earrings and even a grill for her teeth, ensuring this cool look had a truly shimmery finish.

Lady Gaga

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Singer and actress Lady Gaga wowed at the 2018 Grammys in an all-black lace dress and beautiful Lorraine Schwartz earrings crafted of 300-carat black diamonds, designed in a chandelier style, according to the National Jeweller . No doubt catching everyone’s eye on the red carpet, the singer went one step further and added a super grunge black winged smokey eye that was given a softer edge with a light dusting of shimmery silver eyeshadow for this truly memorable look.

Cardi B

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Rapper Cardi B wore a breathtaking diamond ear cuff and bangle and a selection of rings by designer Messika. The cuff is particularly eye-catching, arranged in a branch design and covering the whole side of one ear. Her bracelet was also eye-catching, arranging diamonds in a beautiful chunky bangle. Her dress, designed by Ashi Studio, was beautifully fluffy and structured and gave an ethereal look.

Chrissy Teigen

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Chrissy Teigen wore these marvellous diamond mesh earrings at the 2022 Grammy Awards. Designed by Lorraine Schwartz, a firm go-to for all things jewellery at events such as the Grammys, these incredible earrings truly make this look jaw-droppingly beautiful. Worn against a chic messy up-do and fresh pink makeup, these earrings add a touch of sparkle to a rather pink look that we can’t get enough of.

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Britney Spears

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Princess of pop Britney Spears was a vision in white at the 2000 Grammys. Wearing a simple white column gown with cut-out straps and a v-neckline paired with a white fur shawl, she wore a simple diamond necklace with different cut diamonds and no other jewellery. Plain, yes we know, but we think it is a great example of minimal jewellery adding the perfect finishing touch rather than distracting attention away from the outfit as a whole.

Dua Lipa

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Dua Lipa brought a clear love of astrology to the red carpet at the 2024 Grammys, wearing a Tiffany High Jewellery necklace inspired by the Pisces star sign. Two fish meet around the front of the necklace and hold an orange sapphire. The super reflective necklace worked perfectly with her Courreges deep neck metallic gown for a truly stunning look.

Celine Dion

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Canadian songstress Celine Dion stunned in a diamond necklace by Tiffany & Co. with additional Tiffany rings and bracelets at the 2024 Grammys.

The necklace, designed in the shape of a dandelion flower, is particularly striking, sitting perfectly in the middle of her chest and drawing the eye in from her deep ochre-coloured coat.

Adele

(Image credit: Getty Images)

With 16 Grammys to her name, British singer Adele is no stranger to the Grammys. Here, she is pictured in 2012 wearing a simple black gown with three-quarter-length sleeves holding her impressive six Grammy awards. Her jewellery is the star of the outfit, however, including a thick diamond pave ring and impressive circle-shaped earrings that reflected the light beautifully. Her classic early-era winged eyeliner and fluttery lashes finish this simple yet effective Grammys look.

Lenny Kravitz

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Known for his super cool outfits, love of jewellery and influential progressive rock music, we think Lenny Kravitz rightfully deserves a spot on this list of memorable Grammys jewellery looks. Pictured here at the 2022 Grammys, he wears an impressive sparkly chainmail top designed by Yves Saint Laurent and a plethora of different textured jewellery designed by Anthony Kantor. His signature nose and ear piercings are, of course, on show, but it's the clashing tones of jewellery that we think are seriously impressive.

Mariah Carey

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Rocking her signature curls, here is Mariah Carey at the 1993 Grammys. Wearing an enviable red sheath dress with fun overlapping shoulder straps, her minimal diamond jewellery was the perfect accessory to a wonderfully simple outfit. Slightly dangly diamond earrings and one singular diamond bracelet make this look one of our favourites because it created maximum impact from a few well-thought-out details.

Taylor Swift

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Proving that statement jewellery can absolutely work, take Taylor Swift’s seriously impressive diamond-shaped earrings, designed by Lorraine Schwartz and worn at the 2023 Grammys. According to Only Natural Diamonds , these earrings were worth a whopping $3 million and encrusted with 136 carats of natural purple sapphires and Paraibas diamonds. An equally blingy ring is worn on each hand and matches her firework-esque blue dress perfectly.

Carrie Underwood

(Image credit: Getty Images)

A vision in beads and jewels, singer Carrie Underwood wore a deep red embellished dress with a diamond cut-out at the 2017 Grammys. While the dress does most of the talking, exciting but not overpowering jewellery perfectly topped off this look. Hoop earrings studded with brown-hued jewels perfectly matched her warm gold smokey eye, while two simple rings (one with a circle design and one with a round-cut diamond) add a touch of sparkle to her hands.

Tiffany Haddish

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Sparkling down the red carpet, here is American comedian and actress Tiffany Haddish in a beautiful set of jewels designed by Norman Silverman. Wearing beautiful star-shaped earrings, a diamond mesh bracelet and differently designed diamond rings, they worked perfectly with her gold and silver custom Prada gown. perfectly coiffed finger waves add a touch of 1920s flapper girl chic to this impressive ensemble.

Anna Kendrick

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Her outfit was a cool take on tailored dressing, with slightly pointed shoulders on her jacket and a chic lace bralette underneath. Her jewellery was no different, wearing a number of different designers according to the National Jeweller . Huggie hoop earrings, diamond rings and an earpin to hold her white rose in place, designers including Kismet by Milka, Spinelli and Kat Kim all feature in Kendrick's ensemble. Her loosely waved hair is styled with a deep parting and tops the whole look off.

Cher

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Queen of the red carpet, Cher has graced the red carpet at so many events from the Grammys to the Oscars and has given us stunning looks that have cemented her as a true style icon. This picture was taken at the 1976 Grammys and shows just why Cher deserves all these accolades, sporting two glam butterfly embellishments in both her hair and on the front of the white two-piece dress. The pastel butterflies brought the perfect amount of colour to an all-white look, completed with a diamond bangle and rings.

Kelly Rowland

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Singer Kelly Rowland wore a super glam and feminine outfit at the 2012 Grammys. The dress featured a sheer bodice and embellished flower overlay that flowed into a lightly layered chiffon nude pink skirt. Her earrings - a leaf-shaped earring studded with diamonds and different coloured gemstones that no doubt shimmered in the light - sat beautifully in front of her curly hair.

Jennifer Lopez

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The American singer and actress was positively dripping in diamonds at the 2023 Grammys, wearing 150 carats of Bulgari Serpenti diamonds, according to Only Natural Diamonds. Diamonds do not stop at the jewellery and positively cover and hang off of Lopez’ dress, creating a shimmery jewelled cape.

Phoebe Bridgers

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Indie singer-songwriter Phoebe Bridgers wore an eccentric Thom Browne skeleton dress embellished with pearls and beads at the 2021 Grammys. To add to this spooky, playful look, the singer paired the dress with Ashley Zhang pearl earrings and a super vampy deep red wine matte lipstick, just one of the many bold lipstick colours you can recreate for any upcoming event.

Katy Perry

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Katy Perry attended the 2012 Grammys with amazing jewellery and bright blue hair. Piled high into a seriously impressive beehive, her jewellery did all the talking - wearing Asscher-cut diamond earrings by Norman Silverman reportedly worth over $1.6 million, according to Only Natural Diamonds . Her makeup was kept rather simple, with classic bold eyeliner, fluttery lashes and bubblegum pink lips complimenting her cool blue sparkly gown.

Christina Aguilera

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Wearing a figure-hugging icy blue dress with an interesting asymmetrical detailing starting at the waist, Christina Aguilera turned heads in a stunning array of diamond jewellery designed by Bucherer. Stacks of rings catch the eye’s attention, while simple diamond hoop earrings give this ice-queen look a modern feel.

Shania Twain

(Image credit: Getty Images)

With fiery red hair and a polka-dot suit designed by Harris Reed, this red carpet was an unforgettable style moment for pop icon Shania Twain. Wearing jewellery designed by Messika, these refined jewels perfectly contrasted her rather outlandish outfit. Studded with small diamonds and rather delicate looking, her jewellery is the perfect style for an event. More looks like this in the future please, Shania!

Camilla Cabello

(Image credit: Getty Images)

A red dress on the red carpet is always a hit in our book. Pictured here at the 2018 Grammys, singer Camilla Cabello wore gorgeous Bulgari jewels from their Serpenti collection, including chandelier earrings, rings and a bracelet studded with diamonds. Her perfectly imperfect loosely waved hairstyle gives the earrings a chance to shine through, while her rings and bracelet no doubt dazzled in the light.

Beyoncé

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Queen of music and icon of the red carpet, Beyoncé wore a 400-carat Lorraine Schwartz diamond necklace worth $12 million at the 2017 Grammys, according to jewellery website Only Natural Diamonds . Despite being heavily pregnant, that did not stop the singer from dazzling at the event, wearing a stunning red sequin dress alongside her seriously blingy jewellery that sat around her neck and then elongated all the way down her chest.

Madonna

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Madonna accessorised a classic, tailored suit and wide-brimmed hat with custom Neil Lane jewellery at the 2014 Grammys. Rather than sporting typical jewellery pieces like necklaces and earrings, the singer wore custom-designed ‘M.E’ rings, a seriously blingy diamond glove and a cross brooch that sat in the middle of her tie. The androgynous look was completed with a black cane.

Kacey Musgraves

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Country music star Kacey Musgraves always knows how to give a red-carpet look. Rocking super large Schiaparelli earrings in a keyhole design using Swarovski earrings at the Grammy Awards in 2024, these earrings brought the drama whilst also representing Schiaparelli’s keyhole motif that features on plenty of their designs. The dress completed the look with her classic sleek dark brown/ black hair and a simple strapless black gown.

Megan Fox

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Displayed on actress Megan Fox, these swoon-worthy Lorraine Schwartz jewels gave a beautiful finish to her Grammys look in 2023. Light brown bronzy eyelids and peachy, glossy lips suit all the tones of her dress and jewellery. Including a 15-carat pear-shaped diamond ring and a 10-carat emerald-cut diamond ring, according to Only Natural Diamonds, this is a super metallic and glam look we absolutely love.

Kelly Clarkson

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Channelling her inner Hollywood starlet, Kelly Clarkson looked wonderful at the 2024 Grammys in a white dress, square-shaped clutch and plenty of pretty jewels designed by Jared Atelier. From drop earrings with blue diamonds to bracelets and rings, this look was totally classy and very inspiring for how to take a classic look into the modern day. Waved hair and a neutral smokey eye complete her ensemble.

Cynthia Erivo

(Image credit: Getty Images)

In a truly head-turning layered and embellished dress, singer and actress Cynthia Erivo wore these bold leaf earrings and plenty of fun, intricate rings at the 2022 Grammys. Matching her silver dress with different layers and textures, this look is really fun and deserving of a spot in our list of top jewellery looks. A super deep smokey eye adds that final touch of drama and completes the look.

Lana Del Rey

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Lana Del Rey brought vintage Hollywood glamour to the 2024 Grammys, wearing Fred Leighton Old Mine diamond cluster pendant earrings that sat just below her ear and shone brilliantly beneath her dark black hair. Her dress was reminiscent of the 1950s, with puffy sleeves, semi-sheer flower patterns and bows aplenty. Fred Leighton is an icon of high-end jewellery, accessorising celebrities on the red carpet since the 1990s.

Kylie Minogue

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Legendary pop musician Kylie Minogue graced the 2024 Grammys in a fun red plaited lace look that she paired with equally as fun jewellery, designed by Martin Katz Carre and VRAI respectively. Her impressive VRAI Tennis earrings shone brilliantly beneath her warm blonde hair, while an impressive square-cut diamond ring designed by Martin Katz Carre added a pop of sparkle to this caped look. She finished the look with a sweeping fringe and bright red lippie.

Kesha

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Scattered on Kesha’s hands are a rainbow of different coloured jewellery pieces we love. At the 2018 Grammys, the singer wore a rather large emerald and diamond ring by Narcisa Pheres that was reportedly valued at $250,000 according to the National Jeweller , and a cool mix of gold, rose gold and turquoise pieces that make this a bohemian dream. Her ashy-toned blonde hair is one of the many blonde hair ideas you can try for yourself.

Rihanna

(Image credit: Getty Images)