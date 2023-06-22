15 best floral swimsuits to wear this summer that will instantly brighten up your vacation wardrobe

Keep your poolside look directional with this season's floral swimsuits. If you are searching for a bathing suit that will take you through the entire summer - beach days, lounging by the pool, and double up as a bodysuit with a pair of shorts for lunch, then a floral swimsuit should be high on your hit list.

Instantly injecting fun and femininity into your vacation wardrobe, a floral swimsuit will always stay in style; whether it be big bright florals or dainty daisies, a floral swimsuit is the ultimate feel-good summer fix. "Floral prints look fantastic in the summer. If your style is more on the minimal side, a colorful patterned swimsuit can be a great way to experiment with something a little bolder on holiday. The recurring trend of the season is to definitely go bold with blooms this summer over a delicate ditsy print," says Ruth Chester-Lees, Garment Technologist at Joanie Clothing.

When it comes to selecting the scale of your floral, larger bloom prints are considered more figure-skimming than micro floral prints, but in truth, it's largely down to the style and cut of the swimsuit. A ruched side, a V-neck, or a ruffle sleeve can all help create a more balanced silhouette. Floral prints are fun, flirty, and feminine, making them ideal for those looking for a softer, less sporty feel to their swimwear. We scrolled through hundreds of pages of swimsuits to find you the best floral swimsuits out there.

15 best floral swimsuits to shop right now for great fit and style

When it comes to the best floral swimsuits, fabric composition plays as much of a role as cut and style in terms of creating a flattering finish. While all swimwear has a certain amount of elastane, as it's this stretch that helps to give it a supportive finish, sustainable swimwear is becoming increasingly popular, and this will be highlighted on the composition and care label.

"You want some stretch in your swimwear, so a standard composition would be a polyester elastane mix. I'd expect to see this in both the outer and lining fabric for the best fit. If you're looking for a sustainable option, then recycled polyester is a good start. If you spot REPREVE® on the label, this means the polyester has been recycled from plastic bottles," Georgia Stevens, Fashion Buyer for Animal, tells us.

This year floral swimsuits are one of the biggest swimwear trends in 2023 and there are plenty to choose from at all budgets and sizes. Pair them with a floppy hat and oversized sunglasses, and you're good-to-go.

(Image credit: Nobody's child)

1. Nobodys child purple floral swimsuit Specifications RRP: $65.80 / £55 Sizes : US: 2 - 14 / UK: 6 - 16 Fabric composition: 82% REPREVE® Recycled Polyester and 18% Elastane Today's Best Deals View at Nobody's child Reasons to buy + Material made from recycled plastic water bottles + Adjustable side ruching for a personalized fit + Lined + Adjustable straps Reasons to avoid - Hand wash only - No bust support

A classic cut swimsuit with a vintage-inspired floral print makes this one of our favorite floral swimsuits of the summer. The lavender base is bright and taps into the WGSN Color of the Year 2023, and is complemented perfectly by the pink and blue flowers, which are fairly subtle. The side ruching allows for comfort and a personalized fit, as well as gentle skimming of the hip area. The spaghetti straps are also adjustable to give you the best fit. This floral swimsuit is lined but does not have any additional support for the bust, so is best suited to smaller busts.

(Image credit: Seafolly)

2. Seafolly Cutout One-Piece Swimsuit Specifications RRP: $198 (US only) Sizes: US: 4-10 Fabric composition: Nylon and elastane Today's Best Deals View at Anthropologie Reasons to buy + Machine washable + Adjustable halterneck strap for a personalised fit Reasons to avoid - No extra support for the bust area

Bold and beautiful, the bright yellow and orange flowers look even more vibrant against the black base. But it's the cutout detail that makes this a stand-out piece. One of the best swimsuits for those looking for a more directional feel, this one piece, thanks to the cutout, is a great segue into wearing two-piece swimsuits, if you're still hesitant about trying the cut.

The ruched detailing at the center gives the illusion of a more defined waist for an hourglass silhouette, while the halterneck is super flattering, drawing the eye up and creating a longer frame. Easily adjustable, and offering some light support, this swimsuit doesn't feature any built-in support that is often required for those with a larger bust.

(Image credit: Ted Baker)

3. Ted Baker Balconette Floral Swimsuit Specifications RRP: Was $160 / £90 Sizes available: US: 2 - 6 / UK: 6 - 16 Fabric composition: 78% Polyamide, 22% Elastane; Lining: 100% Polyester Today's Best Deals View at Ted Baker Reasons to buy + Removable straps + Balconette cups provide support and lift + Button detailing and hook fastening + Made from 78% recycled polyamide Reasons to avoid - Hand wash only

Classic, colorful, and made from recyclable polyamide, this Ted Baker swimsuit is floral bathing suit perfection. The balconette cups have super cute pink detailing, and offer a light level of support and lift.

The detailing on this is both elegant and luxurious, with a button-down front and a cut-out hook fastening at the back, which makes it easy to put on and secure. The floral straps provide additional support but are easily removable when you want to even out your tan or for a strapless look. Pair with one of this season's best beach bags and the best sunglasses for a super chic look.

(Image credit: Boden)

4. Boden Cap Sleeve Tie Bikini Top Specifications RRP: Top: $65 / £42 Bottoms: $65 / £42 Sizes: Top: US: 4-18 / UK: 10-20 Bottoms: US: 8-18 / UK: 6-20 Fabric composition: 80% polyamide 20% elastane, Lining 100% polyester Today's Best Deals View at Boden Reasons to buy + Good size range + Machine washable + Slightly padded cups Reasons to avoid - Minimal support so not the best choice for a bigger bust

The all-over multi-colored floral print is fun and the kind of classic floral print that is always in style, making these a great buy for your travel capsule wardrobe. The high-waisted bottoms support the stomach area and create a contoured shape by highlighting the waistline. Paired with the super cute tie knot top with padded cups for added shaping, this floral swimsuit delivers an hourglass-inspired silhouette. However, the bikini top offers minimal support, making this more suited to those with a smaller bust. The cap sleeves are super sweet and cover the shoulders for a little extra coverage. A superbly pretty style, British clothing brand Boden offers a 365-day guarantee and free returns.

(Image credit: Seafolly)

5. Seafolly Silk Road Cap Sleeve One Piece Specifications RRP: $198 / £125 Sizes: US: 6-10 / UK: 10-14 fabric composition: 69% Tactel / 31% XTRA Life Lyrca Today's Best Deals View at Seafolly Reasons to buy + Built in shelf bra for support + Removable cups + Chest is covered Reasons to avoid - Not a huge size range

If an all-over floral print feels too much for your first time trying a floral swimsuit, this is the one for you. The floral placement down the left side contrasts beautifully with the black base color and delivers an understated and elegant finish.

Offering more chest coverage, thanks to the higher neckline, this is balanced by the cut-out back detail. But don't be deceived by the open-back; this swimsuit has hidden inbuilt support, with an internal shelf bra with removable cups if you don't want any extra padding. Super chic, this can be paired with simple gold jewelry and one of the best beach cover ups for poolside glamour.

(Image credit: & Other Stories )

6. & Other Stories Frill Bandeau Bikini Top and High Waist Bikini Bottoms Specifications RRP: Top: $55 / £29 Bottoms: $49 / £27 Sizes : Top: US: 0-12 / UK: 34-40 Bottoms: US: 0-12 / UK: 34 - 40 Fabric composition : Polyamide 75%, Elastane 25% Lining: Polyester 72%, Elastane 28% Today's Best Deals View at & Other Stories Reasons to buy + High waisted briefs super flattering + Can be worn on or off the shoulder Reasons to avoid - No bust support

One of the best high waisted swimwear styles, this bright, summery, and feminine, two-piece floral swimsuit ties in two of summer's biggest fashion trends - florals and ruffles.

IF you're looking to add fullness to a smaller bust, a ruffled swim top is our top tip. The frill across the bust adds volume to your top half, which is perfect for balancing out hips and creating a more contoured waistline. The gorgeous dainty floral pattern delivers an instantly summery feel that will pair well with sandals and jean shorts.

Pair with the matching high waist briefs that offer midriff support thanks to their high-waisted cut. The straps can be worn on or off the shoulder for two different looks adding versatility to those holiday outfit ideas.

(Image credit: Mango)

7. Mango Floral Knot Top and High-waist bikini bottoms Specifications RRP: Top: $59.99 / £35.99 Bottoms: $45.99 / £25.99 Sizes : Top: XL-4XL Bottoms: XL-4XL Fabric composition : 80% polyamide, 20% elastane. Lining: 100% polyamide. Filling: 100% polyester Today's Best Deals View at Mango Reasons to buy + Recycled polyamide fabric + Good range of plus sizes Reasons to avoid - XL is the smallest size available

Made from recycled polyamide fabric, the triangular cut bikini top is a flattering and supportive shape, as the adjustable straps will help you alter the lift, along with easily adjustable back support. Lined for both support and to ensure sufficient coverage, the bikini top features removable foam pads so you can choose your level of shaping and support. With a gorgeous green base and micro floral print, this floral swimsuit feels fresh for the season ahead.

Pair with the matching classic high waisted bottoms, which are ruched around the knot tie for gentle ruching over a midriff for a contouring finish. If you want to go all-out, Mango has a matching bucket hat too.

(Image credit: Boden)

8. Boden Voop Cup-size Swimsuit Specifications RRP: $125 £85 Sizes: US: 32A-38D Fabric composition: 80% polyamide 20% elastane, Lining 100% polyester Today's Best Deals View at Boden Reasons to buy + Super supportive underwire + Adjustable straps Reasons to avoid - No options beyond a D cup size

With great support, thanks to the underwired cups, this sleek swimsuit features a bold print and a deep plunging neckline. Suitable up to a 38D cup, the sizing isn't as extensive as the best plus size swimsuits, but does offer some firm support for small to mid-size busts.

With an almost bodysuit-like style, this floral swimsuit will pair nicely with a maxi skirt for a beach-to-bar look, just add your best designer sunglasses and a pair of raffia wedges.

(Image credit: Anthropologie )

9. Juan de Dios Tucan One-Piece Swimsuit Specifications RRP: $345 (US only) Sizes: XS - L Fabric composition : Recycled polyester, elastane; polyamide and elastane lining Today's Best Deals View at Anthropologie Reasons to buy + Super flattering one shoulder ruffle detail Reasons to avoid - Hand wash only - A more expensive option

This bathing suit with black and white one-shoulder ruffle is one of the chicest floral swimsuits we have seen. It's an investment as it comes in at a higher price point, but as florals are forever, this will be a go-to when it comes to what to pack for a beach vacation for seasons to come.

There is no in-built support or padding, but the ruffle shoulder adds volume across the bust area - ideal if you're looking to add fullness to your top half. The one-shoulder ruffle also adds height, elongating your frame, as well as balancing out hips for a more hourglass silhouette. Pair this with all black or accessories to keep it looking quietly luxurious.

(Image credit: Joules)

10. Joules Floral Tankini and Ruched Bikini Bottoms Specifications RRP: Tankini: $39.95 / £34.95 Bottoms: $26.95 / £19.95 Sizes available: Tankini: US: 6-12 / UK 10-16 Bottoms: US: 4-16 / UK 6- 20 Fabric composition : 82% Recycled Polyamide 18% Elastane Today's Best Deals View at Joules Reasons to buy + Machine washable + Powermesh lining for extra support + Made from recycled materials + Supportive shoulder straps Reasons to avoid - Small size range, no plus sizes

An exquisitely hand-drawn floral print that feels quintessentially British, paired with Powermesh lining is a win-win. The Powermesh lining offers in-built support for midriffs, helping to sculpt and smooth your waistline, while the fixed cups offer bust support for great uplift.

One of the best tankinis, this floral swimsuit gives you the look of a one piece, but comes in two pieces so you can get the exact fit for your figure, as the top and briefs are sold separately.

The straps go into subtle side panels, which offer a small amount of ruching, to add shape and skim around the waist. Pair with the matching ruched briefs, which are high-waisted for even more tummy control as they have Powermesh lining too.

(Image credit: Mango )

11. Mango Ruffled One Shoulder Floral Swimsuit Specifications RRP: $ 79.99 / £49.99 Sizes: XS-L Fabric composition : 86% polyamide,14% elastane. Lining: 85% polyester,15% elastane. Today's Best Deals View at Mango Reasons to buy + Matching mini me version + On trend ruffle detail Reasons to avoid - No recycled or sustainable materials - Small size range

A more affordable swimsuit, this one-shoulder asymmetric floral design is hyper-feminine. The wide strap boasts a frill detail which is great for boosting volume around the bust area, as well as drawing the eye up to lengthen your frame.

Part of Mango's Mini Me collection, if you have a little one you want to match with this summer, then this pretty swimsuit is available in kid's sizes too. Pair with pink sandals and a pink beach bag for a bright bold look.

(Image credit: & Other Stories)

12. & Other Stories Ruffled V-Neck Swimsuit Specifications RRP: $99 / £65 Sizes : US: 0 - 12 / UK: 32 - 38 Fabric composition : recycled Polyamide 63%, Spandex 37% Lining: Polyamide 85%, Spandex 15% Today's Best Deals View at & Other Stories Reasons to buy + Flattering ruffle v-neck design + Made from recycled polyamide Reasons to avoid - No padding

The floral print features several of our favorite summer things rolled into one. A white daisy and yellow floral pattern is infused with strawberries and blue butterflies for a design that screams the height of summer. The V-neck and ruffle straps give.a romantic and feminine look, with the slightly wider straps giving upper shoulder coverage. Made from recycled polyamide, it is fully lined but offers no padding or extra support for the bust area.

A pretty one-piece design that promises to stay in your wardrobe for season's to come, the multi-colored print ensures this can be easily accessorized.

(Image credit: Fonda)

13. Joanie Fonda Square Neck Belted Floral Swimsuit Specifications RRP: $59 / £49 Sizes: S-XL Fabric composition : 78% Recycled Polyester, 22% Elastane Today's Best Deals View at Joanie Reasons to buy + Made from recycled polyester + Belted for shape Reasons to avoid - Hand wash only

"This floral swimsuit is inspired by strong and powerful women and given its classic square neck shape and retro belted waist, it can handle the high impact '70s inspired floral print," says fashion brand Joanie. The bold print offers a hint of nostalgia, for a vintage swimsuit style that is designed to flatter all body types.

The elastic belt on this floral swimsuit is kept in position by belt loops and is used to highlight and narrow a waistline. "Fonda features a boy shorts-style low straight-cut leg shape, giving you maximum bum coverage for whatever beach activities you have planned," says Ruth Chester-Lees, Garment Technologist from the brand.

(Image credit: Cupshe)

14. Cupshe Wrap Front Cutout One Piece Swimsuit Specifications RRP: $35.99 / £29 Sizes : US S-L / UK 10-16 Fabric composition : 80% Chinlon, 20% Spandex Lining: 92% Polyester, 8% Spandex Today's Best Deals View at Cupshe Reasons to buy + Flattering cross body wrap + Cost-effective + A combination of one/two piece Reasons to avoid - No sustainable materials

The cross-body wrap top complements smaller and bigger busts alike, and the navy base hue balances the sweet floral print. Molded cups give added support and a push-up effect alongside the sweetheart neckline. Wrapping at the front, the slight ruching detail offers a flattering finish through the torso, and creates a high-waisted style through the rest of the bodice for a figure-sculpting fit. The halterneck tie allows for added support and uplift, as you can easily adjust the fit across the top. Machine washable, this cost-effective swimsuit looks stylish and is easy to care for.

(Image credit: Boden )

15. Boden Layered Crochet Swimsuit Specifications RRP: $125.00 / £85 Sizes : US: 2-18 / 6-20 Fabric composition: 80% polyamide 20% elastane, Lining 100% polyester Today's Best Deals View at Boden Reasons to buy + Polyamide made from recyclable materials + Removable cups + Powermesh lining is super supportive Reasons to avoid - Light padding

We love the bright red pansy print and crochet detail, giving this floral swimsuit a bohemian feel. Utilizing Boden's Powermesh lining, this halterneck swimsuit not only looks great, it's packed with support too, designed to support, sculpt and hold your figure and shoppers agree, with one commenting: "...This swimsuit really does look great making me feel a little more confident in swimwear! Very chuffed with my purchase,"

The halterneck tie allows for a more comfortable and personalized fit and has removable cups, so you can decide whether to include the light padding or not.