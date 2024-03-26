32 of the best 90s style icons, from Julia Roberts to Kate Moss

The 90s were a prime time for fashion; so much so that many of our current wardrobe staples (and the celebrities that inspired them) sought inspiration from trends of the era. Think Princess Diana’s oversized sweatshirt and cycling shorts combo or Julia Roberts’ power suits.

The simultaneous popularisation of sitcoms, rock 'n' roll and hip-hop music, alongside the birth of the original supermodels, made these years the most fun and exciting time for personal style because the rules were abandoned. You could be dressed as an edgy rockstar one day, and a minimal, ‘quiet luxury’ supermodel the next and it would all fall into the trends of the moment. Why? Because that’s exactly what our favourite style icons did.

While there are embarrassing 90s trends we all remember, most style moments from the decade, and the celebrities who brought them to life, have gone down in pop culture history as fashion pioneers. Here, we take a look back at the best 90s style icons and why they got it so right.

32 of the best 90s style icons

Princess Diana

Princess Diana’s best fashion moments were just one of the many reasons she was adored in the 90s. Donning everything from glamorous royal gowns to her signature sweatshirts and cycling shorts combo, she became a global style icon who we still look to for inspiration today.

Tyra Banks

Long before becoming a cultural icon on America’s Next Top Model, Tyra Banks was a style icon dominating runways across the 90s and her personal style was equally on par with the designs she was modelling, oozing effortless elegance and glamour.

Spice Girls

As the most iconic girl group in history, it’s no surprise that the Spice Girls dictated much of the fashion in the 90s. They served something for everyone: tracksuits and athleisure gems from Sporty Spice; daring prints and statement looks from Scary and Ginger Spice; girl-next-door vibes from Baby Spice; and classic 90s chic courtesy of Posh.

Kate Moss

There’s no disputing that Kate Moss was the ultimate 90s it girl. Fashion as we know it wouldn’t be the same without her effortless chic meets edgy grunge style that influenced multiple generations. Even the simplest of looks, like a pair of jeans and a plain t-shirt, became instantly stylish on her.

Naomi Cambpell

When we think high fashion, we think Naomi Cambpell. The original supermodel cemented her icon status in the 90s with drool-worthy style both on and off the runway. If she wore it, we wanted it and not much has changed on that front over the years.

Denise Huxtable (Lisa Bonet)

Many of our favourite looks came from fictional characters in the 90s, also known as the sitcom decade. Lisa Bonet’s on-screen alter ego Denise Huxtable from The Cosby Show never missed when it came to her looks, especially in the later episodes. Puffy sleeves, big blazers, tie-dye shirts and sexy LBDs were just a few highlights from her wardrobe.

LL Cool J

The 90s introduced hip-hop culture to the world through not only music but fashion, and LL Cool J was the style icon of the genre. Oversized suit jackets, bucket hats and big gold chains were just a few of his unique signatures, alongside sports jerseys and bomber jackets; all with lots of colour, of course.

Brittany Murphy

Brittany Murphy captured the hearts of awkward teenage girls everywhere with her role as Tai in Clueless, becoming a cultural icon with great style shortly after. On screen, her cute curls, wide smile and cardigan gave the girl next door, but on the red carpet, she was all about sexy self-expression with sheer black dresses, oversized suits and chain belts.

Brandy

Moesha was one of the best TV shows to come out of the 90s, and we credit much of that to Brandy and her outfits in her role as the titular teenager. Everything from her hair and make-up to her denim ensembles, cute tops and accessories were on our wishlist. And guess what? We’d still wear it all today.

Hilary Banks (Karyn Parsons Rockwell)

We can’t talk about the 90s without mentioning The Fresh Prince of Bel Air and the show’s fashion queen Hilary Banks (played by actress Karyn Parsons Rockwell). Hilary’s style was a unique blend between late 80s trends, like red power suits and checked co-ords, and early 90s slip dresses and chokers, not to mention her signature hats.

Halle Berry

Halle Berry’s style choices were both daring and sophisticated both on and off the red carpet throughout the 90s, cementing her status as a trendsetter who was never afraid to try something new!

Cindy Crawford

As one of the 'Big Six', Cindy Crawford set the standard for 90s fashion. Her iconic mole became a beauty signature, while her on-the-go aesthetic as a busy supermodel travelling the world was just as chic as her runway looks.

Winona Ryder

Winona Ryder perfectly captured the grunge aesthetic of the decade, influencing a generation with her edgy, alternative style and rebellious attitude. An icon!

Janet Jackson

Janet Jackson’s bold fashion choices have gone down in history. From fiery red hair and nose rings to cool-girl accessories like micro-shades and berets, not to mention her music video fits in the likes of ‘Scream’ and ‘Rhythm Nation’ - she was fashion.

Gwyneth Paltrow

Before her Goop days, Gwyneth Paltrow was a 90s Hollywood darling loved both on screen and off screen for her classic yet modern style. Sophisticated minimalism was her element, much of which would fit seamlessly into our wardrobes today too.

Jennifer Aniston

It goes without saying that Jennifer Aniston’s portrayal of Rachel Green on Friends made her a fashion icon of the decade, having popularised casual chic looks - not to mention the infamous "Rachel" haircut.

Lil Kim

The original queen of hip-hop Lil Kim was known for her unique and flamboyant style in the 90s, with bold colours, extravagant accessories and always pushing boundaries, influencing hip-hop and fashion.

Julia Roberts

When we think 90s Julia Roberts, we think of big curly hair, effortless charm and all the romantic dramas. But we also think chic, timeless fashion - a quick glance at her red carpet looks over the decade shows just how consistently classic her style choices were and still are today.

Aaliyah

Aaliyah was the music industry’s 90s girl crush. Known for mixing tomboyish style with feminine allure, Aaliyah could do no wrong when it came to fashion.

TLC

Don’t go chasing waterfalls, but do chase anything and everything TLC wore in the 90s. Known for their bold, unique looks, T-Boz, Left Eye and Chilli were all about vibrant colours and statements, making their looks unforgettable.

Demi Moore

Demi Moore and then-husband Bruce Willis were the fashion couple of the 90s, constantly serving elegant, polished looks on red carpets around the world. Demi in particular became synonymous with sophisticated glamour in the prime years of her acting career.

Cher

Cher has always been an it girl, and the 90s were no different. Playing around with sequins, bold prints and elaborate costumes both on and off stage, her legendary looks are still replicated by many today.

Alicia Silverstone

As Cher Horowitz in Clueless, Alicia Silverstone popularized preppy, girly fashion with a modern twist, influencing the style of a generation of young women in the 90s and beyond. All hail queen Alicia!

Courtney Love

Satin dresses, leather layering and rock’n’roll spirit were at the core of Courtney Love’s 90s style as she spearheaded the alternative fashion movement with her boundary-breaking, rebellious looks.

Drew Barrymore

Drew Barrymore gave 70s bohemian chic a new lease of life in the 90s, with flowy dresses, floral prints and eclectic accessories, reflecting her carefree, artistic spirit and authentic style.

Jennifer Lopez

Whether it was Jenny from the block or JLo on the red carpet, Jennifer Lopez was a 90s fashionista. She gave us everything from plunging necklines and high-slit gowns, to bandanas and cowboy hats, setting trends throughout the decade.

Will Smith

One thing about Will Smith: he’s always going to look fresh. In the 90s, that meant styling vibrantly coloured oversized jackets, jeans, sportswear and accessories (like his famous yellow cap in Fresh Prince of Bel Air), setting the tone for the cool, laid-back vibe of hip hop fashion.

Christy Turlington

Christy Turlington’s high cheekbones and unmistakable smile instantly take us back to the heights of 90s fashion. Along with the rest of the Supers, she became a style symbol, setting timeless trends even with the simplest of looks.

Keanu Reeves

This is a reminder to bring back 90s menswear. A young Keanu Reeves was the heartthrob of his era, and his grunge, minimalist style paired with his well-tailored red carpet looks made him a fashion icon too.

Linda Evangelista

Linda Evangelista was a 90s supermodel with range. Constantly transforming into different high-fashion looks, there was nothing she couldn’t pull. What’s more iconic than that?

Brad Pitt

As the hottest man in Hollywood, it’s only right that Brad Pitt gave us some of the most iconic looks of the 90s. Leather jackets, denim, casual button-down shirts, you name it - he made everything look 10x better.

Nia Long

The name of the game is always chic sophistication when it comes to Nia Long in the 90s. The actress, renowned for her roles as Lisa in Fresh Prince of Bel Air and Nina in Love Jones, made the pixie cut and neutral make-up the hottest beauty trends while showing us how casual jeans and a cute top worked for both day and night looks.