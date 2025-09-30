Zoe Saldaña's best beauty looks over the years – from chic updos to glowy makeup looks

Starring in several of the highest-grossing films of the past decade, Zoe Saldaña has taken Hollywood by storm throughout her career.

But it's not just the screen where she wows, she makes just as big an impression when she steps out on the red carpet. And while we love her sophisticated fashion style, she's always just as big a beauty inspiration too.

So from her chic glossy waves, to elegant updos and striking lip colors, these are all of Zoe Saldaña's best beauty looks over the years.

Zoe Saldaña's best beauty looks over the years

Relaxed & neutral red-carpet elegance

A glamorous look worthy of an Oscar-winner, the glowy bronzer on the face creates a luminous base for the chic mauve smokey eye and subtle flush of pinky nude on the lip. Paired with soft, loose, cascading waves, it's stylish, elegant and understated.

Everyday relaxed elegance

With hair left loose and natural and just a hint of a wave but a glossy finish, this look feels polished but effortlessly relaxed. Skin is luminous with a subtle flush, while the bold red lip adds sophistication. A simple cat-eye flick ties it together, creating a look that feels approachable but still elevated.

Modern statement braid

A high ponytail woven into a statement braid feels bold and contemporary here, contrasting. Makeup stays pared-back, with bronzed skin, a soft smokey eye, and a neutral lip, so that the hair can do all the talking for modern and unfussy glamour on the red carpet.

Corporate fun

We love this chic but playful look, with a half-up, half-down hairstyle that looks professional, but with a touch of fun from messy tendrils and halo braid. Paired with loose, soft waves, lightly defined eyes and a bold red lipstick it's fresh and modern.

Glossy bronzed peach

Bouncy mid-length tight waves with a super glossy finish create a chic basis here, while bronzed peachy tones add a playful touch. Light and bright, with a sheer gloss that looks approachable, it feels like an effortless off-duty red carpet moment.

Power lunch glam

With hair styled in loose waves, and a very loose half-up, half-down look, this look is relaxed yet professional. Paired with a fresh complexion, minimal eye makeup and a bold red lip for a finishing touch, this is polished but wearable glam.

Chic Hollywood glam

A gorgeous classic Hollywood look, we love the star's swishy, blow-dried, mid-length hair here, with a soft tuck behind the ear. Paired with a classic red lip, a subtle eye makeup and clean, glowing skin, it's unfussy glamour for an elegant finish.

Smokey rose

A sleek updo keeps the focus firmly on the makeup here, with a bold, softly matte, all-over smokey eye, and understated, defined lashes. Paired with a pop of soft pink on the lip and a light touch of petal blush, it's a modern and elegant red carpet look.

Undone updo

This softly undone updo gives a romantic feel to this look, with tendrils left loose around the face for softness. Paired with a strong red lip and glowing skin, it creates a striking balance between natural ease and polish.

Smokey red-carpet glam

We love these glamorous glossy, side-swept, almost mermaid-like waves for a fun but sophisticated look. Paired with glowy makeup, a mauve smokey eye and a bright but neutral nude lip, it's glam yet wearable for subtle red-carpet elegance.

Warm bob elegance

We love this chic take on a bob, with softly-rounded styling that frames the face with understated elegance. The style’s smooth finish shows off the glossy condition of her hair, while coppery lipstick and warm-toned shadow tie the whole look together. It’s a confident beauty statement that feels timeless but with a contemporary twist.

Romantic relaxed elegance

We love the star's loose, flowing but defined waves here, with a natural soft texture that creates a romantic impression. Paired with minimal makeup, a soft smokey eye and muted pink lip, it's relaxed but elegant.

Edgy micro bob

A sharp, short bob with a blunt fringe give this a bold, edgy and fashion-forward feel. Paired with simple makeup, natural skin, soft eye definition and a muted lip, it's a cool but chic look for a red carpet moment.

Micro-fringe moment

A bold micro-fringe change brings a playful twist to Zoe's beauty look here. Paired with a warm red lip, pared-back makeup and softly glowing skin, it feels both youthful and sophisticated.

Soft updo

An elegant updo with a few face-framing tendrils gives this beauty look a softer, more romantic edge, while the glossy skin catches the light beautifully, balanced with a sheer wash of peachy colour on the lips.

Rich red elegance

We love this look, with loose, wavy, copper-tipped tendrils that frame the face, softening the sleek updo. Paired with a rich red lip that complements the otherwise simple makeup, it's subtle, modern, understated elegance.

Polished power red

Sleek hair worn straight down the back gives this look a modern and edgy but unfussy feel. Allowing the deep wine-red lip to be the main character here, the look pairs with softly defined brows and minimal eye makeup for a polished yet powerful beauty moment.

Rosy romance

This look is all about sophisticated romance, with muted pinks on the face, a rosy pink smokey eye and a satin blush on the lips. Paired with the loose, soft, centre-parted waves with a gorgeously glossy finish it's elegant, romantic glamour through and through.

Relaxed golden elegance

Soft tendrils around the face with bronze tips add a playful and laidback touch to the elegance of the warm glowy skin, golden shimmer on the lids and dark red lip. A look that feels both chic and relaxed for the evening.

Power romance

One of our favorite looks from the star, this sleek, centre-parted bun gives this look a strong, snatched impression, emphasizing the star's facial structure. We love the sweep of bold red lipstick clashing with the petal tones on the lids and cheeks, for a striking but romantic impression.

Laidback polish

Soft, natural waves and subtle bronzed makeup give this look an effortless, bohemian feel. While the nude lip keeps things understated, the glowy skin finish ensures a polished look, with a pop of fun with the light pink lip.

Balayage radiance

We love the loose, glossy, mid-length waves here, with a centre parting that highlights the ashy balayage coloring and gives this look a relaxed elegance. Paired with a rosy pink lip, neat eyebrows and a glowy complexion, it feels approachable but refined.

Sleek braided pony

A sleek ponytail braided down the back feels both modern and unfussy here, with the hair’s shiny finish giving the look a polished feel, while bare, glowy skin keeps the focus on her natural beauty. Effortless yet impactful.

Timeless slicked-back glamour

This slicked-back bun is a timeless red carpet choice, allowing the star's glowing skin to take centre stage. We love the minimal makeup look, with fluttery lashes, a warm-toned blush, and a natural pink lip. It’s fresh, elegant, and quietly confident.

Soft glow chic

The soft, loose waves here paired with a barely-there makeup palette let the star's natural glow take centre stage. A muted nude-pink lip, gentle contouring, well-defined brows and a glossy finish on the hair subtly enhance for an effortless and refined look.

Understated warm peach elegance

A sleek, centre-parted bun paired with soft, peach-toned makeup creates a chic elegance with this look. Hinged on understated detail, with lightly defined, fluttery lashes, a muted peach lip, glowy skin and a warm smokey eye, this look is about simplicity and refinement.

Modern pink glamour

The long, side-swept curls here are full of bounce and shine, making the hair the hero of this look. Paired with pink-toned makeup for a playful feel, we love the sheer rosy gloss on the lips and touch of pink on the lids that make this look feel modern and stylish.

Understated beachy glam

We love this relaxed beachy wave with a touch of texture that almost makes it look crimped. Paired with the bright pink lipstick, radiant skin and minimal eye makeup, it’s understated glamour done with quiet confidence.

Warm sophistication

With a soft wave and caramel undertones, this look is warm but stylish. Paired with glowy skin, a brown smokey eye and a classic red lip, it's a look that's all about glamour and sophistication.

Playful peach

Loose, glossy waves paired with a side part bring effortless movement and a soft frame to the face, while a peach-pink lipstick and matching blush brighten her complexion without feeling overdone. It’s fresh, approachable, and the choice of floral earrings adds a tad of playfulness to the overall polished style.

Glowy half-up glam

We love this half-up, half-down style with a gentle wave that gives this look just the right amount of structure without losing softness. Paired with a mauve smokey eye and chic wing for a touch of glam drama, a peachy blush and dewy complexion, it’s polished enough for an event, but still feels wearable for everyday.

Braided berry chic

This softly braided updo frames the star's face beautifully, giving a romantic, lifted effect that highlights her cheekbones. A deep berry-red lip adds richness and depth, while the eyeliner is kept subtle, balancing the look without overpowering it. The glowing skin ties everything together, giving a fresh, elegant finish.