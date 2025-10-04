Viola Davis' go-to relaxing bath soak sounds so dreamy - and is surprisingly affordable

When it comes to titans of the entertainment industry, actor and producer Viola Davis is right up there with the best. She’s one of the few stars to have secured the elusive EGOT – winning an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony award – so has unquestionably achieved legendary status.

But as well as her acting talents, we also love to look to the star as a source of beauty inspiration. Whether she goes for subtle glam makeup on the red carpet or steps out with a bolder plum smokey eye, we’re always fans of her beauty looks.

Naturally, we’ll therefore snap up any opportunity to look inside her routine. And, fortunately enough, we’ve discovered a particularly affordable self-care staple of Viola’s that is going right into our online shopping baskets. Here are all the details.

The affordable bath soak loved by Viola Davis

Like many of us, Viola has her evening routine, which includes a pre-bedtime bath. In an interview with Byrdie last year, she confirmed her go-to bath soak is by none other than drugstore favorite, Dr Teal’s – namely their Pure Epsom Salt Soaking Solution.

Dr Teal's Pure Epsom Salt with Lavender RRP: $10 / £8.50 With a tranquil lavender scent and muscle-soothing Epsom salts, this drugstore classic is ideal for a pre-bed soak, and at this budget-friendly price can be used as liberally as you like for an indulgent experience.

"I get in the tub [for an] Epsom salt bath every single night with my husband,” she explained. “I dump a bunch of Dr. Teal's in a bathtub, and I wash my face with Shu Uemura oil cleanser – I let my husband use my facial wash, too. And we put on the [L’Oréal Paris] Midnight Serum and the cream. And that's what we do. Every night… every night."

It makes sense that L’Oréal’s iconic Midnight Serum got a mention, too, given that Viola has been an ambassador for the brand since 2019. ("That's the product I consistently use," she said in the interview.) You can shop a few more of her beauty go-tos below.