The viral ColorWow Dream Coat Spray loved by JLo is a bargain for Amazon Prime Day

The ColorWow Dream Coat Supernatural Spray is included in the Prime Big Deal Day 2023 - and we love this product that is JLo-approved!

Of all the best hair products for humidity, to ward off frizz and flyways, the ColorWow Dream Coat Supernatural Spray may be one of the best products on the market right now. Although the product is on the slightly pricier side, bargain hunters are in luck right now as it's currently included in the Prime Day beauty deals!

Instead of paying full price for this product (which typically retails at £27) the product is currently 35% off and priced at just £17.49. This means that anyone can achieve a flawless look like Jennifer Lopez - but without breaking the bank!

ColorWow Dream Coat Supernatural Spray, 200ml, was £27.00, now £17.49 | Amazon If you're the kind of person whose hair turns into a frizz ball in humidity, or who's looking to tame flyaways - this is the product for you. Get smooth, sleek hairstyles with this heat-activated, anti-humidity spray designed for all hair types including wavy, curly, dry, colour-treated, and extensions. Offering protection of up to 72 hours, minus a greasy residue - it's no wonder JLo swears by it.

Hairstylist Chris Appleton who was at the helm of Jennifer Lopez's 'glam squad' for her performance at President Joe Biden's inauguration back in 2021 and the Superbowl, revealed that the ColorWow Dream Coat Supernatural Spray is key to achieving JLo's perfect and indestructible hair. Chris revealed to Marie Claire that the product's sealant effect creates "a protective waterproof layer on top of the hair."

"It helps when she performs," he added. "She performs like an athlete... every hair flip, every move, she is full out." This means that despite the humidity and sweat, every curl can stay in place as it repels moisture and doesn't end up stuck to your face in a sweaty mess.

If you're looking for an even cheaper dupe, Aldi launched an anti-humidity Wonderspray inspired by ColorWow, and it's under £5! Aldi’s cruelty-free health & beauty brand Lacura released the 'anti-humidity' Wonder Spray priced at £4.99 on September 7th, and it was designed to fight against frizz and protect against heat, just like the ColorWow version.