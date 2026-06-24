Meet our expert judging panel for the 2026 woman&home Skin Awards

The woman&home Skin Awards are back, and this year we have 80 winners to announce on Thursday, June 25th!

With an overwhelming amount of skincare available, finding the best products for you can be a challenge. This is why our woman&home Skin Awards exist - we're here to cut through the jargon and encourage you to invest in products that really work.

After weeks of rigorous testing, we finally awarded 80 products with a prestigious Skin Award, including everything from the best eye creams and best vitamin C serums to the best cleansing balms. These awards wouldn't be possible without the time, insight and diligence of our 21 judges, so let us tell you a little more about their impressive credentials.

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Meet our 2026 Skin Awards judges

Alice Hart-Davis Social Links Navigation Founder of The Tweakments Guide Alice Hart-Davis is an award-winning beauty journalist and author. She has reported on non-surgical cosmetic procedures - ‘tweakments’ - and skincare for 25 years and has tried countless procedures and products to review them.

Chelseé Lewis Social Links Navigation Facialist and beauty expert With over 25 years' experience in the beauty industry and named as one of Tatler’s best London facialists, Chelseé Lewis is the go-to skin connoisseur offering the very finest in facials and skin therapies. She has treated the skin of beauty editors, A-list celebrities and royalty.

Dr. Elizabeth Hawkes Social Links Navigation Consultant oculoplastic surgeon Dr. Hawkes is an award-winning Consultant Oculoplastic Surgeon, Ophthalmologist and Aesthetic Doctor based in London. She specialises in cosmetic eyelid surgery, including upper and lower eyelid blepharoplasty.

Dr. Justine Hextall Social Links Navigation Consultant dermatologist Dr. Justine Hextall is a highly experienced, leading consultant dermatologist. Specialising in skin-affecting conditions such as acne, skin cancer, rosacea and eczema, Dr. Hextall also possesses a specialist medical interest in anti-ageing treatments and paediatric dermatology.

Dr. Stefanie Williams Social Links Navigation Specialist dermatologist Dr. Stefanie Williams is a dermatologist and the medical director of EUDELO Dermatology & Skin Wellbeing, an award-winning skin clinic with two locations in London. She is also the founder of Delo Rx, an anti-ageing skincare line for breakout-prone skin.

Dr. Elif Benar Social Links Navigation Dermatologist Dr. Elif Benar is a medical doctor and celebrity dermatologist with over ten years of experience in medical aesthetics. Dr Benar is the founder of the 2 point jawline technique™ - a method used by celebrities to create a more youthful facial structure.

Fiona Brackenbury Social Links Navigation Skincare expert and facialist With a career spanning 30 years in the skincare and spa industry, Fiona Brackenbury is a true expert in her field. She has launched numerous products and services into the UK – working alongside sales and marketing teams to facilitate successful sell-in and sell-out to global audiences.

Diane Ackers Social Links Navigation Beauty expert for Doctor's Formula Skincare Skincare Expert & Brand Ambassador Diane Ackers has over 30 years of experience in the skincare industry. She is a brand ambassador for Doctor's Formula Skincare, and a regular TV shopping channel presenter for Global Luxury Beauty at TJC, Ideal World and QVC UK, to name a few.

Grace Day Social Links Navigation Aesthetician and beauty editor Grace Day is a skin coach, aesthetician and beauty editor with more than 10 years' experience in the industry. She provides a virtual skincare consultation service and offers facials as resident aesthetician at Doll Parts salon in Manchester.

Michaella Bolder Social Links Navigation Facialist and skincare expert Michaella is an industry-leading facialist, known for her signature massage technique, ‘The Bolder Method’. Michaella is also a tanning veteran and the go-to bronzing expert for awards ceremonies. Michaella's signature style is sought after by celebrities, including Dame Helen Mirren and Olivia Munn.