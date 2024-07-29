Should you apply sunscreen before or after makeup? The experts have their say

If you're looking to protect the appearance and health of your complexion, preventing sunburn, hyperpigmentation and premature ageing, sunscreen is the answer. But, when is the best time in our routine to be applying this hero skincare product?

We've heard it time and time again, by now many of us know the importance of using an SPF and adopting the best facial sunscreen into our morning routine. With many products to incorporate into our skincare regime, is can be difficult to know which order to apply each product, specifically sunscreen in order to achieve both the ultimate sun protection and a seamless makeup application.

In order to help guide us through, we reached out to dermatologists and skin experts for their expert opinion on whether we should be applying sunscreen before or after our makeup...

Should you apply sunscreen before or after makeup? Dermatologists weigh in...

Whether you're new to the world of SPF and wondering 'What SPF sunscreen should I wear on my face every day?' or you avidly use one of the best sunscreens for sensitive skin, there's so much advice surrounding SPF's that it can be hard to know which steps to actually follow. So, to help clear it up, we've asked skin experts the question of when we should actually be applying our sunscreen when we're wearing makeup...

Why is it important to wear sunscreen when wearing makeup?

You may think you're protected from the sun's harmful UV rays when wearing makeup, but consultant dermatologist and Medical Director for Dermatica, Dr Catriona Maybury describes just how powerful they are: "UV rays, particularly UVA, penetrate through clouds, glass, and even makeup. We are exposed to them all year round, including in winter, and small amounts of exposure each day can add up to significant damage over the years."

Not only that, but board-certified dermatologist, Dr Alexis Stephens, details how UVA and UVB rays can lead premature ageing and skin cancer, she advises: "Daily use of sunscreen under makeup is vital in maintaining healthy skin and preventing long-term damage, ensuring that your skin remains radiant and protected."

To help avoid the damage to your complexion, such as dark spots, fine lines, pigmentation and wrinkles, Dr Maybury also suggests to: "Always use a dedicated high SPF, broad-spectrum sunscreen under your makeup to protect your skin from the damaging effects of UVA and UVB rays."

When should you apply sunscreen when wearing makeup?

When it comes to application, Dr Stephens recommends applying sunscreen as the last step of your morning skincare routine: "This allows for the product to fully absorb into the skin before applying makeup and stepping outside for the day, I also highly encourage my patients to reapply sunscreen throughout the day."

It's important to allow some time before applying your makeup, Dr Maybury recommends to: "Wait a few minutes until it is fully absorbed into your skin before putting on makeup products such as foundation, concealer, powder, blusher, and eyeshadows."

Do makeup products with SPF in them offer enough sun protection?

Whilst there are many makeup products on the market that contain SPF, Dr Maybury warns how they don't offer sufficient protection to be using them on their own: "Unfortunately, most makeup products do not contain sunscreen ingredients, and even if they do, they often do not contain enough SPF and other relevant ingredients to protect against both UVA and UVB rays."

Dr Stephens adds: "Despite the prevalent misconception that using makeup products with SPF covers all your sun protection needs, it’s crucial for everyone to use sunscreen, as well. While makeup products with SPF provide some protection against UV radiation, they are largely insufficient in preventing long-term concerns on their own."

To ensure you're complexion is fully protected from the sun, even whilst you're wearing makeup, you can double up by using a skincare product that includes SPF, such as Olay's Total Effects SPF 30 Moisturiser, alongside your regular sunscreen.

Our must-have sunscreens

When it comes to choosing a sunscreen to add into your skincare routine, it's important to find an option that offers you broad spectrum protection, ideally SPF 50. The perfect sunscreen will hydrate your complexion without leaving a white cast, pilling underneath makeup or feeling greasy. So, we've rounded up a few buys to seamlessly layer underneath your makeup...

Dermatica SPF 50 Photodamage Defence Sunscreen View at Amazon RRP: £15.95 Boasting SPF50 protection from the sun's harmful UV rays, working to prevent photodamage, dark spots and sun damage, this sunscreen is also enriched with hydrating ingredients, such as glycerin and vitamin E, to help moisturise and reduce fine lines. Its lightweight, non-greasy formula absorbs quickly into the skin, leaving no unwanted residue, making it the perfect candidate for wearing underneath makeup. Ultra Violette Supreme Screen Hydrating Facial Skinscreen SPF 50+ View at Cult Beauty RRP: £34 If you're looking for an all-rounder, this subtly tinted sunscreen from Ultra Violette acts as a moisturiser, primer and sun protection in one. Offering a satin-like finish, this SPF50+ sunscreen is packed full of hero skincare ingredients, such as kakadu plum to help hydrate and brighten, plus antioxidants to ensure skin feels plump and protected from infrared, visible light and blue light. What more could you want? Neutrogena Hydro Boost Hydrating Fluid SPF 50 View at Amazon RRP: £16.50 If you're looking to give your complexion and boost of hydration, alongside SPF 50 sun protection, this new Neutrogena launch might just be for you. With hyaluronic acid, vitamin B5 and 2% niacinamide, this sunscreen protects your complexion from UV rays whilst maintaining the skin's moisture barrier. The result? Healthier-looking skin, think radiant, evened texture, and reduced appearance of dark spots.

If you're looking for an extra layer of sun protection, you can also invest in a sunscreen mist to add over the top of your makeup, such as this Garnier Ambre Solaire Sun Protection SPF 50 Mist - these can be especially handy for on-the-go.