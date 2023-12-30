5 skincare prep steps you need to follow to get your skin glowing for your next evening out

It’s natural to want to look your best when you have something in the diary, be it a party, a wedding or other special occasion. Knowing how to prep your skin for a big event will really help in that regard, so we’ve compiled a need-to-know list of things that will help your skin be in tip-top condition on the day.

Not only will prepping your skin make it look and feel its best - and minimise the chance of any post-event flareups like acne or redness, but it also makes a great base for any party make-up, too.

As well as drawing on beauty editor experience, we’ve also asked two skin experts who work with skin on a daily basis to share their insights. In this guide, you’ll find advice on your skincare routine and options that can be done in the comfort of your own home to the bookable treatments that’ll give your skin a boost. Here’s their advice on prepping your skin for a special occasion.

How to prep your skin for a big event, according to experts

1. Be diligent with your skincare routine in the lead-up

The skin loves consistency, so sticking to your skincare routine in the lead-up to an event will go a long way in ensuring it’s in a good place on the day. If you haven’t yet started one, now is a great time to get one in place – the key steps are cleanser, serum, moisturiser and SPF. “It’s important to integrate targeted treatments like serums that address any specific concerns – hyaluronic acid for hydration, vitamin C for brightness, or niacinamide for texture," says Sara Waterman, head aesthetician at Young LDN. Apply a broad-spectrum SPF during the day to protect against UV damage (yes, even in winter!) and stay consistent with your routine for lasting results.”

In the week and on the morning of a big event, really focus on hydrating your skin. “I use a lot of vitamin C-based antioxidants in the weeks leading up to boost my glow,” adds Dr. Ifeoma Ejikeme, advanced cosmetic doctor and the founder and medical director of Adonia Medical Clinic.

Our beauty editor recommends...

2. Stay hydrated

It’s a simple one, but an important one. As well as hydrating your skin within your skincare routine, staying hydrated enough will contribute to well-functioning and healthy-looking skin.

Ensure you’re drinking enough fluids throughout the day – the NHS recommends at least six to eight glasses of fluid per day.

3. Use a face mask

Using one of the best face masks is a great way to prep your skin, both ahead of time and on the day itself. “Consider a hydrating mask the day of the event to boost your moisture levels and create a glow,” says Sara.

However, trying something brand new on the morning of is a bit risky in case your skin doesn’t agree with it – if the face mask isn’t one you’ve used before or already have to hand, try it out a week or two beforehand if possible to ensure your skin doesn’t react. Don't be tempted to over-use anything with exfoliating properties and risk damaging the skin barrier – take a less is more approach.

Our beauty editor recommends...

Verso Nourishing Mask with Ceramides View at SpaceNK RRP: £80 Verso's mask soothes and nourishes the skin and is packed with ceramides to support the skin barrier. It's quite pricey, but you don't need to use a lot at a time and the tube lasts well. It can also be left on overnight. Elemis Papaya Enzyme Peel View at Look Fantastic RRP: £38 An exfoliating treatment that gets to work in 10-15 minutes, as well as the exfoliating fruit extracts, this formula also contains seaweed extracts and vitamin E to rejuvenate the complexion. Caudalie Skincare Vinopure Purifying Mask View at Sephora RRP: £26 This mask reduces the appearance of enlarged pores, blackheads and banishes oiliness, leaving your skin looking mattified and fresh.

4. Don't forget lip care

Not only will taking care of your lips make them look and feel better, smoother lips also make a better base for your best lipstick – which many of us reach for when we have a big occasion in the diary.

Focus on applying oneof the best lip balms both during the day and before bed to ensure your lips are really nourished by your big event. A lip scrub is also a great way to prep your lips on the day.

Our beauty editor recommends...

5. Book a professional treatment

Of course, one way to really prep your skin in the weeks before a big event is to put your skin in the hands of professionals. There are lots of brilliant treatments to choose from, but some are particularly great in the lead-up to a special occasion (not to mention a go-to for celebrities attending “red carpet” events).

Hydrafacial is great for giving the skin a deep cleanse and to boost hydration, which Dr. Ejikeme recommends. “Consider a Hydrafacial treatment to deeply cleanse, exfoliate, and hydrate the skin and/or LED light therapy, which can help with inflammation and promote collagen production,” she says.

A facial that’s really tailored to you and your skin's needs is a great choice; at Young LDN, Sara and her team offer The Bespoke Facial. “Professional exfoliation, like a chemical peel, can enhance skin texture and including a calming mask can help to reduce any inflammation. It’s important to schedule your facial at least a week before the big event to allow your skin to fully benefit. This also allows [for] any downtime after the treatment, too."

Microneedling is another treatment that experts love. “This minimally invasive procedure is the ultimate anti-aging for skin prep ahead of a big event,” Sara explains. “It creates microscopic channels that help to deliver highly effective, bespoke ingredients into each layer of the skin. This will speed up new cell growth, increase collagen and elastin development, as well as stimulate blood flow, leaving your skin looking plumper with a youthful glow.” There is a bit of downtime involved, so it’s not one to have on the morning of your event – Sara advises booking three weeks before the big day for the best results.