When irritation comes knocking, this is the one skincare staple I reach for - and it's just £11

As a Senior Beauty Editor, there are a handful of products that I recommend daily. A couple of real go-tos that I can reel off almost on autopilot, succinctly summing up the benefits, stockists and the RRP.

And there's one skincare routine staple that is probably the number one buy in that little set of heroes. A humble performer that would also be at the top of my desert island essentials (alongside my best SPF moisturiser, a good bra, and a book on how to build a boat out of twigs and bras), it’s an incredibly healing cream that makes an instant difference to sore, irritated skin.

So if you're looking for something to help your winter skin, this is definitely up for the job.

The £11 staple my skin can't live without

The product in question is the La Roche-Posay Cicaplast Baume. I’m a mega fan of the brand, but I’d argue this is the best La Roche-Posay product.

With an almost clotted cream texture - rich and silky - I'll admit it takes a while to sink in, but if you know what a barrier cream is, you'll know that's sort of the point. This isn't a daily moisturiser - it's a heavy cream designed to restore, heal and repair your skin barrier. I always use it when I've gone a bit OTT on exfoliating acids or retinoids - it's like a lovely weighted blanket, cocooning skin and helping it heal.

La Roche-Posay Cicaplast Baume B5+ $15.99 at skinstore Check Amazon RRP: from £11 for 40ml A real saviour for distressed skin, this soothing barrier cream always comes to the rescue. It repairs damaged skin barriers and cools soreness, while intensely nourishing and hydrating. It's a hero buy everyone needs in their kit. I always have at least two in my cupboard, plus one on standby in my travel bag. I simply couldn't be without it.

It’s incredibly effective, leaving inflamed, sore skin feeling instantly soothed and softened. I treat it as a little fire extinguisher when my complexion’s feeling uncomfy. It always comes to the rescue, never once failing.

Even better is that it's not too wildly priced. It's £18 for 100ml, and £11 for a travel-friendly 40ml. It's such a rich formula that a little goes a long way - the bigger tube will easily last a year of use.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

A couple of weeks ago I was travelling with a very minimal beauty supply, and my skin decided to combust absolutely. It was dry, it was spotty, it was unhappy. I allowed myself a small 3-minute panic window before realising I knew exactly what I needed - Cicaplast. I hadn’t packed it (a mistake I’ll never make again), but dashed to the nearest Boots. The relief I felt walking out of the shop holding that little tube was incredible. I knew that my skin was minutes away from being rescued, a little white knight in shining armour.