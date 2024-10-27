What are the side effects of LED face masks and are these high-tech gadgets actually safe?
Skin experts weigh in on the potential dangers of LED face masks…
Let’s discuss LED face mask side effects. While it’s the beauty gadget of the moment – that’s backed by countless celebrities – searches on Google for ‘are LED face masks safe’ are on the rise. Rumour has it that these high-tech devices may irritate the eyes or lead to skin dryness. Here, we ask the skin experts to weigh in on Instagram’s favourite face mask.
“LED light therapy is a multitasking marvel,” says Debbie Thomas, renowned facialist and laser expert. “Its benefits range from the anti-aging prowess of red light—boosting collagen, reducing fine lines, and improving overall skin texture—to the acne-clearing effects of blue light.” The best red light therapy devices also reduce inflammation and calm irritated skin, making it suitable for even the most sensitive complexions.
“Whether you’re seeking a dewy glow, a reduction in breakouts, or long-term skin resilience, LED offers a gentle, non-invasive solution,” continues Thomas. A big advocate, we want to know if there are any potential side effects. Ahead, the experts break down everything you need to know regarding the safety of LED face masks…
LED face mask side effects: what you need to know
Are LED face masks safe?
“Yes, LED face masks are generally very safe when used correctly,” assures Dr David Jack, aesthetic doctor and founder of his eponymous skincare line. They use different wavelengths of light to target specific skin concerns, such as inflammation, acne, or fine lines, without causing damage to the skin. “Unlike UV light, LED light doesn’t contain harmful rays, so there’s no risk of skin cancer or burning,” continues Dr Jack.
That said, it’s important to note that not all devices are created equal, and you should follow the manufacturer’s instructions carefully to ensure you’re using your specific mask as intended. “I do recommend using a reputable brand who guarantees the light output (e.g. the energy and the wavelength being produced),” adds Thomas.
Are there any side effects from LED face masks?
The experts agree that LED face masks rarely cause side effects. “Occasionally, some individuals may experience mild redness, irritation or dryness after use,” warns Dr Jack, “but this is typically temporary and should resolve quickly.” If you have extreme photosensitivity, or are taking photosensitising medication, Thomas says you could experience irritation like a rash.
Can you overdo LED light therapy?
Dr Jack tells us that while LED light therapy is considered non-invasive, “using it too frequently or for extended periods beyond recommendations can lead to skin irritation, dryness, or even potential light sensitivity over time.” You’ll find that most at-home masks, like The Light Salon’s Boost Face Mask, are designed for short sessions – typically 10–20 minutes a few times per week.
Sign up for the woman&home newsletter
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
“Overuse won’t provide better results and may have the opposite effect, so it’s essential to stick to the advised usage,” re-iterates Dr Jack. According to Thomas, blue light is potentially more damaging than other light colours for the eyes – and prolonged exposure may cause irritation. “Many masks come with built-in eye shields, but if yours doesn’t, using protective eyewear or closing your eyes during treatment is a good practice to follow,” says Dr Jack.
Who should avoid LED light therapy?
LED masks are suitable for most people, “but those with photosensitive conditions (like lupus), individuals taking medication that increases light sensitivity, or those with active skin infections should avoid using LED masks,” advises Dr Jack. Light therapy can potentially worsen these conditions or lead to an adverse reaction.
Emma Stoddart is a freelance beauty journalist and self-confessed skincare aficionado with over five years’ industry experience. Emma has worked for some of the UK’s top women’s titles including Net-A-Porter, Stylist and Grazia. Her experience spans online and print as well as producing editorial shoots with some of the industry’s biggest artists, including Val Garland. Asides from working with them behind the scenes, she’s also had the chance to interview the likes of Patrick Ta, Pat McGrath, and Sam McKnight for all their insider tips and tricks.
