The surprising budget serum Scarlett Johansson loves for a hydrated glow is less than £10

Uncovering celebrity beauty secrets is always a thrill, but finding out that one of our favourite A-listers' everyday serum costs less than a tenner feels like hitting the goldmine.

Scarlett Johansson always has flawless skin, so it's only natural to assume that she spends a pretty penny up-keeping it. But the truth is, one of her go-to hydrating serums won't even set you back £10.

The star's makeup artist, Frankie Boyd, has previously revealed that he uses a range of products from The Inkey List in Scar-Jo's skincare routine - a budget-friendly brand that delivers on results too.

Scarlett Johansson's hydrating serum

The Inkey List Hyaluronic Acid Serum £9 at Cult Beauty $10 at Amazon $19 at Walmart This small but mighty serum helps to deeply hydrate the skin for a plump, healthy, even complexion. Use morning and night, applying to damp skin after cleansing, before following up with the rest of your routine.

Nothing improves dehydrated skin quite like the best hyaluronic acid serums, which is why adding one into your routine is essential in the colder months. Scarlett's makeup artist uses it before applying moisturiser and foundation to create the perfect hydrated base, and it clearly does the trick.

HA works by drawing in moisture from your damp skin to retain hydration and skin elasticity. But you'll want to ensure you're not applying hyaluronic acid wrong - if you put it onto dry skin, it could have the opposite effect.

For skin that could use maximum hydration, hyaluronic acid stacking is a great method to try out. And with a serum as affordable as this, you won't mind using a little bit more each day for best results.

