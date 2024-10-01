The surprising budget serum Scarlett Johansson loves for a hydrated glow is less than £10

It's a non-negotiable winter staple - and it's only £9

Scarlett Johansson headshot
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Uncovering celebrity beauty secrets is always a thrill, but finding out that one of our favourite A-listers' everyday serum costs less than a tenner feels like hitting the goldmine.

Scarlett Johansson always has flawless skin, so it's only natural to assume that she spends a pretty penny up-keeping it. But the truth is, one of her go-to hydrating serums won't even set you back £10.

The star's makeup artist, Frankie Boyd, has previously revealed that he uses a range of products from The Inkey List in Scar-Jo's skincare routine - a budget-friendly brand that delivers on results too.

Scarlett Johansson's hydrating serum

The Inkey List Hyaluronic Acid Serum 30ml
The Inkey List Hyaluronic Acid Serum

This small but mighty serum helps to deeply hydrate the skin for a plump, healthy, even complexion. Use morning and night, applying to damp skin after cleansing, before following up with the rest of your routine.

Nothing improves dehydrated skin quite like the best hyaluronic acid serums, which is why adding one into your routine is essential in the colder months. Scarlett's makeup artist uses it before applying moisturiser and foundation to create the perfect hydrated base, and it clearly does the trick.

HA works by drawing in moisture from your damp skin to retain hydration and skin elasticity. But you'll want to ensure you're not applying hyaluronic acid wrong - if you put it onto dry skin, it could have the opposite effect.

For skin that could use maximum hydration, hyaluronic acid stacking is a great method to try out. And with a serum as affordable as this, you won't mind using a little bit more each day for best results.

Shop more Inkey List favourites

The Inkey List Oat Cleansing Balm 150ml
The Inkey List Oat Cleansing Balm

A gentle yet effective cleanser that can tackle even stubborn mascara, the Oat Cleansing Balm fully cleans the skin without stripping it.

The Inkey List Caffeine Eye Cream 15ml
The Inkey List Caffeine Eye Cream

Another product ScarJo uses, the Caffeine Eye Cream works to reduce the look of puffiness and dark circles - a seasonal pick-me-up we all need.

The Inkey List Omega Water Cream Moisturizer 50ml
The Inkey List Omega Water Cream Moisturiser

For a lightweight yet powerful moisturiser, look no further. Non-greasy and comfortable on the skin, it's an everyday staple.

Amelia Yeomans
Amelia Yeomans
Senior writer

Amelia joined woman&home in 2022 after graduating with an MA in Magazine Journalism from City University and is now a senior writer. She began building her career as a lifestyle journalist after completing a fashion journalism course at the Condé Nast College of Fashion & Design in 2019, writing for a variety of titles including OK! magazine, New! magazine and Notion on topics such as sustainable fashion and entertainment. She specialises in fashion and beauty content, covering everything from product reviews and nail art trends to reporting on fashion weeks and the best-dressed celebrities at red carpet events. With a keen eye for lifestyle trends, she is always on the lookout for the latest products and brands to hit the market.

