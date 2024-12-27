I'm a beauty editor who loves baths, and this oil makes it a 10/10 experience every time

It is well-documented that I love a bath, particularly at this time of year. Once the days are at their shortest and the weather is at its coldest, there’s nothing like sinking into a bath to try to forget the day’s troubles and warm up your bones. As such, I’ve tried a lot of bath products over the years - and one of my favourites is easily the REN Atlantic Kelp and Microalgae Anti-Fatigue Bath Oil.

Not only does bath oil create a lovely, luxurious, relaxing experience, but I often like to point out that it can be a more affordable option. While I love the best bubble bath from a fancy brand as much as the next person, in some ways oil is a cleverer investment. Why? Because you only need to use a small amount at a time to scent your bath - then simply add cheaper foam for your bubbles, and you won’t go through the precious oil nearly as quickly.

As such, REN’s Anti-Fatigue oil is one of the top buys in my book (and, in perhaps even better news, it’s often discounted in the seasonal sales). Here’s what makes it so great…

Why the REN Anti-Fatigue Bath Oil is a welcome treat for those in need of a restorative soak

First of all, REN isn’t just great because of lovely product formulations (though that’s a big reason behind this brand's success). It’s also doing a lot to be a sustainable brand. Several years ago they pledged to be zero waste by 2021 – meaning now, all packaging is designed to be recyclable, made with recycled materials or reusable. To date, they have repurposed and saved tons of plastic from the ocean and landfill.

The bath oil itself is housed in a sturdy bottle made from ocean plastic – which is transparent so you can see exactly how much is left – and adorned with a classic REN label in the same blue as the rest of the Atlantic Kelp & Microalgae range. Formula-wise, it contains the aforementioned kelp and plankton extracts, as well as microalgae oil, which is rich in omegas 6 and 9.

REN Atlantic Kelp and Microalgae Anti-Fatigue Bath Oil Check Amazon RRP: £34

Then there is a combination of essential oils, the signature Anti-Fatigue blend, namely rosemary, clary sage, geranium and cypress, which give off the most soothing aroma. It’s not too intense, nor is it overpowering and sickly like some essential oil-laced formulas can be. A tablespoon’s worth (not that I measure it, I just glug it straight into the bath) is enough to scent the bathroom – and indeed my hallway – with its relaxing fragrance.

I genuinely feel so soothed and restored after soaking in a warm bath with this stuff, although being a bath oil aficionado I do have more than one personal favourite. Want to stock up on bath oils? Below are a few of my other picks…

3 other bath oils I love