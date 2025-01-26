32 things you'll know about manicure and pedicure rituals if you visit nail salons

For many of us, a visit to the nail salon is an integral part of our beauty routines. Nail salons are one of the most popular types of beauty businesses, offering quick and easy treatments, often with a walk-in option.

The humble manicure has come a long way. Nowadays there are all sorts of options, from builder polishes to realistic-looking extensions and intricate nail art. You can even get a cocktail alongside your mani in plenty of salons across the UK. Pedicures also have some exciting add-ons, from paraffin wax for softer feet and warming boots, to all kinds of tools to remove dead skin and reveal softer feet.

Visiting the nail salon is a favourite pastime for many and these are the things you'll know if you're a regular.

Mani and pedi rituals at beauty salons

It can be hard to chose the perfect shape

Gone are the days when it was just square or round - nowadays there are coffin, almond, pointed or oval shapes to choose from, with the option to keep things short and neat or go super long. We carefully file and shape the nails to the desired length and style - whether that’s square, almond, oval, or coffin. Proper shaping is key to the overall look.

A cuticle tidy makes all the difference

The cuticle tidy is the part of a manicure that really makes a difference - and most of us find it harder to do at home without all the advanced tools. "An essential step during a manicure is to soften the cuticles using a cuticle remover and gently push them back," Angie Campbell, Lead Nail Tech at Paint Nails London, told us. "Any excess cuticle is carefully trimmed for a clean nail bed."

Buffing is an art form

Somehow, nail technicians seem to buff our nails to their shiniest state with ease in a way we can't replicate at home. "Buffing is an essential step as it helps to enhance the nail's natural shine - and this also helps the polish adhere better," nail technician Angie Campbell told us.

It's all about the base

"During a manicure, a protective base coat is always applied to prevent staining and create a smooth canvas for polish," nail technician Angie Campbell told us. Two coats of the chosen polish are then carefully applied, followed by a high-shine or matte top coat to seal the colour." This step is often forgotten at home, but it creates a smoother nail surface and helps the polish stay put.

Cuticle oil makes all the difference

Hands up if you have cuticle oil at home but don't apply it as often as you would like? One of the key parts of a manicure is adding cuticle oil to hydrate the cuticle and also the nails. "We always add cuticle oil after cleaning up any edges for hydration and a glossy finish," nail technician Angie Campbell told us.

The hand massage is the best bit

The hand massage portion of a manicure makes it feel like a real treat. "Applying a nourishing hand cream and massaging it into the skin not only hydrates but improves circulation," nail technician Angie Campbell told us. She continued, "Ultimately, 2025 is about self-care. Clients want treatments that make them feel relaxed, confident, and polished."

Nail art allows the chance to get creative

"Nail art, in particular, has become one of the fastest-growing requests due to our extensive nail art menu," nail technician Angie Campbell explains. "Clients are getting more creative, asking for everything from delicate, minimalist designs to bold, intricate patterns and seasonal themes. Customisation is key and people love expressing their individuality through their nails."

Choosing the colour can be quite the quandry

Anyone who's visited a nail salon will know there's a huge amount of choice, with often around ten shades at least for each colour, with only subtle differences. Your nail technician will be able to advise you on trending shades or what would suit your style.

The natural vs bold debate

Clients can either go for a natural, subtle look or bold colour - both of which are continually popular choices. "Minimalist designs are trending - think neutral tones and subtle metallic accents," nail technician Angie Campbell told us. "At the same time, bold, statement nails with chrome finishes, 3D textures, and gemstone embellishments are also making waves."

It's always a tough choice between gel and natural nails

Gel nails last longer, but they can be bad for your nails and weaken them when taken off. However, they also offer a protective layer that enables the nail to grow longer without splitting or flaking. Natural nails allow the nails to breathe and regain their strength, particularly if you opt for a strengthening base coast as polish.

A glossy top coat makes all the difference when it comes to shine

Glossy nails will always be in style and it's another step we often forget when we're doing our nails at home. This is particularly effective when it comes to gel nails and a clear coat is applied on top and cured like the other coats of polish for a high-shine finish.

Waiting for your nails to dry can take an age

If you do opt for natural nails and they're painted during your manicure, remember to build in extra time for the drying process - which can take a while even with the aid of a fan. You'll usually step away from the manicure chair to allow some time for the nails to dry before leaving the salon.

Whereas gel nails cure in no time at all

Gel nail curing uses a UV or LED lamp to harden gel nail polish - and it means you can walk out of the salon immediately as soon as the polish has cured. This process is much quicker than waiting for standard nail polish to dry and prevents any smuddges or chipping.

Nail health is now at the forefront

"There’s a real focus on strengthening natural nails with treatments like BIAB (builder in a bottle) and choosing clean, breathable polishes," nail technician Angie Campbell told us. Gel polish or acrylic nails look fabulous but can be hard on the nails, while BIAB helps the nails to grow stronger.

Extensions can be tempting

For those of us who find our nails don't grow very long naturally, nail extensions are a way to create some length for more glamorous nails. Choose one nail on each hand, a few to decorate with flowers, swirls or patterns or go for maximum impact with a design on each nail.

Nails and cocktails are a thing

"Pair your nails with cocktails at our in-house literal nail bar," nail technician Angie Campbell told us. Paint Nails isn't the only one offering a service like this. Many nail salons now offer cocktails, mocktails and other drinks, so you can make an evening of it. This is particularly fun if you're in a group, say for a hen do or birthday.

"Our pedicures begin with a warm foot soak, often infused with essential oils or bath salts, to soften the skin and relax the muscles," nail technician Angie Campbell told us. This is a relaxing way to begin a pedicure, and if the therapist uses aromatherapy oils and scents, you'll feel the results even more.

"A foot scrub is used to slough off dead skin, focusing on rough areas like the heels and balls of the feet. If necessary, we use a foot file or pumice stone to reduce calluses, leaving the feet smooth," nail technician Angie Campbell explains. This is a satisfying experience, but it can be a little uncomfortable if your feet are sensitive.

Particularly if the grater is used

Some salons use a grater-like tool to tackle stubborn areas of the feet and slough away dead skin - and it can be quite the experience! If your feet are ticklish and sensitive, you might have to grin and bear it with this bit. But we think it's worth it for baby-soft feet at the end of the treatment.

You probably have a lot more hard skin that you thought

It's amazing how much difference a thorough pedicure can make, particularly if you're someone who is always on their feet. The various tools used by therapists are designed to remove to top layers of skin to reveal softer skin - and it can be surprising how much they're able to get rid of.

Like a hand massage, a foot massage is largely considered the best part of a pedicure. Nail technician Angie Campbell explains that a foot massage is an essential part of the treatment at Paint Nails. "A rich foot cream is massaged into the feet and lower legs to hydrate the skin and promote relaxation," she told us.

And it's even more relaxing if you're on a massage chair

Many salons also have massage chairs, so you can truly get some R&R during the treatment. A pedicure is all about a moment of self-care, so why not maximise it as much as possible? Sit back with a coffee or herbal tea and enjoy.

Delux pedicures can have some luxurious add ons

Parrafin wax, hot stone massage, heated towels and hydrating socks - there are plenty of luxury add-on options when it comes to maximising your pedicure. A pedicure often already feels like a more relaxing treatment than a manicure, so why not lean into it as a full-blown spa experience?

Gel on toenails is a smart investment

Gel toenails seem to be able to weather any storm and last for weeks and weeks without chipping. Even if it's not sandal season, having neat and tidy painted toes always makes us feel more polished - even if the only people that gets to see them are our family members when we're wearing open toe slippers.

You should always arrive on time

Nail salons are usually high traffic businesses with a lot of clients coming in and out throughout the day - so being late can really mess up the day's timeline. Always call ahead if you're going to be late, just so that your therapist can make alternative arrangements if needed.

Be wary of cancellation charges

It's not just rude to not show up for an appointment - it also might cost you. Many salons have a cancellation policy that requires you to pay a fee for cancelling an appointment without a set notice - usually 24 hours. If plans change, always let the salon know as soon as possible.

Nail bars can be friendly places

It's easy to get talking to your neighbour about polish choices or nail shapes in a salon - and in our experience nail salons tend to be friendly and welcoming places where you can relax and unwind for a moment's respite from hectic schedules.

Your nail technician can become your confidant

While treatments such as massages and facials require silence aside from some relaxing spa music, manicures and pedicures allow the opportunity for a chat, if desired. In this relaxing setting with an impartial party, you might find yourself sharing some stories.

It's a time saver to make sure nails are bare on arrival

The take-off for gel can be quite the operation and in our experience, it's best to leave that to the professionals. But if your nails are painted, a quick swipe of nail varnish remover will ensure that your nail technician can crack on with the rest of your manicure and save you both time.

Bringing visual aids will help, particularly with nail art

Nail art is quite the skill and there are so many different styles and techniques. To ensure you and your nail technition are on the same page, bring some examples of the kind of look you want to achieve, whether that's saved Instagram posts, a Pinterest board or tear sheets from a glossy magazine.

It's good manners to arrive with clean nails

Clean nails are also a time saver - and will ensure it's a more hygienic experience for both of you. Give your nails a clean using a nail brush or nail stick, even if you don't think they're dirty, as sometimes it can be difficult to see.

Taking off gels and acrylics is a big operation

Gel and acrylic nails look great - but they can be a nightmare to remove if you're not at a professional salon. At the salon, a nail technique will go through a long process that involves soaking the nails in acetone and wrapping them in cotton wool and foil, then buffing the top layers away with a machine until the nail is clean.

And if you've had acrylics on for a while, your nails will be a lot weaker

One of the drawbacks of nail extensions or gel nails is that they can look a little tired and weak when you revert back to your natural nails. BIAB (Builder In A Bottle) however, helps to keep the nails healthy while you have it on, resulting in stronger nails that grow more quickly. Many people will find that their nails become long in a short space of time after having this treatment,

Regular manicures will improve your nails

Like with regular trims at the hairdresser, consistency is key and booking in for a regular manicure will boost the overall health of your nails. Regular pedicures will also help you to keep feet soft and avoid a build up of hard skin. All the more reason to indulge in a pampering session.