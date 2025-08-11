The hydrating setting spray I rely on to ensure my makeup goes the distance in the summer heat

Whether you've got a special occasion in the diary or you're simply wanting your makeup to last the duration of your commute before you've even stepped foot in the office, setting spray can be the answer to ensuring your makeup lasts all day long.

Speaking of the best setting sprays, as someone with blemish-prone, combination skin, I've tried an array of formulas and methods to keep my makeup locked in place all day, from putting setting spray vs fixing spray head-to-head to even trialling a 100 year old makeup trick using ice water (yes, you read that right). However, nothing made my makeup stand the test of time, until I tried Tarte's Life Lock Setting Spray.

Boasting an ultra-fine hydrating mist and promising up to 16 hours of wear time, this setting spray has elevated my makeup routine to ensure it goes the extra mile - even when battling heatwave temperatures.

Why I'm wearing this setting spray to lock my makeup in all summer long

Whether you're on your travels in a humid destination or attempting to battle the sunny summer weather, you might struggle to make your makeup to go the distance without slipping, melting or fading off your face. The latter was an issue that was all too relatable for me, that was until I tried Tarte's Life Lock Setting Spray.

Having amassed hundreds of promising reviews, and and average star rating of 4.63 on Sephora alone, the setting spray is hailed by shoppers for being "lightweight" and ensuring "makeup stays on all day".

Tarte Life Lock™ Hydrating Setting Spray View at Sephora RRP: £32 Enriched with ten superfruits and hyaluronic acid that work to refresh and boost the hydration of the complexion, this ultra-fine mist is dubbed sweat-proof, waterproof and transfer-proof, encouraging up to 16 hours wear time. Not only does this spritz extend the wear of your makeup, while also maintaining healthy glowing skin, there are actually multiple ways you can incorporate this mist into your makeup routine - from using it to prep your complexion and setting makeup in place to intensifying the vibrancy of eyeshadow.

For context, prior to introducing this setting spray into my routine, my combination skin type would cause my complexion to look excessively shiny by the end of the day. Not to mention, certain makeup products would fade and concealer would simply melt off my face leaving me with less coverage on my blemishes and dark circles. All of which were further excelled when battling heatwave temperatures and humid environments.

Thankfully, I found this setting spray just in time. The misting applicator is super fine, which means it gently and evenly disperses onto the skin without that harsh spritz feeling. It also leaves your complexion with a natural matte finish - think matte enough to not make your makeup budge all day long, but still leaving you with a fresh and dewy glow.

On the left, Sennen having first applied her makeup with the setting spray compared to the image on the right showing her makeup 11 hours later. (Image credit: Future/Sennen Prickett)

Whereas my makeup used to slip, slide and transfer with just one touch, the Life Lock setting spray acts as the finishing touch to my routine, creating an invisible veil on my skin to seal makeup in place. As someone with prominent smile lines, I also find this setting spray helps to avoid my makeup from settling into my fine lines as much.

In terms of longevity, the almost-magical formula really does boost the wear time of my makeup - as you can see in my before and after pictures. In fact, since introducing this gem into my routine, I've often been complimented by friends and family on how well my makeup lasts hours after applying. It even helped my makeup go the extra mile on my recent holiday to the South of France, too.