The BB cream Rosie Huntington-Whiteley swears by for its lightweight, 'baby skin effect'
Enriched with skincare ingredients, the A-lister approved formula works to smooth the complexion and even skin tone
Fusing a bridge between makeup and skincare, BB creams typically deliver light, breathable coverage for a natural finish that makes them perfect for everyday wear.
When it comes to which best foundation celebrities opt for, you might assume they reach for the best full coverage foundations that look flawless underneath bright lights on the red carpet. However, the beauty bags of many household names also make home to the best lightweight foundation or complexion alternatives, such as BB and CC creams, thanks to their natural-looking, barely-there nature.
Speaking of which, one well-known advocate for these foundation alternatives is model and actress, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley. In fact, she has revealed the exact smoothing formula (which also has amassed thousands of impressive reviews) that has earned a spot in her daily five minute beauty routine.
You can currently bag Rosie Huntington-Whiteley's favourite BB Crème while it has 25% off, meaning you can snap it up for less than £15.
The 'baby skin-effect' BB Cream that Rosie Huntington-Whiteley swears by
Giving us the rare opportunity to be a fly on the wall of an A-lister, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley shared her five minute beauty routine in a Vogue Beauty Secrets video posted to YouTube. Talking us through each and every step of her daily regime, whilst sharing a plethora of her favourite formulas - from a nourishing lip balm to luminous face setting powder.
Rosie's favourite BB cream
RRP: £19
Formulated with ginseng and niacinamide, Erborian's BB Crème works to even skin tone, conceal blemishes and hydrate the complexion, while imparting a velvety, soft-focus finish. Not to mention, its skincare-infused formula works to smooth and refine skin texture both instantly and over time.
To prep her skin prior to applying makeup, the model began her daily beauty routine with a spritz of the "amazing" Caudalie Beauty Elixir, before using the Erborian Glow Crème to prime her face as she notes: “This just gives this amazing, glowy, illuminating feel.”
Once primed with a radiant glow, Huntington-Whiteley revealed her favourite lightweight alternative to foundation: “This is called the [Erborian] BB cream. This gives baby skin effect, anything that says that on the tin can go on my face,” she says.
As for how she applies the BB cream formula in question, Rosie steers clear of brushes and beauty sponges, instead she says: “I like to use my hands [to apply] because it’s quick, it’s easy and I like the way the warmth of your hand diffuses the product into your face in a more natural way." Not to mention, she also loves its lightweight nature to help correct any mistakes made during the application process, she continues: "I feel like you can correct what you're doing much, much easier."
