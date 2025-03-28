I stopped wearing foundation for six months and found so many incredible alternatives
Trust me, ditching your full-coverage foundations doesn’t have to mean giving up on perfected skin.
I’ve always loved a full-coverage foundation, watching my rosacea and breakouts disappear under a blanket of perfect makeup is easy to get hooked on. But taking the time each morning to buff my way to a flawless finish isn’t particularly practical – not to mention the intensely long evening cleanse required to remove it.
So, last summer I decided to take a little hiatus from my best foundations. I kept a couple of my all-time faves (MAC’s Studio Fix and Estée Lauder’s Double Wear, to be precise) tucked away at the back of my dressing table drawer, but for the most part, I was resolute in my decision to find a lighter, time-friendly alternative and give my skin some time off the heavy stuff.
I began experimenting with all kinds of other ways to enhance and perfect my complexion, and it turns out there are countless products that can perk up the skin if you want to go foundation-free.
The best foundation alternatives, according to a beauty editor
From dewy skin tints to multi-tasking primers, there's an abundance of low-maintenance and lightweight options out there - for when you want to forgo the best waterproof foundations and other full-coverage formulas. That said, these nine have swiftly became my favourites...
Redness neutraliser
RRP: £37.50
This genius serum is a saviour if you fancy skipping foundation but are concerned about concealing redness. The green-tinted formula instantly neutralises discolouration and leaves a glowy, natural finish, plus it has a mineral SPF 35, making it ideal for sensitive or rosacea-prone skin – though some reviews note that it doesn't work so well on darker skin tones.
Glow-boosting base
RRP: £32
If you want to glow, then look no further. This skin tint gives so much radiance and a touch of coverage to even out the tone and neutralise any mild discolouration. It’s the perfect fuss-free way to enhance the skin without reaching for the foundation, although it may be worth adding a touch of setting powder in shine-prone places to smooth the appearance of the skin.
Precision concealing
RRP: £27
A clever alternative to applying a full-coverage foundation is to add cover-up only where you need, allowing the rest of the skin to breathe. A matte, creamy concealer like the NARS Soft Matte Complete Concealer and a teeny-tiny makeup brush, make for an excellent precision concealing pair. Simply dot a little concealer onto a blemish or red mark with your brush and then tap it into the skin with your finger.
Flawless face tan
RRP: £23
There’s a reason so many of us are happy to forgo foundation while on holiday, after all, a golden tan hides a multitude of skin issues, from uneven skin tone to dullness. Add a couple of these Clarins tanning drops into your night cream and come morning skin will have an even, natural-looking sunkissed effect.
Barely-there skin brightener
RRP: £31
Of course VIEVE can do no wrong when it comes to getting a glow, the famous Skin Nova is a makeup-skincare hybrid that hydrates, primes and illuminates thanks to the pearlescent creamy texture. It’s ideal for perking up the complexion on no foundation days.
Stay matte blurring powder
RRP: £39
Keep oily skin under control and smooth pores with this sheer face powder. The coverage is minimal, but a little dusting over the face gives a subtle blurred finish to the skin and minimises the appearance of texture. Try using a powder puff to pat the powder into the skin to help conceal the look of larger pores and fine lines.
The SPF tint
RRP: £35
One of the most practical beauty products out there, this brilliant mineral SPF50 has a sheer tint of coverage that’s ideal for everyday use. The hydrating formula is enriched with squalane, a brilliant source of fatty acids and antioxidants, lightweight but perfecting, it’s a great alternative to layering on both SPF and foundation every morning.
Bronzing drops
RRP: £35
As we’ve established, there’s nothing quite like a subtle sunkiss for giving us the confidence to rock a foundation-free base. The Drunk Elephant D-Bronzi Drops are famous for a reason, they offer a radiant golden glow to the skin that looks natural while evening out discolouration and perking up any sallow tones.
Everyday enhancer
RRP: £23
Not too dewy or too matte, this tinted face serum is just right. It gives a your-skin-but-better glow, which can be built up into a fuller coverage if you ever need to, but for everyday, this swipe-on-and-go tint is perfect for those of us that need a little break from heavy foundations.
Tips for enhancing your complexion without foundation
If you’re used to wearing a full-coverage foundation every day, the idea of giving it up can be a little daunting, but you don’t have to give up on a perfected complexion completely. There are so many ways to enhance skin without it, from A* products to clever application techniques. I asked Carly Utting, senior artist for M.A.C Cosmetics, to share her tips…
- Pat makeup into the skin: To achieve an even, seamless-looking finish with your skin tints and best serum foundations, Utting says to: "Use a good foundation brush in a 'patting' motion rather than swiping or buffing makeup into the skin. This allows for the product to build in fine layers rather than just being spread around."
- Mattify areas of texture: Rather than just using your powders to set your full-coverage foundations, you can use them tactically and in tandem with your tints and concealers to blur and mattify. "Give the illusion of a smoother complexion by ensuring any areas of texture on the skin, i.e. blemishes and fine lines, are kept matte. Light reflects and highlights uneven skin, so make sure you use a blurring powder on these areas to create a smoother, soft-focus appearance."
- Clever concealing: If you're looking to swap full-coverage foundation for concealer, there are a few application tricks to keep in mind. "When it comes to flawless concealing, prep your skin using a hydrating serum to prevent blemishes getting dry or dehydrated, as well as reducing redness," explains Utting. "Follow up by dotting concealer with a small, tapered brush directly onto the blemish. I like to use MAC’s 219s Brush as this blends the product precisely."
Victoria Jowett is a PPA-award-winning beauty journalist, who has written for titles including ELLE, Women’s Health and Harper’s Bazaar. She started her career at weekly fashion magazine, LOOK, before spending eight years at Cosmopolitan, leading the beauty team.
With over 13 years of experience in the industry, Victoria has interviewed everyone from Britney Spears to Kendall Jenner about their beauty routines. When she’s not writing about the latest skincare breakthroughs, swatching a beautiful lipstick or quizzing a dermatologist for their best advice, you can usually find her flicking through an interiors magazine or trying (and likely failing) at some DIY around the house.
