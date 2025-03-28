I stopped wearing foundation for six months and found so many incredible alternatives

I’ve always loved a full-coverage foundation, watching my rosacea and breakouts disappear under a blanket of perfect makeup is easy to get hooked on. But taking the time each morning to buff my way to a flawless finish isn’t particularly practical – not to mention the intensely long evening cleanse required to remove it.

So, last summer I decided to take a little hiatus from my best foundations. I kept a couple of my all-time faves (MAC’s Studio Fix and Estée Lauder’s Double Wear, to be precise) tucked away at the back of my dressing table drawer, but for the most part, I was resolute in my decision to find a lighter, time-friendly alternative and give my skin some time off the heavy stuff.

I began experimenting with all kinds of other ways to enhance and perfect my complexion, and it turns out there are countless products that can perk up the skin if you want to go foundation-free.

The best foundation alternatives, according to a beauty editor

From dewy skin tints to multi-tasking primers, there's an abundance of low-maintenance and lightweight options out there - for when you want to forgo the best waterproof foundations and other full-coverage formulas. That said, these nine have swiftly became my favourites...

Tips for enhancing your complexion without foundation

If you’re used to wearing a full-coverage foundation every day, the idea of giving it up can be a little daunting, but you don’t have to give up on a perfected complexion completely. There are so many ways to enhance skin without it, from A* products to clever application techniques. I asked Carly Utting, senior artist for M.A.C Cosmetics, to share her tips…

To achieve an even, seamless-looking finish with your skin tints and best serum foundations, Utting says to: "Use a good foundation brush in a 'patting' motion rather than swiping or buffing makeup into the skin. This allows for the product to build in fine layers rather than just being spread around." Mattify areas of texture: Rather than just using your powders to set your full-coverage foundations, you can use them tactically and in tandem with your tints and concealers to blur and mattify. "Give the illusion of a smoother complexion by ensuring any areas of texture on the skin, i.e. blemishes and fine lines, are kept matte. Light reflects and highlights uneven skin, so make sure you use a blurring powder on these areas to create a smoother, soft-focus appearance."

Rather than just using your powders to set your full-coverage foundations, you can use them tactically and in tandem with your tints and concealers to blur and mattify. "Give the illusion of a smoother complexion by ensuring any areas of texture on the skin, i.e. blemishes and fine lines, are kept matte. Light reflects and highlights uneven skin, so make sure you use a blurring powder on these areas to create a smoother, soft-focus appearance." Clever concealing: If you're looking to swap full-coverage foundation for concealer, there are a few application tricks to keep in mind. "When it comes to flawless concealing, prep your skin using a hydrating serum to prevent blemishes getting dry or dehydrated, as well as reducing redness," explains Utting. "Follow up by dotting concealer with a small, tapered brush directly onto the blemish. I like to use MAC’s 219s Brush as this blends the product precisely."