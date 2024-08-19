No setting powder could de-shine my skin without dryness - until I tried this one
This cult buy is the only powder our beauty writer swears by for her combination skin (and she's tried them all)
After years of searching for a powder that does exactly what I want it to on my oily skin, I'd almost given up. That was until I tried this loose setting powder from Hourglass...
I've tried, tested and championed an array of methods to keep my oily T-zone at bay, from investing in the best foundation for oily skin to using one of the best makeup setting sprays. But, when it came to powder, I was at a loss. For context, my combination skin can be prone to a few rough, dry patches, whilst also getting incredibly oily and shiny throughout the day. Therefore, it's key that any powder product, from loose formulas to the best powder foundation not only keeps away unwanted shine but also doesn't cling to any dry areas.
In the past, I often found myself sacrificing one or the other, either having to deal with cakey areas or expecting my oil to show throughout the day, until I met this powder...
Why Hourglass Veil Translucent Setting Powder has become my go-to product
Housed in a sophisticated circular tub and boasting a clever perforated dispenser, this loose setting powder is the key to achieving a flawless base - even for those prone to oily skin.
RRP: £48
This loose powder from Hourglass is known (and loved) for its ultra-fine formula that works to blur the skin. A cult classic in the beauty world, this lightweight product aims to blur the appearance of pores, fine lines and wrinkles. Infused with diamond powder to prevent causing any flashback (a makeup artist's term for a ghostly glow some makeup causes in photographs) this powder leaves your complexion feeling soft and smooth, with a natural soft focus finish that works for a number of skin types.
What does the Hourglass loose setting powder do?
As someone who despises makeup that leaves a heavy feeling, this loose powder feels completely weightless on my skin. As for the look of the powder, I found that it prevents any grease from peeping through without enhancing my dry areas (like other powders I've tried), which is super important for my combination skin that can bungee between dry and oily.
My complexion can also be prone to hormonal blemishes, so my powder needs to work in partnership with my concealer to cover any redness without looking cakey, and this Hourglass buy did just the trick. This also stayed true when setting my under-eye area, as it left a seamless finish that didn't crack or crease throughout a whole day's wear.
Whether you're wearing it daily or you want to ensure your makeup lasts all day when attending a special occasion (yes, this loose formula doesn't provide any dreaded flashback when being photographed), this powder is a must-have for ensuring a blurred finish and keeping shine to a minimum.
How to apply the Hourglass Loose Setting Powder
After trialling a number of ways to apply this powder, from applying a dusting of product with a fluffy brush to packing it on with a dry beauty blender, I found I achieved the best results with my Real Techniques Setting Brush. Its smaller brush head gave me more control when applying the loose powder, especially under my eyes and when I required more coverage over blemishes. It's perforated dispenser makes sifting the powder into the lid an easy task, as it's careful to not release too much product. As with any loose powder, it's also wise to tap off any excess product on your brush before applying to your face.
Sennen is Digital Beauty Writer at woman&home, where she shares the latest beauty buys and trending products from makeup and hair to skincare and nails. Previously, Sennen worked as a Junior Digital Editor at FROW Magazine, where she wrote about the latest fashion and beauty news, trends and viral must-have products to shop, and reviewing a lineup of beauty products. She has since worked with numerous brands including Who What Wear UK, HuffPost UK and Harvey Nichols. When she’s not writing about all things beauty, Sennen spends her spare time watching the latest Netflix series, doing lots of online shopping and walking her dog.
