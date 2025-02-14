What is hair glossing? Pro hairdressers give us the lowdown

Wondering what hair glossing is? Craving silky, swishy, shiny hair? You've come to the right place. Hair glossing (a.k.a glazing) gives hair a major glow-up, enhancing colour, reducing frizz and increasing luminosity.

If you regularly dye your hair, you’re probably familiar with the pitfalls of gradual colour fade, creeping brassiness and dwindling vibrancy. While upgrading to a shampoo for coloured hair or using the best hair masks are great first steps to shinier, silkier hair, a glossing service can really up the ante, fine-tuning your tone, providing a subtle wash of colour and protecting against fade. Not a dye fan? Not to worry - clear glosses can be an effective way to condition, smooth and infuse your strands with reflective shine.

We've grilled the experts to unpack what is hair glossing, including what to know before getting a hair gloss in the salon, and the best at-home treatments to add to your weekly routine. It's time to shine bright.

What is hair glossing? All the details you need to know

Let's get straight to the point of what hair glossing does. Gloss treatments deliver a temporary high-shine finish, improve softness and enhance the tone of your hair. You can book in for this service in the salon or achieve a similar glass-like effect using at-home formulas. “In the salon, glossing can be referred to as a semi-permanent colour,” explains Anna Wiig, Hair Stylist, Colourist & Founder of wiig haircare. “It can be clear or a fairly weak colour that doesn't have the strength to cover grey. It seals down the cuticle, which creates a smooth, glassy, healthy feel.”

Think of it like a nail polish top coat for your hair, imparting a silky, shiny finish that enhances your shade, whether it’s coloured or entirely natural. Hair glosses can be used as part of a colour service, or simply to add a glassy, smooth finish to the hair. “It's great for those who do not want the upkeep of colour, as a gloss will wash out in time for the regrowth to appear,” explains Anna.

Are there any downsides?

This depends on the effect or end goal you’re hoping for. “Glossing provides no lift to the hair, which can be both a positive and a negative, depending on your hair type and the style you’re looking to achieve,” explains Anna. "It does not have the ability to cover grey hair, and only lasts around six weeks, which means you will need it done more frequently.”

Which hair type suits glossing

“Is there anyone it won’t suit?” asks Jonathan Van Ness, Hairstylist and Founder of JVN Hair. The great news is that glossing works on any hair type, texture and length. “Anyone who wants shinier, stronger hair will benefit, but if your hair is naturally very healthy and shiny, your results won’t be as dramatic as someone who has chemically treated, colour treated, or naturally more fragile hair.”

If you colour your hair, a regular hair glossing treatment will help your hue look great for longer, enhancing the vibrancy of your shade between appointments.

How does hair glossing differ in salon vs at home

“Salon glosses are typically a semi-permanent hair colour mixed with a developer to deposit colour or even a clear gloss, which can open the cuticle slightly,” explains Jonathan. One of the benefits of going into a salon is the potential to tailor the treatment. “In-salon glosses can be bespoke to the individual's hair type and needs,” agrees Anna, who says that at-home versions can actually be stronger, “and often, do not entirely wash out of the hair.”

Off-the-shelf glossing products take a one-size-fits-all approach, which makes them quick and straightforward to integrate into your regime. Each bottle contains multiple applications so it becomes more affordable than regular salon treatments.

Our favourite at-home hair glosses