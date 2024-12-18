This leave-in conditioner gave me glossy, incredible-smelling hair – I’m on my third bottle

If, like me, you long for glossy, glass-like locks, but most days your hair is a little more straw-like than silky, I think I can help. Several months ago, I stumbled across the Sol de Janeiro Brazilian Joia Milky Leave-In Conditioner and, honestly, I haven’t looked back since.

While the brand is primarily known for the best Sol de Janeiro scents and its delectable range of body creams, with the viral Bum Bum Cream leading the pack, it’s their haircare offering that’s really elbowed its way into my daily routine.

After testing dozens of leave-in conditioners, some of the best heat protection sprays and serums (and often being left a little underwhelmed), when I first got my hands on the Sol de Janeiro Brazilian Joia Milky Leave-In Conditioner, I knew I was on to a winner.

Why Sol de Janeiro’s Brazilian Joia Milky Leave-In Conditioner is the hair product I've been waiting for

Why do I love this product? Well firstly, it smells in-cred-ible. Scented with the brand’s iconic Cheirosa '62 fragrance of pistachio and salted caramel, it’s addictively good. While I know that’s not a primary benefit of a leave-in conditioner, it really adds to the appeal.

Secondly, my dry, over-styled, frizz-prone, fine hair just adores it. Everything from packaging, the spray nozzle gives a full, fine mist that evenly coats the hair, to the size of bottle – at 210ml, it’s noticeably bigger than a lot of the other leave-in conditioners I’ve tried, which tend to fall around the 150ml mark. And of course, the exceptional heat protection, it defends hair against temps of up to 230ºC.

But really, it’s the formula I love. Made with babaçu oil, which seals moisture into parched strands while keeping frizz at bay by blocking out humidity, brazil nut oil that helps to strengthen hair, and finally, cupuaçu butter that gives nourishment and hydration.

All this, yet it manages to feel ludicrously lightweight, as someone whose hair tends to get greasy the day after a hair wash, I often steer well clear of oil-loaded formulas, for fear of adding to my already oil-prone strands and weighing down my roots, but somehow this clever mist adds that much-needed hydration, while the milky texture is weightless. A few spritzes into towel-dried hair, and it gives my typically knot-prone strands a ‘slip’ that makes them easy to brush through and instantly detangle.

The result? Softer, shinier hair that’s easy to manage, it keeps my frizzy hair under control all day and while I don’t believe that a hair product can "repair" split ends, it does seem to make mine almost invisible.

It isn't just me who's been reaping the benefits. While my hair is straight but frizz-prone, my toddler daughter has the most divine head of tight curls that, while beautiful, can be a little unruly (just like her). So, I’ve taken to misting a tiny bit of this spray through the ends after bath time, and leaving her hair to air dry. It gives a soft definition and coaxes the curls into ringlets that sit smoothly, despite her, ahem, *active* lifestyle (AKA, obsession with sofa diving).

I’ve recommended this leave-in conditioner to pretty much anyone who will listen, but I know I’m not the only die-hard fan. It has over 1,300 five-star reviews on Space NK and 1,700 five-star reviews on Sephora, so don’t just take my word for it…

