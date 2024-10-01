This ghd hair dryer "ticks all the boxes" for our beauty editor - and is on sale

Picking a hair dryer is like choosing a romantic partner. Bear with me. Heat styling tools are some of the longest relationships we have, beauty-wise. We invest in these devices, considering whether they are compatible with our hair type and interacting with them daily. We want something kind, but also a bit sexy and trust, above all else, is essential. As anyone who's been 'burned' in the past by a reckless hot tool (ahem) will know.

Because of this, the stakes are high when picking out your ride-or-die dryer. But if there is one device I'd happily set any friend or family member up with, it's the ghd Helios. Not only does this model top the table in our list of the best hair dryers, but its irresistible combination of smouldering looks and reliable practicality earned it a glowing ghd Helios hair dryer review from yours truly.

What's more, this high-tech dryer currently has a not-insignificant 25% discount on Amazon, ahead of the retailer's Prime Day sale.

Get 25% off now ghd Helios Hair Dryer: was £179, now £134.99 (save £44.01) | Amazon Get 25% off the ghd Helios Hair Dryer, a tool that offers total styling control and hair health benefits for added shine. Plus, the lightweight design is user-friendly and won't give you arm ache.

Why the ghd Helios hair dryer ticks all of my boxes

Wondering why this hair dryer deserves your loyal affection? That's an easy one to answer. As with almost everything ghd creates, from the best ghd straighteners to blow-dry brushes like the ghd Glide, the Helios is a perfect coming together of form and function.

It looks great, as you can probably see, and comes in an array of colourways so you are bound to find one that you love and/or matches your bedroom. Although it's the sophisticated plum with rose gold detailing that's on discount right now, along with the ultra-glamorous champagne gold for a princely £10 top-up on the plum's price.

The design is also notable considering that these days, most high-end dryers launch with a spookily similar look to a certain dryer by a certain brand (rhymes with bison). The Helios is a very light and nimble dryer - 780g to be precise - in a traditional shape. I respect the confidence of doing your own thing, not copycatting rivals. ghd is better than that.

ghd Helios Hair Dryer View at Amazon RRP: £179

The best thing about this dryer is how kind it is to your hair. Due to an ultra-powerful motor and slimline nozzle, you get a super-fast, controlled blow dry without resorting to extreme heat. It has ions for smoothness and a cold shot button to set styles and boost shine.

This brand is also known for making reliable, long-lasting tools so you can trust that the Helios will go the distance. Just ask my friend Leanne who's still using her 1st-generation ghd straighteners, purchased to create poker-straight sheets of hair the first time it was fashionable circa the turn of the millennium. True story.

Honestly, I really can't fault this dryer - it can do no wrong in my eyes, and even without this 25% discount it comes in at a far more affordable price than many of its luxury high-tech comtemporaries. It must be love.

Where are the best places to shop ghd Helios deals?

While retailers sporadically offer discounts on the ghd Helios, major shopping events are usually the best time to snap up a ghd Helios dryer with a discount. This includes Amazon Prime Day and Amazon Big Deal Day, as well as November's Black Friday weekend and Cyber Monday.

This 25% off on selected colours is unusual, but does give us an inkling that Amazon may be planning some generous discounts across ghd tools during Big Deal Days, which fall on October 8th-9th for 2024. Our guide to the best Prime Day Beauty Deals will keep you up to date on all the best beauty offers during the event.