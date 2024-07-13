This easy tanning step is key to a low-maintenance beauty routine

Looking for an easy and fuss-free way to unlock a holiday-worthy glow, without actually jetting off abroad? Gradual tan is the key step missing from your beauty routine - and it only takes five minutes out of your entire week to achieve...

As much as we love the results of the best fake tan for mature skin, we must admit, the fake tan application process can be lengthy - and don't get us started on the upkeep to avoid the dreaded 'tiger bread' effect. Which left us asking the question, how do we achieve a healthy sun-kissed glow without all the fuss? Enter, the best gradual tan. This approachable, low maintenance tanning product has become a staple step in our beauty routines.

It's as easy to apply as a regular body lotion, subtle enough to avoid tanning fails whilst offering a natural colour pay off that'll make it look like you've just stepped off a plane - what's not to love? So, if you like the sound of this quick trick to unlock a sun-kissed tan, here's exactly why you should consider adding a gradual tan into your bodycare regime...

Why gradual tan is the answer to a low maintenance lifestyle

Essentially summer in a bottle, there are so many benefits to using a gradual tan, other than offering an on-tap faux glow with quick and natural results. Combining a body lotion and a fake tan, its goal is to not only provide you with a week-long tan but ensure your skin is left feeling moisturised - cutting down the time you spend on your bodycare routine. They're also buildable, meaning you can apply however often you choose until you've achieved your desired tan.

Simply pop your gradual tan of choice on after your shower, or before you hop into bed, and let it work its magic. Apply by rubbing the product into your skin with your hands (just remember to thoroughly wash your hands and in between your fingers after applying to avoid clingy tan), or with a tanning mitt for a seamless and hassle-free application - we'd recommend a double-sided one like this Bondi Sands Self-Tanning Application Mitt.

Gradual tans for a low-maintenance routine

Dove DermaSpa Summer Revived Gradual Tanning Body Lotion US$14.49 at Amazon RRP: £8.75 Get a holiday-esque tan in just a few simple swipes with this Dove Gradual Tanning Body Lotion. Packed full of moisturising natural seed oils, this tan looks and feels just like a regular body lotion yet offers a developing healthy, sun-kissed glow - without the need for jetting off abroad. What's more, there's two shades to choose from and it'll quickly absorb into your skin, leaving a soft and supple finish. Bondi Sands Everyday Gradual Tanning Milk US$13 at Amazon US$13 at Ulta Beauty US$14.71 at Target RRP: £14.49 If you're looking for a super easy-to-apply gradual tan, Bondi Sands' Tanning Milk is the answer. Enriched with aloe vera and vitamin E, sweep this product over the skin to hydrate your complexion, whilst it also revealing a natural and long-lasting tan. Loving Tan Deluxe Gradual Tan View at Look Fantastic RRP: £27.95 Available in 2 shades, Loving Tan's luminous gradual tan formula includes acai berry and coffee extract for antioxidant protection, alongside shea butter for a nourishingly soft finish. What sets this gradual tan apart from its competitors, other than its higher price tag, is its instant colour guide that adapts to your skin tone - making it super easy to see where you're applying the product.

If you're still debating whether gradual tan is for you, we'd say they are a staple, not only throughout the summer but all year round. They give you a natural sun-kissed glow, without the fuss of waiting to wash it off or leaving any unwanted orange bed stains.

If you're starting out in the fake tan world, gradual tans makes for a great, approachable entry point - without the fear of typical tanning mistakes. However, for seasoned tanning pro's, you can also use them as a way of making your fake tan go the extra mile and last even longer, too.