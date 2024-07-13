This easy tanning step is key to a low-maintenance beauty routine
Offering a bronze, summer glow all year round, gradual tan is the approachable answer to adopting a low-maintenance beauty routine - whilst looking like you've put effort in...
Looking for an easy and fuss-free way to unlock a holiday-worthy glow, without actually jetting off abroad? Gradual tan is the key step missing from your beauty routine - and it only takes five minutes out of your entire week to achieve...
As much as we love the results of the best fake tan for mature skin, we must admit, the fake tan application process can be lengthy - and don't get us started on the upkeep to avoid the dreaded 'tiger bread' effect. Which left us asking the question, how do we achieve a healthy sun-kissed glow without all the fuss? Enter, the best gradual tan. This approachable, low maintenance tanning product has become a staple step in our beauty routines.
It's as easy to apply as a regular body lotion, subtle enough to avoid tanning fails whilst offering a natural colour pay off that'll make it look like you've just stepped off a plane - what's not to love? So, if you like the sound of this quick trick to unlock a sun-kissed tan, here's exactly why you should consider adding a gradual tan into your bodycare regime...
Why gradual tan is the answer to a low maintenance lifestyle
Essentially summer in a bottle, there are so many benefits to using a gradual tan, other than offering an on-tap faux glow with quick and natural results. Combining a body lotion and a fake tan, its goal is to not only provide you with a week-long tan but ensure your skin is left feeling moisturised - cutting down the time you spend on your bodycare routine. They're also buildable, meaning you can apply however often you choose until you've achieved your desired tan.
Simply pop your gradual tan of choice on after your shower, or before you hop into bed, and let it work its magic. Apply by rubbing the product into your skin with your hands (just remember to thoroughly wash your hands and in between your fingers after applying to avoid clingy tan), or with a tanning mitt for a seamless and hassle-free application - we'd recommend a double-sided one like this Bondi Sands Self-Tanning Application Mitt.
Gradual tans for a low-maintenance routine
RRP: £8.75
Get a holiday-esque tan in just a few simple swipes with this Dove Gradual Tanning Body Lotion. Packed full of moisturising natural seed oils, this tan looks and feels just like a regular body lotion yet offers a developing healthy, sun-kissed glow - without the need for jetting off abroad. What's more, there's two shades to choose from and it'll quickly absorb into your skin, leaving a soft and supple finish.
RRP: £14.49
If you're looking for a super easy-to-apply gradual tan, Bondi Sands' Tanning Milk is the answer. Enriched with aloe vera and vitamin E, sweep this product over the skin to hydrate your complexion, whilst it also revealing a natural and long-lasting tan.
RRP: £27.95
Available in 2 shades, Loving Tan's luminous gradual tan formula includes acai berry and coffee extract for antioxidant protection, alongside shea butter for a nourishingly soft finish. What sets this gradual tan apart from its competitors, other than its higher price tag, is its instant colour guide that adapts to your skin tone - making it super easy to see where you're applying the product.
If you're still debating whether gradual tan is for you, we'd say they are a staple, not only throughout the summer but all year round. They give you a natural sun-kissed glow, without the fuss of waiting to wash it off or leaving any unwanted orange bed stains.
If you're starting out in the fake tan world, gradual tans makes for a great, approachable entry point - without the fear of typical tanning mistakes. However, for seasoned tanning pro's, you can also use them as a way of making your fake tan go the extra mile and last even longer, too.
Sign up for the woman&home newsletter
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Sennen is Digital Beauty Writer at woman&home, where she shares the latest beauty buys and trending products from makeup and hair to skincare and nails. Previously, Sennen worked as a Junior Digital Editor at FROW Magazine, where she wrote about the latest fashion and beauty news, trends and viral must-have products to shop, and reviewing a lineup of beauty products. She has since worked with numerous brands including Who What Wear UK, HuffPost UK and Harvey Nichols. When she’s not writing about all things beauty, Sennen spends her spare time watching the latest Netflix series, doing lots of online shopping and walking her dog.
-
-
Kate Middleton’s favourite clothing brand just announced 50% off sale - and there are so many bargains to be had
LK Bennett is a staple brand in the Princess of Wales's wardrobe and their half-price sale means you can recreate her look for less
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published
-
Small pond ideas – 3 easy ways to create a pool that will suit every garden
Ponds can be a great way of adding a unique statement to your space whilst welcoming a whole host of new wildlife
By Emily Smith Published
-
Everyone's wearing this sheer and subtle twist on a timeless French manicure
Offering a minimalist and natural take on a classic French mani, this chic and sophisticated nail design is perfect for all year round...
By Sennen Prickett Published
-
Jessica Ennis-Hill's zingy nail colour is a must-see – guaranteed to brighten up any outfit this summer
Combining vibrant with chic, Jessica Ennis-Hill's fiery manicure is the key to brightening your summer outfits...
By Sennen Prickett Published
-
Denise Lewis gives us a lesson in short hair styling with chic sleek ombré bob
Stylish yet requiring minimal effort, the sports presenter's polished bob boasts a flattering look that's perfect for any occasion...
By Sennen Prickett Published
-
Hannah Waddingham steps out with a super flattering blush and lipstick combination
Hannah Waddingham's fresh pink lipstick is the perfect pairing for her soft blushed complexion, making for a truly 'pulled together' look
By Sennen Prickett Published
-
This is the soft, peachy manicure we're seeing everywhere for summer
Offering a subtle and sophisticated approach to a colourful summer manicure, peach nails are the latest fruity shade on the block...
By Sennen Prickett Published
-
Salma Hayek just debuted a chic warm terracotta twist on a classic nude lip
Offering a sophisticated and timeless take on a regular neutral lip, Salma Hayek's recent lipstick choice is a all-year-round go-to...
By Sennen Prickett Published
-
The soft violet-hue that's set to be a popular manicure shade this summer
Lavender is this season's go-to pastel shade for those wanting to add a subtle yet sophisticated pop of colour to your nails
By Sennen Prickett Published
-
The £22 mist Kate Hudson swears by for adding radiance to her natural look
With the bronzing powers of your favourite fake tan, minus the commitment, Kate Hudson's glow-booster is a true summer staple...
By Naomi Jamieson Published