Does nail polish discolour in the sun? We quizzed the experts on how to avoid your talons from yellowing on holiday

Bid farewell to faded, discoloured and yellowing nail polish whilst on your holidays, the nail experts have revealed the one essential buy that's a non-negotiable for a long-wearing holiday mani-pedi...

Whether you're dressing your talons with one of 2025's nail trends or getting your feet sandal-ready with a chic pedicure trend, for many of us, a mani-pedi is a must-have on our to-do list before jetting off on our holidays. However, after putting care, consideration and money into your salon-worthy nails, you do expect them to remain in perfect condition for the entire length of the trip.

Unfortunately, I found out the hard way as my soft pink vacation pedicure completely discoloured throughout my week-long beach holiday to the South of France. So, naturally, I decided to quiz the nail experts on why this happens and, more importantly, how to avoid it from happening.

Why does nail polish discolour on holiday? The experts explain

Prepping for 30 degree sandal weather, I opted for a light pink nail polish on my toes for my recent trip to the French Riviera. However, much to my surprise, I noticed my pedicure changing colour as the week went on. By the time I flew home, my once sheer pink toe nails had transformed into a soft peachy hue.

So, with my mind left completely baffled, I decided to quiz the nail experts on the science behind why this happens and how we can avoid it, instead keeping our holiday-ready nails in tip top condition.

Why does nail polish discolour on holiday?

If you're anything like me, you might have never considered the effects of UV rays and chlorinated pools on your talons - particularly if you're a fan of lighter nail polish hues. However, Tinu Bello, Senior Ambassador at Mylee explains: "Lighter nail polish shades, especially whites, pastels and sheer tones, are more at risk of yellowing or discolouration when they are exposed to sunlight and chlorinated water." As for the science behind why this discolouration happens, Bello reveals: "UV rays can break down ingredients in traditional polish and gel formulas, which affects the overall pigment and leads to a yellow tint."

For those who typically spend their time in the pool on holiday, you might be surprised that this can also cause your mani-pedi to fade, Lynn Mason, In-House Nail Expert at Mavala notes: “Chlorinated pool water can affect nail polish due to chlorine’s bleaching properties, which may cause the colour to fade or change over time." In fact, there's also another unlikely answer behind discoloured manicures, Mason adds: "Even suncream can be a culprit, applying it with your hands and allowing it to dry around the nails can lead to staining."

How do you avoid nail polish discolouring in the sun?

So, exactly how can you avoid your perfectly preened nails from fading, discolouring and yellowing whilst you're on your travels? Bello suggests investing in one crucial product to add to your nail care collection: "I always recommend applying a good quality top coat with UV protection, which acts like a shield against sunlight and chlorine."

For those who want to go the extra mile to maintain their salon-worthy talons, Bello also recommends: "Reapplying the top coat every few days while away can really help maintain the colour and shine." Additionally, Mason adds: "To keep your manicure looking fresh, it’s important to rinse your hands after swimming to prevent longer exposure to the chlorine then necessary, applying cuticle oil before and after applying suncream, and not letting suncream dry on your nails."

