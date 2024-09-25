There are the 32 times blonde celebs have rocked red hair with great success

Want to transform your mane? Taking inspiration from the times blonde celebs have rocked red hair is a great place to start. Indeed, with the best colourists to hand, they are proof that experimenting with the shade of your locks can leave you looking fire.

While opting for a reddish hue - be that copper or auburn - can feel like a daring move, the result can look so good that some famous natural blondes, like Nicole Kidman, Emma Stone and Amy Adams have made it their signature look. Meanwhile, other stars with fairer hair - such as Gigi Hadid, Sienna Miller and Blake Lively - have shown that it can be just fun to dabble for a short while.

So, whether you are looking to take the plunge Bella Thorne-style or want to simply nod to the shade like Sydney Sweeney, blondes really can have fun as redheads. Take all the times these women turned heads by mixing things up in the beauty department as all the evidence you need...

The 32 times blonde celebs have rocked red hair

1. Blake Lively

Blake Lively is one of the most famous natural blondes around, often wearing her long locks in voluminous waves. However, the actress briefly showed off a glossy red mane when she stepped out at the TIME 100 Gala in New York in 2011.

2. Nicole Kidman

While her fiery red hair might have evolved to become her go-to look, it is not actually Nicole Kidman's original shade. The actress is really a natural blonde, a colour she has returned to numerous times over the years.

3. Emma Stone

Emma Stone is a natural blonde, a shade we have seen her sport on several occasions. However, red hair is what we now most closely associate with the actress, who has embraced varying hues over the years - from strawberry blonde to a deep auburn.

4. Amy Adams

You'd be forgiven for thinking that Amy Adams was born with her striking red locks, however, she is in fact a natural blonde. That being said, it is her fiery mane which has accompanied her as she has solidified her status as a Hollywood leading lady.

5. Sophie Turner

Sophie Turner, a natural blonde, dyed her hair red for the role of Sansa Stark in Game Of Thrones from the age of 13. The actress regularly graced the red carpet in an elegant auburn hue, before returning to her OG colour after the final season.

6. Christina Hendricks

Few know that Christina Hendricks wasn't actually born with her classic red hairdo. It is the shade associated with the star's breakthrough role as Joan Holloway in Mad Men, although she first tried it out as a ten-year-old inspired by Anne Of Green Gables.

7. Julia Roberts

Julia Roberts was born with dark blonde locks. However, the actress embraced auburn red curls for her two most beloved parts - in Pretty Woman and My Best Friend's Wedding - and has returned to the elegant shade frequently over the years.

8. Kristen Stewart

While blonde might be her best-known hair shade - and, indeed, her natural colour - Kristen Stewart first came to global attention as a redhead. Her subtle copper-toned locks were synonymous with the Twilight film franchise that catapulted her to fame.

9. Florence Pugh

Florence Pugh is one of the most iconic natural blondes around, albeit with some beachy highlights. However, much earlier in her career, the actress turned heads with her locks in a cherry-red hue at the BAFTA Rising Star Award 2018.

10. Bella Thorne

It may surprise you to learn that Bella Thorne is a natural blonde. This is because her eye-catching fiery mane has become synonymous with the actress since she dyed it for the 2006 series Big Love - and she has experimented with all manner of red hues over the years.

11. Cynthia Nixon

Cynthia Nixon's natural blonde hair is a look she has sported throughout her career. However, her most well-known shade is the fiery red bob she opted for to play the character of Miranda Hobbes throughout her years filming Sex And The City.

12. Britney Spears

Blonde is a colour that Britney Spears has stuck to throughout her years in the spotlight - starting with her natural dark golden locks as a child star. However, on occasion over the years, the singer has experimented with a cherry-red look - including for her Toxic music video.

13. Eleanor Tomlinson

Eleanor Tomlinson might be closely associated with a striking red mane, given her memorable hair while playing Demelza in Poldark. However, the actress has revealed that she specially dyed it for the role, and is in fact a natural blonde.

14. Riley Keough

While she is originally a dark blonde, Riley Keough has been colouring her hair dark brown for some time. However, her locks were transformed for her leading role in Daisy Jones & the Six in 2023, where her character sported a stunning fiery red look.

15. Gigi Hadid

Gigi Hadid is one of the most famous natural blondes of all time - a shade she has remained committed to. However, the model had some fun at the Met Gala in 2021 and arrived with a head-turning colour to complement her Prada gown.

16. Sydney Sweeney

If you're hesitant to dive headfirst into a deep red look, then take Sydney Sweeney's savvy lead. The actress, who is a natural blonde, sported locks with a subtle copper tint to attend the Film Independent Spirit Awards in California in 2022.

17. Kate Winslet

Kate Winslet has spent the vast majority of her career with variations on her natural blonde hair. However, if you cast your mind back, the actress famously sported auburn red curls for her breakout role as Rose in 1997's Titanic.

18. Kirsten Dunst

There are not many people who can wear red as well as Kirsten Dunst. The actress may be a natural blonde but she famously sported a deep fiery look - with, she has shared, a little help from a wig - to play Mary-Jane in the Spider-Man films.

19. Julianne Hough

Julianne Hough is a natural dirty blonde but has also sampled platinum, pink and brown looks over the years. However, it is the TV star's turn as a redhead that really caught attention, having embraced the hue for a number of months in 2018.

20. Brittany Snow

For her Pitch Perfect role, Brittany Snow donned a fiery red shade - and she has revealed she liked it so much she kept the colour after filming wrapped on the second film in the franchise. However, the actress is actually a natural blonde.

21. Lucy Boynton

Lucy Boynton is known for her blonde locks - although she has admitted to being unsure of the exact hue, given that she adds highlights. However, the actress unveiled a fiery copper look at the film premiere of The Pale Blue Eye in 2022.

22. Camille Razat

Fans of Emily In Paris will know Camille Razat's character, also called Camille, as a blonde - which is her natural shade. However, she debuted eye-catching red locks at the Victoria Beckham show in Paris Fashion Week in March 2023.

23. Billie Eilish

Billie Eilish is, surprisingly, a natural blonde - with the singer colouring her hair every shade under the sun, including green, over the years. However, even she has dabbled in red, with an edgy postbox-esque hue for several months from August 2023.

24. Ashley Benson

Pretty Little Liars viewers were first introduced to Ashley Benson as a bleached blonde - a slightly lighter version of her natural shade. However, the actress gave a subtle red hue a go in 2021, after revealing she had always wanted to try it.

25. Cara Delevingne

Cara Delevingne is one of the most famous natural blondes around. However, the model decided to mix things up in 2022, when she stepped out during Paris Fashion Week in an elegant copper-red shade - the perfect gateway hue for beginners.

26. Sienna Miller

You would have been forgiven for not recognising Sienna Miller at an event for Debenhams in 2015. The actress swapped her trademark blonde locks for a striking flaming auburn, to film for her role in The Lost City of Z.

27. Margot Robbie

Margot Robbie is one of the most famous blondes of all time, not least because of her leading role in the Barbie film. However, the actress briefly stepped out in a strawberry hue in 2014 for her role as Jane in the live-action film Legend Of Tarzan.

28. Emma Watson

While Emma Watson has tended to stick to her natural dark blonde roots, she has enhanced her colour from time to time. The actress sampled a dark auburn red shade for the 2012 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles.

29. Amanda Seyfried

Amanda Seyfried is a natural blonde, a shade we were first introduced to with her role in Mean Girls in 2004. However, the actress showed off a stunning copper-enhanced mane at the premiere of the film Red Riding Hood in London in 2011.

30. Sofia Vergara

Nervous to give red a try? Follow Sofia Vergara's lead with a subtle tweak to existing colour. The actress, who is a natural blonde, opted for a reddish tint for her mane at an event in Los Angeles in 2023.

31. Claire Danes

Claire Danes may be a natural blonde - and we have seen her sporting the fairer shade in numerous roles - but she has also occasionally sampled red hair over the years. Indeed, the actress wowed with an auburn red bob towards the start of her career.

32. Anya Taylor-Joy

Striking red hair was a core feature of Anya Taylor-Joy's breakout role as Beth in The Queen's Gambit in 2020. However, while the actress sported the dark auburn shade for some time afterwards, she eventually returned to her natural blonde.