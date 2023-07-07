The Charlotte Tilbury Mystery Box 2023 has arrived with six full-sized products for half the price

The Charlotte Tilbury Mystery Box featuring six full-sized products for half the price has made its long-awaited return.

After the sell-out sensation that was last year's Mystery Box, beauty mogul Charlotte has blessed the make-up world with yet another.

Packed with six iconic Charlotte Tilbury products, Charlotte's Mystery Box Of Dreams boasts a price tag of £95 ($124), with the secret stash inside worth a whopping £190 ($249).

Whether its Charlotte's famously long-lasting lipsticks, her iconic skincare products or one of the best mascaras, there's a huge array of secret beauty treats to be found in the epic Mystery Box.

Charlotte's Mystery Box Of Dreams, £95 ($124) | Charlotte Tilbury The Charlotte Tilbury Mystery Box is back for 2023! The secret beauty bundle treats you to six full-sized products with 50% off, including the iconic Matte Revolution Lipstick in the shade Catwalk.

(Image credit: Charlotte Tilbury)

While the contents of the boxes are kept a surprise until the postman drops it off at your door, Charlotte has revealed that one of her beloved Matte Revolution Lipsticks are included in the bundle.

The best-selling lippie comes in flattering nude shade Catwalking, with the neutral peach color featuring a mix of both cool and warm tones, claiming to compliment every complexion.

The super wearable lip product will set you back £27 ($35) when bought alone, so snapping it up in the Mystery Box with five other full-sized Charlotte Tilbury favorites is a no-brainer, especially if you're eager to give some other Charlotte icons a go.

Matte Revolution Lipstick in Catwalking, £27 ($35) | Charlotte Tilbury Charlotte Tilbury's famous Matte Revolution Lipstick in the shade Catwalking is the perfect mix of cool and warm tones blended to create the ultimate peachy nude that suits every complexion.

The Mystery Box offer is part of the Charlotte Tilbury Summer Sale that is offering up to 40% off a huge range of the brand's make-up and skincare.

With so many kits and bundles incorporated in the sale offer, it's the perfect time to top up your beauty stash with some luxury treats or splash out on a loved one with some gift purchases.

Charlotte Tilbury Summer Sale - Up To 40% Off The Charlotte Tilbury Summer Sale is ON! With up to 40% off iconic products and incredible beauty bundles.

Whether you adore the skin-loving Magic Cream or are dying to try the super plumping Collagen Lip Bath , there's plenty of price slashes to take advantage of across the entire Charlotte Tilbury range.

Those Mystery Boxes and the unmissable summer reductions won't last long though, so we recommend snapping up the bits on your wish list ASAP!