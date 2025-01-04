'It's a facial in a packet' - Sienna Miller just persuaded me to try Charlotte Tilbury's Instant Magic Mask

I'm shopping Sienna Miller's £18 'hydrating' face mask to combat my dry winter skin - she just revealed that the reusable Instant Magic Mask by Charlotte Tilbury is her 'skincare secret' to getting a 'glass skin' look.

Sienna Miller has convinced us here at woman&home to try out a lot of different skincare products and, since we've fallen in love with them all upon trying them out, of course I'm going to buy the face mask that she's just revealed she uses to get a hit of 'hydration' before putting on her makeup.

"Hi everyone, it's Sienna Miller - I promise," the celebrity joked in a video posted to Charlotte Tilbury's social media as she appeared in an almost jump-scare like way with Charlotte Tilbury's Instant Magic Mask already plastered across her skin.

"I am using Charlotte's Instant Magic Facial Dry Sheet Mask which is a facial in a packet - and you can use it more than once which I love," Sienna explained as she began to gently press her fingers across the mask and her skin. "I'm just pressing it in to active it," she said. "But it's doing its thing, I can feel it."

Its 'thing' is to hydrate skin while also smoothing and firming the complexion, with niacinamide, floral extracts, butters and oils working in harmony to nourish and boost radiance. Simply cleanse your skin and then put it on to 'get facialist worthy results in 15 minutes,' Charlotte Tilbury's website says.

Even in the video, the quality of the reusable sheet mask is clear to see, with its thick fabric looking nothing like the usual slippery sheet masks we're used to seeing. This high-quality is why the mask can be re-used up to three times, meaning each pamper session only sets you back £6, with the mask holding in the skin-loving serum over time for a drip-free finish that's comfortable and easy to move around in thanks to the ear loops that hold it in place.

"There we are," she said pulling the mask off. "[I'm] very hydrated and glassy-skinned and ready for my nighttime look."

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Sienna Miller's Glowing Evening Makeup Look #GRWM | Charlotte Tilbury - YouTube Watch On

Shop Sienna Miller's Hydrating Face Mask

Charlotte Tilbury Instant Magic Facial Dry Sheet Mask Single Sheet £18 at Cult Beauty

Shop Sienna Miller's Skincare Favourites

Charlotte Tilbury Charlotte's Magic Cream Moisturiser 30ml £52 at Cult Beauty "This is the secret to smoother, plumper looking skin," Sienna says elsewhere in the video as she 'slathers on' Charlotte Tilbury's Magic Cream. We agree, with the formula boasting skin-loving ingredients like hyaluronic acid, vitamins C and E, frangipani extract, aloe vera and camellia oil adding a glow and plump to your complexion while also soothing redness. A313 Vitamin A Pommade £17.90 at Amazon There are a whole host of retinol creams and serums for every skin type, but Sienna Miller's go-to A313 cream is a great option for beginners thanks to its gentle formula. Speaking to Harper's Bazaar, she said of the cream "This is a really fantastic secret," she said. "It's called A313 and it's a French retinol that you can get over the counter...It's described as the French girl secret to great skin, so we all need that." Heliocare Gelcream Colour Light SPF 50 50ml £19.22 at Amazon It might be winter, but we all know how important it is to wear SPF everyday in order to protect our skin from sun damage and premature ageing. Sienna Miller uses this Heliocare SPF foundation that offers a dewy, skin-like sheer coverage while also packing in a some impressive skin-loving ingredients like vitamin E and green tea extract alongside the SPF.

Especially as we battle the chill this winter, a hydrating face mask like this one is vital to keep skin hydrated and healthy. The strong winds and harsh temperatures can really irritate sensitive skin types, leaving many to suffer with symptoms of winter skin that leave the face feeling dry, irritated and inflamed - and while there are plenty of expert-approved ways to prevent and treat winter skin, this hydrating face mask is one of the quickest and most simple.

Sienna isn't the only person who loves the product, shoppers are raving about it too. "I have been surprised by the positive results achieved after using this Dry Sheet Mask," one reviewer wrote, adding, "From first use skin seems firm and deeply nourished."

Another shared, "Super hydrating and leaves you with the most amazing glow. Great value for money and really practical to wear while you're getting ready - no drips!"

And one skeptical shopper wrote, "This mask really surprised me. I took it out and it's like a piece of dry cotton, so I didn't see how it would work. After I removed it, there was definitely a serum like film on my skin which really surprised me! It was a nice pick me up for my skin which was pretty dewy and refreshed after."