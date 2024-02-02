This Shark hair dryer works wonders on fine midlife hair, adding volume and reducing damage – and it's £60 off today
Shark's device uses special technology to help fine hair not only look great, but preserve its health
Hair dryers are not a one-size-fits-all solution. Not only are there many different hair types, we know women's hair changes with age and so each will need a dryer to suits their individual needs. For fine hair particularly, a hair dryer can work wonders for adding volume and shine, but too much heat and/or power can quickly result in deflated, damaged hair.
When it comes to the best hair dryers for fine hair, the woman&home team has tested a lot to try and find the most efficient, non-damaging hot tool to help preserve the fragility of fine hair health, particularly as it matures. And we've found the best products have several speed and heat settings, and a funnel attachment to concentrate both in the correct ways.
One of our favourite tried-and-tested hair dryers for fine hair is the Shark Style IQ Iconic hair dryer – and it has £60 off today. While testing the product for woman&home, beauty journalist Emma Stoddart said: "Powered by iQ Technology, this Shark hair dryer uses speed over force to generate a constant flow of ionized air that dries fine hair quickly with minimal damage. The results? Smoother, shinier strands. You can also take control of the dryer with three temperature and airflow settings, and even the highest heat doesn't feel searingly hot."
Shark STYLE iQ Hair Dryer & Styler | RRP:
£199.99 £139.99 at Amazon
Tried and tested, this Shark hair dryer is great for helping fine hair stay healthy and look good. Three speed and temperature settings means a high level of control of force and heat at all times.
GHD Helios | RRP: £179
The GHD Helios hairdryer takes first place in our round up of the best hair dryers for fine hair, offering brilliant volume and shine. It's £40 more than the Shark IQ right now, but our top choice if money is no object.
Panasonic EH-NA9J Hair Dryer | RRP:
£199.99 £99.99
Clever technology in this dryer works to add moisture back into strands, so it's a great option if your hair has already suffered breakage and you want to protect it from further damage. It's foldable so great for travel too.
The Shark STYLE iQ hair dryer scores an average of 4.3 out of 5 from over 300 reviews on the Shark website. One posted a month ago, from a lady name Suzanne in the 55-64 age range reads:
'What a fantastic hairdryer, just what I needed. I have post menopausal hair which is thinning and very brittle and dry at the ends. I have used this dryer twice and already my hair seems so much better especially at the ends, it actually looks smoother without stray brittle flyaway ends sticking out. I am learning all the correct ways to use each attachment so things can only get better. Very satisfied, thank you.'
For an added layer of fine hair TLC, don't miss our round up of the best shampoo for fine hair, our three top picks from which you'll find listed below.
Best overall
RRP: £32
Tested by former woman&home news editor Aoife Hanna, this Kevin Murphy Plumping Wash made her hair feel instantly thicker: "Even while my hair was wet it felt thicker and after testing it both on air- and machine-dried hair, the results were incredible."
Best for wavy hair
RRP: £10.99
This affordable shampoo is our top pick for anyone with fine hair that's curly or wavy. Aoife says: "If you've got a bit of a wave or even very curly hair, prepare for your flyaways to be tamed and your hair's natural texture to be nourished - without being flattened.
Best luxury option
RRP: £54
The ultimate investment in hair health, Sisley Revitalising Volumising shampoo with camellia oil is a joy to massage into your scalp. With an almost mousse-like consistency, it has a light scent and works wonders for helping to rid the scalp of buildup, leaving hair feeling light and bouncy.
