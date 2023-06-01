Lisa Rinna says this disappointing moment is what inspired her to get her signature haircut

Lisa Rinna recently gave an interview where she explained the moment when she was inspired to get what is now her famous, signature haircut, as well as how her lips have taken on a life of their own throughout their career.

When you think of the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills icon Lisa Rinna, there are probably two things you immediately picture: her cool bob hairstyle and her lips.

Lisa recently gave an interview to Evening Standard's magazine, ES, and explained what inspired her to get the iconic chopped bob. Like almost all dramatic hair transformations, it all started with a breakup.

After a split from an ex-boyfriend at the start of her show business career, she decided she needed a change in her hairstyle, she told ES.

"Someone sitting next to me had just cut their hair off, and I thought: 'Oh my God, that's the coolest thing I've ever seen.' I asked who cut her hair, and he came to my apartment," she said. "It was just one of those moments after a breakup where you changed your look, and I guess I never really went back. It just worked."

She also revealed how she was inspired to transform her other most notable feature: her lips.

Her lips aren't always the subject of acclaim - some people are very outward about their disdain for Lisa's larger-than-life lips.

She doesn't care about the criticism, though - she loves the way she looks, she told ES.

Her lip transformation started the same way her hair transformation began - on a whim.

"It was an absolutely stupid spur-of-the-moment thing with my girlfriend," she said. "The movie Beaches had come out and Barbara Hershey had her lips done with collagen. That’s how it happened." She also likened the experience of getting her lips done to getting a tattoo.

In fact, her lips were the catalyst for Lisa's personal beauty brand, Rinna Beauty, which launched in November 2020. "The lips have had their own career," she said, "so finally we did something to make money off of them!"

Overall, she has one succinct message to those who hate on the work she's had done: "I don’t care how much work you have done, if you’re a f***ing miserable c**t… nothing’s gonna help you, honey!"

Although Lisa hasn't been in the acting sphere for a while, she also let readers know that she'll be getting back to her initial career goal soon with new, upcoming projects. "I have two acting gigs coming, which is really exciting. I can’t tell you what they are yet because they haven’t been announced," she said, referencing one movie gig and one gig in TV.