Kate Moss's clever 'secret' for subtle faux freckles will give winter skin an instant sun-kissed radiance

Missing the summer heat and the sun-kissed look of freckles? Kate Moss's handy 'secret' for creating faux freckles is one we'll be adding to our winter makeup routine.

We're always ready to try out any celebrity makeup trick, especially when those celebrities have worked alongside makeup guru Charlotte Tilbury for years. So when Kate Moss shared her genius hack for creating faux freckles, we were more than intrigued.

The model has given us a lot of insight into her makeup routine over the years, with her go-to glow-boosting makeup bag essential and her genius contour trick now being staples in our own getting-ready processes - so we have high hopes for this faux freckle trick.

A post shared by Charlotte Tilbury, MBE (@charlottetilbury) A photo posted by on

"This is my secret," Kate says in a video shared on Instagram, holding up Charlotte Tilbury's Lip Cheat Lip Liner in the shade Iconic Nude, adding, "I call it the pencil of youth."

With the lip liners sharp tip, dotting freckles across the centre of the face is a breeze, with the muted nude shade leaving a soft and subtle splattering of natural-looking freckles across the skin. For a super natural look, dot the pencil across your skin where the sun would naturally hit, starting with a few dots across the bridge of your nose and then working out across the apples of your cheeks and up to your cheekbones.

Shop Kate's Faux Freckle Essential

Charlotte Tilbury Lip Cheat Lip Liner Pencil in Iconic Nude £21 at Sephora

Shop More Kate Moss Makeup Favourites

The long-lasting formula of the lip pencil makes it perfect for creating faux freckles, with the waterproof formula staying put for 'up to six hours with no smudging' and no transferring.

Kate also uses the product for its intended purpose as a lip liner, saying she 'always has it in her bag everyday' to make sure she can touch up her pout when need be.

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The true neutral tone of the shade Iconic Nude means it works with a variety of different lipsticks, working as a great base for any nude lipstick while also prepping lips for brighter and bolder shades too - it's a true multitasking product!

"I won't leave the house without this little beauty. Completes my make up look just on its own or with a slick of lip balm or lipstick. The colour is beautiful and it glides on beautifully. Lasts a long time and enhances my pout," one reviewer wrote about the liner.

Another added, "Love the colour! Very natural and goes well under most of my pink and red-toned lipsticks."