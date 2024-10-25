Kate Moss's clever 'secret' for subtle faux freckles will give winter skin an instant sun-kissed radiance
Kate shared details of the genius makeup trick she uses to give her complexion a faux summer glow all year round
Missing the summer heat and the sun-kissed look of freckles? Kate Moss's handy 'secret' for creating faux freckles is one we'll be adding to our winter makeup routine.
We're always ready to try out any celebrity makeup trick, especially when those celebrities have worked alongside makeup guru Charlotte Tilbury for years. So when Kate Moss shared her genius hack for creating faux freckles, we were more than intrigued.
The model has given us a lot of insight into her makeup routine over the years, with her go-to glow-boosting makeup bag essential and her genius contour trick now being staples in our own getting-ready processes - so we have high hopes for this faux freckle trick.
A post shared by Charlotte Tilbury, MBE (@charlottetilbury)
A photo posted by on
"This is my secret," Kate says in a video shared on Instagram, holding up Charlotte Tilbury's Lip Cheat Lip Liner in the shade Iconic Nude, adding, "I call it the pencil of youth."
With the lip liners sharp tip, dotting freckles across the centre of the face is a breeze, with the muted nude shade leaving a soft and subtle splattering of natural-looking freckles across the skin. For a super natural look, dot the pencil across your skin where the sun would naturally hit, starting with a few dots across the bridge of your nose and then working out across the apples of your cheeks and up to your cheekbones.
Shop Kate's Faux Freckle Essential
Shop More Kate Moss Makeup Favourites
Kate was spotted on Charlotte Tilbury's Instagram raving about this palette which features nine warm-toned shadow shades. The five matte shadows create dramatic and sculpted looks while the four duo-chrome pearls add shimmer and reflect the light 'like a disco ball'.
With a long-lasting, buildable and hydrating formula, it's no wonder Charlotte Tilbury's Matte Revolution Lipstick is one of Kate Moss's go-to makeup products. The matte lip effect is stunning and the full-coverage colour gives the illusion of fuller, wider lips.
A four-in-one product that works as a makeup primer, glow-booster, highlighter and skin tint, Charlotte Tilbury's Hollywood Flawless Filter is a must-have in every makeup bag. Wear it on its own for fresh, natural-looking and radiant skin, apply it under or mixed with foundation for extra glow, or use on top of foundation as a highlighter.
The long-lasting formula of the lip pencil makes it perfect for creating faux freckles, with the waterproof formula staying put for 'up to six hours with no smudging' and no transferring.
Kate also uses the product for its intended purpose as a lip liner, saying she 'always has it in her bag everyday' to make sure she can touch up her pout when need be.
Sign up for the woman&home newsletter
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
The true neutral tone of the shade Iconic Nude means it works with a variety of different lipsticks, working as a great base for any nude lipstick while also prepping lips for brighter and bolder shades too - it's a true multitasking product!
"I won't leave the house without this little beauty. Completes my make up look just on its own or with a slick of lip balm or lipstick. The colour is beautiful and it glides on beautifully. Lasts a long time and enhances my pout," one reviewer wrote about the liner.
Another added, "Love the colour! Very natural and goes well under most of my pink and red-toned lipsticks."
Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse is a freelance royal news, entertainment and fashion writer. She began her journalism career after graduating from Nottingham Trent University with an MA in Magazine Journalism, receiving an NCTJ diploma, and earning a First Class BA (Hons) in Journalism at the British and Irish Modern Music Institute. She has also worked with Good To, BBC Good Food, The Independent, The Big Issue and The Metro.
-
-
Sandra Oh's plum wine lipstick is the easiest, sultriest, most perfect look for party season
While red is always timeless, Sandra Oh has just made a very chic case for this deeper, wintry hue - and it's so easy to replicate
By Naomi Jamieson Published
-
The Lincoln Lawyer ending explained: Who was in the trunk and will there be a season 4?
The Lincoln Lawyer fans are asking questions about the ending of season 3
By Lucy Wigley Published
-
Sandra Oh's plum wine lipstick is the easiest, most perfect look for party season
While red is always timeless, Sandra Oh has just made a very chic case for this deeper, wintry hue - and it's so easy to replicate
By Naomi Jamieson Published
-
Kate Moss's glow-boosting makeup bag essential for getting her 'legendary supermodel glow' is the dream for reviving dull winter skin
Kate Moss relies on an iconic Charlotte Tilbury product to achieve gorgeous skin radiance
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published
-
Everyone loves a classic French tip, but this autumnal twist is even more chic
While the timeless nude and white colourway will always be classy, burgundy French tip nails are this season's must-have look...
By Naomi Jamieson Published
-
Victoria Beckham's terracotta makeup is winter-ready, skin-warming perfection
Coordinating her blush and lipstick, Victoria Beckham's latest beauty look is a masterclass in cohesion and cosy tones...
By Naomi Jamieson Published
-
I'm not a fan of matte foundation, but this viral blurring base changed my mind
Boasting a lightweight, skincare-packed formula, this Huda Beauty foundation is our beauty writer's new must-have...
By Sennen Prickett Published
-
8 classic and elegant manicure designs that promise to elevate your nails - no matter their length
From a sheer pink to a crisp French tip, these are the nail looks we always return to for elegant-looking hands...
By Naomi Jamieson Published
-
Katie Holmes uses this illuminating powder to revive dull winter skin - and Kate Middleton loves it, too
The best-selling Bobbi Brown glow-booster is loved by both Katie and the Princess of Wales
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published
-
Finally! A mascara that makes my lashes visible behind glasses (without multiple applications)
And it's less than £30 – thank you, Charlotte Tilbury
By Kerrie Hughes Published