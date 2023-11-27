JLo’s hair stylist says this on-sale product is one of the best things you can buy to maintain healthy hair for any hair texture

JLo's hairstylist Chris Appleton recently revealed which product he thinks everyone should own to achieve hair with an everlasting shine - and we found it on a major sale.

A person who does the hair of huge A-list names like Jennifer Lopez, Kim Kardashian, Kris Jenner, and many more clearly is booked and busy for a reason - and that's exactly what Chris Appleton, celebrity hairstylist, is. He has created many an iconic hairdo for these ladies, and if there's one thing that they all have in common, it's that their hair is lustrous and has an envious, everlasting shine that just won't quit.

So iss there one miracle product that makes JLo's hair so goddess-like, like Olaplex products or even the Dyson Airwrap - which, by the way, are both on major sale right now!

Of course, there are a variety of factors that play into maintaining healthy and shiny hair, but one of Chris' biggest tips for his clients is to simply invest in a silk pillowcase.

Silk pillowcases, as well as water filters on your shower head, are two of the most important non-beauty beauty products people can invest in to ensure healthy and shiny hair all the time.

"Water filters are ideal for helping prevent hair from discolouring and improving the overall quality of the hair. They also filter toxic minerals out of the water, which are bad for the hair and skin," he once told Harper's Bazaar UK.

He also spoke to the power of the silk pillowcase, sharing why these soft and luxurious linens make such a difference for your hair. "I’d also recommend using a silk pillowcase which will help to protect the hair, prevent breakage and keep it silky smooth," he said.

Luckily we found some silk pillowcases that you can purchase right now - and some are even on sale!

ALASKA BEAR 100% Mulberry Silk Pillowcase Visit Site RRP: £25.99 | Alaska Bear products use only pure Mulberry silk, which is an organic fiber with a relatively low carbon footprint, low soil and low land impact - and will keep your hair looking fresh and silky smooth even while you sleep. Pure Silk Pillowcase Visit Site RRP: £30 |These silk pillowcases from M&S come in a huge variety of colours, helping to keep your room chic and your hair shiny. Pure Silk Oxford Pillowcase Visit Site RRP: was £35 now £28 | Save a few pounds on these king-sized silk pillowcases, also from M&S, which are on sale for Cyber Monday.

What do silk pillowcases do for your hair, exactly, though?

The silk, unlike a cotton fabric, provides a more slippery surface that allows your hair and skin to fall and glide gently on, rather than a tougher fabric that can pull at and put tension on your hair and skin. Plus, the silk keeps your hair hydrated and frizz-free.

Chris said that, on top of using helpful products like silk pillowcases and water filters for your hair, folks should also be minding how often they wash their hair, as this can greatly impact texture and feel. "Honestly, it comes down to whatever is suitable for the person, their hair texture and hair type, because different hair types require different care," he noted.

For example, if you have very fine hair that gets oily or limp easily, he recommends that it's "best to wash it more frequently – either daily or every other day, as we know a daily wash isn’t always convenient or possible." Whereas, if you have thicker or drier hair, you can "you can get away with washing it less."