Jennifer Coolidge helped launch a new line of lip products - and the product names are very NSFW
Pucker up, y'all - Jennifer Coolidge just entered the beauty sphere
In a collaboration with E.L.F. Cosmetics, Jennifer Coolidge helped launch a new line of lip products with some seriously NSFW product names.
Jennifer Coolidge's rise to icon status in the last few years has sent her into a new dimension of opportunities for her career - and she just took a hard right turn into the beauty world, launching a line of new lip products with E.L.F. Cosmetics.
Of course, these lip products couldn't be your ordinary, run-of-the-mill lippies - if JCool is involved, you know some kind of hilarious twist looming. For this project, the humour lies within the names of the products - which, btw, are SUPER raunchy.
JCool and E.L.F.'s newest release, the "Dirty Pillows" lip set, includes a lip liner, a lip gloss, and a lipstick, all of which boast subtle, pinky-nude shades that give a "your lips but better" effect.
The luxurious 4-piece kit includes the O FACE Satin Lipstick in "Dirty Pillows," Lip Plumping Gloss in "Swollen," Cream Glide Lip Liner in "Fill Frontal," as well as a travel mirror to help you get the perfect application from anywhere, at anytime. Only Jennifer Coolidge could come up with such product names.
In the campaign video for new launch, JCool is in her luxe bed, featuring silk pink pillows and blankets, having a rather sexy dream, when she's suddenly woken up by her "boyfriend." Then, she puts on her products from her new Dirty Pillows collection, and drifts back off into a dreamy sleep.
These products were designed with her own beauty priorities in mind, she told E.L.F., noting that lipstick is one of her favourite parts of her makeup routine. "A key part of my favorite look is exaggerating my lips by combining lipstick with liner and gloss in just the right colors to make them look bigger," she said.
e.l.f. x Jennifer Coolidge Dirty Pillows Lip Kit, £25 ($25) | E.L.F.
What is it:
A luxe, limited-edition lip kit—featuring a trio of pout-plumping essentials and a mirror—created with Jennifer Coolidge.
Why you'll love it:
- The ultimate trio for creating Jennifer’s signature nude lip look: a plumped-up, shiny pout in a new rosy pink shade
- Features luxurious packaging and comes with a gold mirror
- Works well on all skin tones
Although, unfortunately, the kit was so popular that it almost immediately sold out - don't worry, E.L.F. says a restock is coming - and all four of these products can be yours for just £25. To put it in perspective, that's less money than a single lipstick in most cases, so you're really getting your bang for your buck.
