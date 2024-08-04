Jamie Lee Curtis' 'soothing' eye patches keep skin 'refreshed and hydrated' - and you can get them for nearly half price today

Jamie Lee Curtis has revealed the 'hydrating' eye patches she uses as 'a little pick me up' to help de-puff and refresh her skin - and they're on sale today for nearly half their retail price.

Whether the summer heat is disrupting your sleep or you're a long-time sufferer of restless nights - or you get exactly the right amount of sleep but still struggle to drag yourself out of bed - there are mornings where we could all use a pick me up to soothe tired eyes and begin the day feeling a little more refreshed.

It's no different for the stars and Jamie Lee Curtis has shared that she's started using 'soothing' eye patches on the recommendation of her Freaky Friday co-star Lindsay Lohan.

"I've been having a really good time at work on Freaky Friday 2 and my exceptional partner in switching Lindsay Lohan noticed that I was maybe needing a little pick me up and gave me some Peter Thomas Roth eye thingies," she revealed.

"Whether or not they 'flip it and reverse it' from a visual standpoint, they make me laugh and they're very soothing to wear."

Peter Thomas Roth Water Drench Hydragel Eye Patches: Was £53, now £30.75 | Amazon With skin-loving ingredients like hyaluronic acid, ceramides, collagen, marshmallow root extract, caffeine and arnica, these gel pads get to work immediately, reducing the appearance of puffiness, dark circles, fine lines and dryness.

Helping to tackle signs of aging and tiredness, these Peter Thomas Roth eye patches use rely on hyaluronic acid to plump the skin and lock in moisture, which, in turn, helps to combat the appearance of fine lines and dark circles.

The addition of caffeine and arnica to the formula reduces puffiness and targets any darkness shadowing the under-eye, while ceramides, collagen and marshmallow root extract smoothen and soften the delicate skin that's often prone to developing small wrinkles and lines.

The cooling effect of the serum also helps to re-energise tired eyes, brightening and soothing while it gives you a luxurious and relaxing minute to yourself as the serum settles into the skin.

To use the gel eye patches, simply apply them to clean, dry skin each morning as part of your morning skincare routine and let them sit for 10-15 minutes. Then, remove the patches and gently pat the remaining serum around the eye area, being careful not to drag or press too hard on the skin.

Amazon shoppers have been raving about the patches, with their love for them beginning long before Jamie Lee Curtis's endorsement. One wrote of them, "I’ve tried many other eye patches but these are by far the best I’ve used. They really get rid of the puffiness under my eyes and feel so refreshing."

Another added, "These are amazing! They de-puff, they hydrate and target fine lines. Have been using these for about a month and I feel like my skin around my eyes look better. It’s also so relaxing, now part of my morning routine!"

A third shared, "After one use I noticed that my under eye area had improved dramatically. I have a really hollow under eye area and this area was noticeably plumper after one use. Reduced the dark circles under my eyes and the results lasted all day. Even more impressive was that I looked rested after not much sleep."